Global Bioplastics Industry Report 2021-2026 with Focus on Plastics Made from Renewable Resources Such as Biomass or Food Crops

Jan 11, 2022, 14:15 ET
The "Global Markets and Technologies for Bioplastics 2021-2026" report
The global bioplastics market volume should reach 3.3 million metric tons by 2026 from 2.2 million metric tons in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The American bioplastics market volume is expected to grow from 931 thousand metric tons in 2021 to 1.4 million metric tons in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The Asian bioplastics market volume is expected to grow from 614.2 thousand metric tons in 2021 to 969.7 thousand metric tons in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Support from global conglomerates such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, H.J. Heinz, Ford, AT&T and Toyota is putting real wind in the sails of the renewably sourced plastics industry.
At the same time, governments around the world are looking for ways to reduce their CO2 emissions and dependence on oil-based products and bioplastics are increasingly being viewed as one way to accomplish these goals. Prominent examples of big brands that have introduced bioplastic packaging are Danone (Actimel, Activia, Volvic), Coca-Cola (PlantBottle), and Ecover (cleaning products).
The supermarket chains Carrefour, Sainsbury, Billa, Spar and Hofer offer different packaging products and/or shopping bags made of bioplastics. In the leisure/sport sector PUMA, for example, uses bioplastics, and in the automotive market, Ford, Toyota and Mercedes have introduced various bioplastic components in several car models. In the consumer electronics market, Fujitsu is a well-known brand that uses bioplastics in some of its products.
Rising demand results in growing supply and the Chinese government's increasing support for bioplastics as a way to improve the standard of living in the country's rural regions is just one example of this. Major indigenous producers of starch plastics and other types of bioplastics are rapidly changing marketplace dynamics.
Municipal governments in central, eastern, and southern China are planning for strong growth in all sectors of this industry and developing countries such as Thailand and Brazil are also emerging as bioplastic-producing powerhouses.
Report Scope
This report will cover the bioplastics industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, applications, and on-going trends.
The focus of this report is on plastics made from renewable resources such as biomass or food crops. There is also some potential development of bioplastics from animal resources. Plastics that could be produced from waste CO2 are also reviewed because of their potential impact on bioplastics, but their data are not included in the forecasts presented here.
Bioplastics are further defined here as polymer materials that are produced by chemically or biologically synthesizing materials that contain renewable organic materials. Natural organic materials that are not chemically modified (e.g., wood composites are excluded).
The report includes the use of renewable resources to create monomers that replace petroleum-based monomers such as feedstocks produced from sugarcane that are used to manufacture polyester and polyethylene. Ethanol, a major product in Brazil, is one small chemical step from ethylene.
This report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the bioplastics industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the bioplastics industry and their areas of application.
This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of the manufacturing industry around the world was severely affected by the pandemic. The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently shrunk the progress of every economy. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments around the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars (2020) unadjusted for inflation.
A detailed description of updated company profiles along with latest developments and strategies, including Avient Corp., BASF, Danimer Scientific, Dow Inc., JSR Corp., Teijin Ltd. and Toray Industries Inc.
The report focuses on the following resin chemistries:
- Polylactic acid.
- Thermoplastic starch.
- Biopolyamides (nylons).
- Polyhydroxyalkanoates.
- Biopolyols/polyurethane.
- Cellulosics.
- Biopolytrimethylene terephthalate.
- Biopolyethylene.
- Biopolyethylene terephthalate.
- Polybutylene succinate.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 The Bioplastics Industry
- Industry Landscape
- History of Bioplastics
- Recent Developments
- Pros and Cons of Bioplastics
- Overview
- Case for Bioplastics
- The Case Against Bioplastics
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Environmental Impact of Plastics
- Legislative Drivers for Bioplastics
- Packaging Regulations
- The Landfill Directive, Landfill Tax (LAX) and the Landfill Allowance Trading Scheme (LATS)
- The Plastics Export ''Green-List''
- Impact Factors on Bioplastic Demand
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Technological Factors
- Social Factors
- Impact of COVID-19
- Pricing Analysis
Chapter 4 Bioplastics by Type of Resin
- Overview
- Polylactic Acid Polymers
- Developments of Technologies, Markets and Production
- Starch-Based Plastics
- Polyhydroxyalkanoates
- Polybutylene Succinate-Type Polyesters
- Bio-Based Polyamides
- Polytrimethylene Terephthalate-Type Polyesters
- Bio-Based Polyurethane
- Cellulosic
- Other Types of Bioplastics
- Bio-Based Bottle-Grade Polyester
- Bio-Based Polyethylene
- Elastomers
- Aliphatic Polyethylene Carbonate
- Global Demand
- Animal-Based Feedstocks
- Cardanol-Cellulose
- Neat Cardanol
Chapter 5 Global Outlook for Bioplastics
- Overview
- Global Market of Polylactic Acid (PLA)
- Global Market of Starch Plastics
- Global Market of Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
- Land Use Share for Bioplastics
- Market Trends in Biopolymer Films
- Applicability
Chapter 6 Global Outlook for Bioplastic Textile Market
- Business Overview
- Market Breakdown, by Source
- Sugarcane
- Beet
- Corn Starch
- Cassava
- Market Breakdown, by Material
- Polylactic Acid (PLA)
- Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
- Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB)
- Bio-Polyester
- Bio Polyamide
- Market Breakdown, by End User
- Home Textiles
- Clothing
- Footwear
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Analysis
- Value Addition
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Future Trends
- Growth Drivers
- Environmentally Friendly Properties of Bioplastics
- Favorable Government Policies for Bioplastics
- Renewable Raw Material Sources
- Restraints
- High Cost to Consumers
- Company Market Share Analysis
Chapter 7 Americas Bioplastics Market
Chapter 8 European Bioplastics Market
Chapter 9 Asian Bioplastics Market
Chapter 10 Bioplastics Processing Technologies
- Extrusion
- Compounding
- Starch Polymers
- PLA and PHA
- Blends with Oil-Based Plastics
- Pelletizing
- Foaming
- Storage and Drying
- Use of Regrind
- Cast Film
- Thermoforming
- Injection Molding
Chapter 11 Applications
- Overview
- Packaging
- Market Forecast
- Snack Food
- Shopping Bags
- Bottles
- Thermoformed Trays
- Loose-Fill Packaging
- Cups and Utensils
- Foam Packaging
- Rigid Packaging
- Developments
- Automotive
- Market Forecast
- Interior
- Fuel Components
- Exterior
- Developments
- Agriculture
- Medical
- Market Forecast
- Disposable Devices
- Orthopedic Fixation Devices
- Drug Delivery
- Hydrogels
- Microspheres
- Tissue Engineering
- Stents
- Hygienic Products
- Medical Packaging
- Other Medical Applications
- Aircraft
- Electrical/Electronics
- Liquid-Crystal Displays
- Conductive Plastics
- Sporting Goods
- Photovoltaics
Chapter 12 Issues Facing Bioplastics
- Environmental Issues
- Composting
- Recyclability
- Food Supply Issue
- Carbon Footprint
- Government Involvement
Chapter 13 Standards and Certifications
- Bio-Based
- ASTM D6866
- PD CEN/TR 15932:2010
- Biodegradability
- EN 13432, ASTM D6400, and ISO 17088
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape
- Company Market Share Analysis
- Major Acquisitions and New Product Developments
Chapter 15Company Profiles
- Algix
- Arkema
- Avantium
- Avient Corp. (Polyone)
- BASF
- Bioamber
- Biolog Biotechnologie Und Logistik Gmbh
- Biologiq Inc.
- Biome Technologies
- Biomer
- Biotec Biologische Naturverpackungen Gmbh & Co.
- Braskem
- Cardia Bioplastics
- Cargill
- Corbion
- Danimer Scientific
- Dow Plastics
- Dupont
- Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products
- DSM
- Durect Corp.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Fabri-Kal
- Fkur Plastics Corp.
- Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Green Day Eco-Friendly Material Co.
- Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.
- Huhtamaki
- Innovia Films
- Japan Corn Starch Co.
- JSR Corp.
- Kaneka
- Kingfa
- Natureworks
- Novamont S.P.A.
- Plantic Technologies Ltd.
- Plaxica
- Rhein Chemie Additives
- Rodenburg Biopolymers Bv
- Rtp Co.
- Solanyl Biopolymers
- Synbra Technology
- Tate & Lyle Plc
- Teknor Apex
- Teijin
- Tianan Biologic Material Co., Ltd.
- Tianjin Green Bio-Science Co., Ltd.
- Toray
- Urethane Soy Systems Co.
- Virent Energy Systems
- Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Co.
- Yield10 Bioscience (Metabolix)
- Zea2 (Zeachem Inc.)
- Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co.
Chapter 16 Leading Bioplastics Trade Groups
- Japan Bioplastics Association (JBPA)
- European Bioplastics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ieeelu
