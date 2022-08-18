Global Bioplastics in Packaging Report 2023-2033 Featuring Arkema, Avantium, BASF, Borealis, Braskem, Cathay, Danimer Scientific, Indorama, Mitsubishi, NatureWorks, Novamont, TotalEnergies Corbion

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bioplastics in Packaging 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Bioplastics in Packaging 2023-2033 provides an in-depth analysis of the current market, future outlook and growth opportunities in sectors such as food, drink, food-service and other packaging sectors.

The packaging market is the main end use sector for biopolymers, with increased demand for sustainability from packaging producers and food and beverage brands. Packaging (including rigid and flexible packaging, paper coating, and food-service) is the largest market segment for bioplastics, accounting for >1.3 million tons of the total bioplastics market in 2021.

More than 300 companies profiled including products and production capacities. Companies profiled include major producers such as Arkema, Avantium, BASF, Borealis, Braskem, Cathay, Danimer Scientific, Indorama, Mitsubishi Chemicals, NatureWorks, Novamont, TotalEnergies Corbion and many more.

Report contents include:

Data forecasts by volume and value for all major bioplastic types in packaging

Analysis of producers and production capacities.

Performance properties of biopolymers are a replacement for oil-based polymers for packaging.

Market analysis of bioplastics in packaging for food & beverages, food-service and other packaging sectors.

Analysis of bioplastics in packaging by type, including:

Bio PET

Bio PA

Bio PE

Bio-PP

Bio-PS

PLA

PHA

Starch Blends

PBAT

Polybutylene succinate (PBS)

Polysaccharides

Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

Cellulose nanocrystals

Cellulose nanofibers,

Protein-based bioplastics

Algal and fungal based bioplastics and biopolymers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market trends

1.2 Drivers for recent growth in bioplastics in packaging

1.3 Global production to 2033

1.4 Main producers and global production capacities

1.4.1 Producers

1.4.2 By biobased and sustainable plastic type

1.4.3 By region

1.5 Global demand for biobased and sustainable plastics 2020-21, by market

1.6 Comparing bioplastics to conventional polymers in packaging

1.7 Challenges for bioplastics in packaging

1.8 Global Bioplastics for packaging markets, tonnes and revenues

1.8.1 Bioplastic material type

1.8.2 By end-use application

1.8.3 By geographic market

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 The circular economy

3.5 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging

3.5.1 Polyolefins: Polypropylene and polyethylene

3.5.2 PET and other polyester polymers

3.5.3 Other conventional polymers

3.5.4 Renewable and bio-based polymers for packaging

3.5.4.1 Natural biopolymers extracted from biomass

3.5.4.2 Biodegradable polymers made from conventional monomers

3.5.4.3 Biopolymers from biologically derived monomers

4 BIOPLASTICS AND BIOPOLYMERS IN PACKAGING

4.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

4.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

4.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics

4.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

4.2.1 Biodegradability

4.2.2 Compostability

4.3 Advantages and disadvantages

4.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

4.5 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types

4.6 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS

4.6.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

4.6.1.1 Market analysis

4.6.1.2 Production

4.6.1.2.1 PLA production process

4.6.1.2.2 Lactic acid

4.6.1.3 Producers and production capacities, current and planned

4.6.1.3.1 Lactic acid producers and production capacities

4.6.1.3.2 PLA producers and production capacities

4.6.1.4 Global consumption in packaging to 2033

4.6.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)

4.6.2.1 Bio-based MEG and PET

4.6.2.2 Market analysis

4.6.2.3 Producers and production capacities

4.6.2.4 Global consumption in packaging to 2033

4.6.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

4.6.3.1 Biobased PDO and PTT033

4.6.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

4.6.4.1 Market analysis

4.6.4.2 Comparative properties to PET

4.6.4.3 Producers and production capacities

4.6.4.3.1 FDCA and PEF producers and production capacities

4.6.4.4 Global consumption in packaging to 2033

4.6.5 Polyamides (Bio-PA)

4.6.5.1 Market analysis

4.6.5.2 Producers and production capacities

4.6.5.3 Global consumption in packaging to 2033

4.6.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)- Aliphatic aromatic copolyesters

4.6.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

4.6.8 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

4.6.9 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

4.7 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS

4.7.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

4.7.1.1 Technology description

4.7.1.2 Types

4.7.1.2.1 PHB

4.7.1.2.2 PHBV

4.7.1.3 Synthesis and production processes

4.7.1.4 Market analysis

4.7.1.5 Commercially available PHAs

4.7.1.6 Producers and production capacities

4.7.1.7 PHAs in packaging

4.7.2 Polysaccharides

4.7.2.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

4.7.2.2 Nanocellulose

4.7.2.2.1 Cellulose nanocrystals

4.7.2.2.2 Cellulose nanofibers

4.7.2.3 Starch

4.7.2.3.1 Production

4.7.2.3.1.1 Thermoplastic starch (TPS)

4.7.2.3.1.2 Producers

4.7.3 Protein-based bioplastics

4.7.3.1 Types, applications and producers

4.7.3.2 Global consumption in packaging to 2033

4.7.4 Algal and fungal

4.7.4.1 Algal

4.7.4.1.1 Advantages

4.7.4.1.2 Production

4.7.4.1.3 Producers

4.7.4.2 Global consumption in packaging to 2033

4.7.4.3 Mycelium

4.7.4.3.1 Properties

4.7.4.3.2 Applications

4.7.4.3.3 Commercialization

5 PRODUCTION OF BIOPLASTICS FOR PACKAGING BY GEOGRAPHIC MARKET TO 2033

5.1 North America

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1 China

5.4 South and Central America

6 BIOPLASTICS IN THE PACKAGING MARKET

6.1 Food Packaging

6.1.1 Types of plastic food packaging

6.1.1.1.1 Flexible packaging

6.1.1.1.2 Rigid packaging

6.1.2 Production capacities

6.1.3 Global demand in food bioplastic packaging to 2033

6.2 Beverage packaging

6.3 Food-service packaging

6.4 Non-food packaging

7 COMPANY PROFILES (317 company profiles)

8 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Arkema

Avantium

BASF

Biome Bioplastics

Borealis

Braskem

Cathay

Danimer Scientific

Indorama

Green Dot Bioplastics

Loliware

Mitsubishi Chemicals

NatureWorks

Novamont

TotalEnergies Corbion

