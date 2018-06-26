Global Bioprinting Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2025

The 3D printing market has continuously evolved in the past three years, proving to be one of the most promising industries to look up to in terms of investment. Suitable for today's technological and commercial areas, the 3D is the process used to produce three-dimensional objects.

Developments in 3D bioprinting technologies have made possible printing of bioartificial organs, such as heart, liver, bones, cartilages, and skin. Using 3D bioprinting technologies in living tissues, blood vessels and whole organs can be developed for use in medical procedures, drug discovery & drug trials, tissue engineering research and other medical and biomedical applications. Advantages of 3D bioprinting, when compared with other tissue fabrication techniques, include, fabrication of anatomically correct shapes, fabrication of porous structures, co-culture of multiple cell types locally, controlled delivery of growth factors and genes, high-throughput tissue model generation and enabling vascularization of the tissues.

There is a huge gap between the demand and the supply of organs for transplantation. The 3D bioprinting technology has the potential to bridge this gap soon. Extensive research is underway to develop complete bio printed organs for transplantation purpose. The market for bio-printed organs will develop gradually over the coming years as the 3D bioprinting technology matures and moves out of laboratories towards commercialization. The initial success of bio printed organ transplants will likely provide the additional boost to the market in coming years.

Growing demand for organ transplantation, rise in public & private funding to support 3D bioprinting research activities, increasing usage of 3D bioprinting in drug discovery process, increasing geriatric population, and active participation of the government and the industry players in the technological advancement in the field of 3D bio printing are the factors have boosted the overall growth of this market.

Although the scientists and researchers are still working to print 3D functional human organs, 3D bioprinting already has numerous applications in toxicity testing, tissue engineering, drug discovery, consumer product testing, bone transplants, and cosmetic dentistry. Moreover, the creation of living organs and human tissue could be potentially used to replace the traditional in vivo practice been performed for the testing of drugs for various therapeutics.

However, the shortage of skilled professionals to understand the complexity of life sciences and cellular biology, the high cost of bioprinting platform and lack of regulatory guidelines governing the 3D bioprinting serve as a restraint for the growth of this market. The industry players are trying hard to get regulatory approvals for their tissue models and organs to be used directly within the human bodies.

The product segment of the market comprises of bioprinters, consumables, software, services, and others (models and molds, among others). The bioprinters acquired the highest market value in 2016, growing at the CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period 2018-2025. However, software solutions are growing at the highest CAGR of 18.4%.

The application segment of the market comprises of research application (3D cell culture, regenerative medicine, and drug research, among others), clinical applications (dental, orthopedic, skin substitutes & grafts, and vascular tissues & organs, among others), and other applications (tools, prototypes, and molds). The research applications constituted the highest market value in 2016, growing at the CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018-2025. However, clinical application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.4% during to the forecast period 2018-2025.

The technology segment comprises of extrusion based, inkjet-based, magnetic levitation, and photocuring technology, among others. The extrusion-based technology accounted for the highest market value in 2016 which is anticipated to reach $2.59 billion by 2025. However, the magnetic levitation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

North America generated the highest market value in 2016, growing at the CAGR of 14.4%. However, Latin America, (comprising Brazil and Mexico, among others) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period 2018-2025, followed by the Asia Pacific.

Advancements in 3D bioprinting technologies coupled with the high demand for organs and tissues, government initiatives & rising investments for R&D, customization of products and competitive advantages are some of the key drivers that boost the growth of the bio-printer market globally. A wide variety of 3D bioprinters have been developed in the recent years and are still being developed from high cost to low-cost, many of them are yet to be launched in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Trend

1.3 Historical Development in Bioprinting

1.4 Comparison of Different Bioprinting Techniques for Organ Manufacturing

1.5 Advancement in Bioprinting

1.6 Stages of Bioprinting

1.6.1 Main Steps in Organ Printing Technology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers & Restraints

2.3 Market Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints

2.5 Market Opportunities

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Development and Strategies

3.1.1 New Product Launches

3.1.2 Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Partnerships

3.1.3 Business Expansion, Contracts & Funding

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

3.3 Market Share Analysis

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Patent Landscape

4.2 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

4.3 Legal Requirements and Regulations

5 Global Bioprinting Market, by Product

5.1 Overview

5.2 Bioprinters

5.3 Software

5.4 Consumables

5.5 Services

5.6 Others

6 Global Bioprinting Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Research Applications

6.2.1 3D Cell Cultre

6.2.2 Regenerative medicine

6.2.3 Drug Research

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Clinical Applications

6.3.1 Dental

6.3.2 Orthpedic

6.3.3 Skin Substitutes and Grafts

6.3.4 Vascular Tissues and Organs

6.4 Others

7 Global Bioprinting Market, by Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Inkjet Based Technology

7.3 Extrusion Based Technology

7.4 Magnetic Levitation

7.5 Photocuring Technology

7.6 Others

8 Global Bioprinting Market, by Region

9 Company Profiles



3Dynamics Systems Ltd.

Advanced Solutions (Life Sciences)

Allevi (BioBots)

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Ather

Autodesk

Biolife4D

Cellenion

Cellink

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Digilab Inc.

EnvisionTEC

GeSIM

Materialize NV

nScrypt Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Poietis

Recent Developments

Regemat3D

RegenHU Ltd.

Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Rokit

SE3D

Sichuan Revotek Co. Ltd.

SunP Biotech llc

Vivax Bio llc

