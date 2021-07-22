Global Bioplastics Market in Commodity Chemicals Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The report on the bioplastics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials, the changing consumer preference toward eco-friendly packaging, and government initiatives for increasing the use of bioplastic packaging.

The bioplastics market analysis includes type, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the government initiatives for increasing the use of bioplastic packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the bioplastics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The bioplastics market covers the following areas:

Bioplastics Market Sizing

Bioplastics Market Forecast

Bioplastics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont SpA

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Packaging and food service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture and horticulture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CG and HA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

