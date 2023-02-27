Global Bioprocess Validation Market Size Anticipated to Reach USD 993.22 Million in 2032, Witnessing 9.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Bioprocess Validation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Testing Type (Extractables & Leachables Testing, Bioprocess Residuals Testing), By Stage, By Mode, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research report, the global bioprocess validation market size was valued at USD 407.80 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 993.22 Million in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2032.

What is Bioprocess Validation? How Big is Bioprocess Validation Market Size?

Overview

Bioprocess validation is the process of documenting all procedures, activities, and evidence of the process of biological and biopharmaceutical product formation. The rapidly rising demand for the bioprocess validation market can be attributed to the maintenance of compliance in all stages of product testing procedures. The assessment of APIs and impurities is a crucial part of bioprocess validation.

Increasing awareness about the advantages of biopharmaceutical drugs and the growing number of CROs and CDMOs, the favorable government initiatives to promote the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in several countries are propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Eurofins Scientific

Charles River Laboratories

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Lonza

Danaher Corporation

SGS

Merck

Toxikon Corporation

Cobetter Filtration Equipment

Key factors driving market growth

Sticking to the requirements of the government's regulation to push the market

In the pharmaceutical sector, compliance with the standard of different regulatory bodies is essential, which is why process validation is an integrated process in pharmaceuticals. The Bioprocess validation market size is expanding as validation verifies that all procedures stick to stated requirements by the government's regulation. Any validation method requires exhaustive documentation that conforms to standard operating procedures and ongoing activities. Pharmaceutical manufacturing is being outsourced to third-party service providers to raise production yields.

The implementation of a single-use bioprocessing system enhances manufacturing processes' productivity by reducing automation's costs and complexity. Bioprocess validation market sales are soaring as it eliminates the requirement for changeover cleaning between consecutive operations. In addition, single-use bioprocessing systems eliminate the need for additional investments by removing the requirement for sterilization.

Recent trends influencing the market

A rise in disposable income to drive the market

With a rise in disposable income and the implementation of new testing services legislation, several undiscovered markets for bioprocess validation services may emerge in developing nations. As a result of the lower manufacturing costs and higher output, countries such as India and China are becoming new industrial hubs. Asia's rapid industrialization and economic growth are predicted to significantly impact the market and provide growth opportunities.

and are becoming new industrial hubs. rapid industrialization and economic growth are predicted to significantly impact the market and provide growth opportunities. Food and Drug Administration document guidelines on general principles of process validation defined process validation as constructing documented evidence to provide a high degree of assurance that a particular process will consistently produce a product meeting its predetermined specifications and quality attributes.

Segmentation assessment

Bioprocess residual testing segment holds the majority market share

Based on testing type, the bioprocess residual testing segment holds the majority of the market share. Bioprocess validation market demand is on the rise as impurities are tested as residual impurities, including buffer contents, anti-foam agents, and upstream and downstream impurities resulting from cell culture. Drugs, vaccines, and therapeutic goods produced by the biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and pharmaceutical sectors are in high demand because they must be impurity-free, secure and of high quality.

The continued process verification segment is expected to have the maximum market share

Based on the stage, the continued process verification segment is expected to have the maximum market share in the forecast period. Data collection, storage, processing, and analysis for each batch are all included in the process segment that continues to be verified. Additionally, this process' automation fosters sector expansion. For instance, the most crucial stage of bioprocess validation is process design. To operate a process effectively, strict procedures with concepts and paths for the manufacturing process are essential.

Geographic Overview

Growth in biologics manufacturing to propel the North American market

North America held the largest bioprocess validation market share due to significant outsourcing services. This causes growth in biologics manufacturing and life sciences research which fuels the world market. Furthermore, North America's biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have received FDA approval. Additionally, the sector is boosted by increased government financing for clinical studies and the bioprocess validation process.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the study period. This results from developments, rising healthcare costs, and financing for R&D established by government organizations. The government initiative for expanding and developing the biopharmaceutical industry in the Asia Pacific region is further supported by increased knowledge of the advantages of vaccines and biopharmaceutical medications to treat chronic diseases.

Recent Developments

In September 2022 , Danaher Corporation announced a merger with Cytiva & Pall to create a Bioprocess juggernaut worth USD 7.5 Billion . This merger intends to build this sector's "broadest" and "deepest" product portfolio. The development of the broadest portfolio includes the creation of an entire end-to-end workflow, including the cleanroom, the shell, the building, and the attachments.

, Danaher Corporation announced a merger with Cytiva & Pall to create a Bioprocess juggernaut worth . This merger intends to build this sector's "broadest" and "deepest" product portfolio. The development of the broadest portfolio includes the creation of an entire end-to-end workflow, including the cleanroom, the shell, the building, and the attachments. In June 2022 , Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing and Plymouth Group announced to provide their training program at Budd Bioworks. This partnership will create opportunities to support the life science sector in Philadelphia .

Polaris Market Research has segmented the bioprocess validation market report based on testing type, stage, mode, and region:

By Testing Type Outlook

Extractable & Leachables Testing

Bioprocess Residuals Testing

Viral Clearance Testing

Filtration & Fermentation Systems Testing

Others

By Stage Outlook

Process Design

Process Qualification

Continued Process Verification

By Mode Outlook

In House

Outsourced

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

