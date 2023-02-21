Global Bioprocess Validation Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $622.6 Million by 2030 from $329.9 in 2022 - Digital Twins to Support Bioprocess Validation Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioprocess Validation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bioprocess Validation Market to Reach $622.6 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bioprocess Validation estimated at US$329.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$622.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Extractables / Leachables Testing Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$255.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Integrity Testing Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Bioprocess Validation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Pandemic Impact on Bioprocess Validation Market

An Introduction to Bioprocess Validation

Types of Process Validation

Global Market Outlook

Extractables/Leachables Testing Services: The Largest Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Promise Future Growth

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth in Biopharmaceutical Production and Need to Prevent Product Contamination Necessitate Validation Services

Increasing Pharma & Biotech Investments into Drug Development Activities Fuel Need for Bioprocess Validation

Rise of Pharma Contract Manufacturing Present Growth Opportunities for Bioprocess Validation Outsourcing to Emerging Markets

Biosimilars Gain from Patent Expiry of Major Drugs, Driving Gains for Bioprocess Validation Market

Strict Safety & Quality Regulations and Compliance with cGMP for Biopharmaceuticals Support Market Growth

Bioprocessing 4.0: Implications for Bioprocess Validation

Validation 4.0: Essential for Sciences Industry Progresses towards Digital-First Industry

Growing Prominence of Paperless Validation in Pharma, Biotech & Medical Devices Industries

Bioprocess Innovations Direct Focus onto Effective & Clear Validations

Digital Twins to Support Bioprocess Validation Market Growth

AI-Enabled System-Led Transformations in Biomanufacturing & Bioprocess Validation

Artificial Intelligence and Continuous Validation

Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention

Bioprocess Data: Critical for Improving Efficiency of Pharma Developments & Manufacturing Operations

Advancing Process Analytical Technologies Necessitates Validation

Process Validation for Viral Vectors: What are the Key Challenges?

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

Challenges Confronting Bioprocess Validation

