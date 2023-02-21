Global Bioprocess Validation Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $622.6 Million by 2030 from $329.9 in 2022 - Digital Twins to Support Bioprocess Validation Market Growth

Feb 21, 2023, 17:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioprocess Validation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Bioprocess Validation Market to Reach $622.6 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bioprocess Validation estimated at US$329.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$622.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Extractables / Leachables Testing Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$255.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Integrity Testing Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Bioprocess Validation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Economic Update
- War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
- Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth
- Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
- Pandemic Impact on Bioprocess Validation Market
- An Introduction to Bioprocess Validation
- Types of Process Validation
- Global Market Outlook
- Extractables/Leachables Testing Services: The Largest Segment
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Promise Future Growth
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapid Growth in Biopharmaceutical Production and Need to Prevent Product Contamination Necessitate Validation Services
- Increasing Pharma & Biotech Investments into Drug Development Activities Fuel Need for Bioprocess Validation
- Rise of Pharma Contract Manufacturing Present Growth Opportunities for Bioprocess Validation Outsourcing to Emerging Markets
- Biosimilars Gain from Patent Expiry of Major Drugs, Driving Gains for Bioprocess Validation Market
- Strict Safety & Quality Regulations and Compliance with cGMP for Biopharmaceuticals Support Market Growth
- Bioprocessing 4.0: Implications for Bioprocess Validation
- Validation 4.0: Essential for Sciences Industry Progresses towards Digital-First Industry
- Growing Prominence of Paperless Validation in Pharma, Biotech & Medical Devices Industries
- Bioprocess Innovations Direct Focus onto Effective & Clear Validations
- Digital Twins to Support Bioprocess Validation Market Growth
- AI-Enabled System-Led Transformations in Biomanufacturing & Bioprocess Validation
- Artificial Intelligence and Continuous Validation
- Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention
- Bioprocess Data: Critical for Improving Efficiency of Pharma Developments & Manufacturing Operations
- Advancing Process Analytical Technologies Necessitates Validation
- Process Validation for Viral Vectors: What are the Key Challenges?
- Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
- Challenges Confronting Bioprocess Validation
