Global BioProtect Launches Hand Sanitizer with 100% Air-Powered Technology

Manufactured in the United States, BioProtect hand sanitizer eliminates 45 bacteria, fungi and viruses, including germs that cause pneumonia, staph infections, colds and the flu, through the use of a patented antibacterial technology. It comes in a 100% recyclable, air-powered can that uses compressed air instead of chemicals to disperse the hand sanitizer. Utilizing bag-on-valve technology, the packaging is effective and precise, allowing for more than 1,000 sprays vs. 250 pump applications for an 8-ounce bottle. It lasts twice as long as traditional hand sanitizer packaging and has an extended shelf life, meaning customers won't need to buy as much. When turned upside down, the can doesn't spill, making it easy to transport.

"The pandemic has had a huge impact on businesses, ranging from restaurants to manufacturing facilities," said Gary Willett, president, Global BioProtect LLC. "We're happy to be able to adapt quickly and provide a much-needed, safe and effective product to protect our customers' employees and consumers. Our new hand sanitizer line extends the sustainable products from BioProtect that are available to a wide range of industries. The bag-on-valve can offers more value for the money and a packaging option that can be 100% recycled, allowing for companies to reduce the amount of trash thrown away."

Enriched with aloe vera and a fresh citrus scent, the non-alcohol, water-based formula hydrates the skin, preventing dryness and cracks. As alcohol hand sanitizers can be highly flammable and pose a risk of being ingested, BioProtect non-alcohol hand sanitizer can be a safer option in settings where children are present. Benzalkonium chloride is the active ingredient, which is FDA approved for use in hand sanitizers. For industries that require an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, BioProtect offers an alcohol formula that dries quickly, leaving no sticky residue and includes glycerin to moisturize skin. The alcohol formula contains isopropyl alcohol 75%, exceeding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. The availability of non-alcohol and alcohol formulas provide numerous industries, including, but not excluded to, food service, manufacturing, education and retail, with an environmentally-friendly option that also provides value.

When the white label product is introduced in July, it will offer a seamless option for companies, as Global BioProtect will handle the design and FDA process. Companies will be able to brand the hand sanitizer with their logo for use in-house or to sell to customers.

BioProtect non-alcohol hand sanitizer is also available in a liquid formula in 32-ounce, 64-ounce and 128-ounce refill bottles.

For more information or to connect to a sales representative, please visit the BioProtect website.

About Global BioProtect

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Global BioProtect manufactures and supplies environmentally-friendly products that help industries safely and effectively clean their facilities and protect employees and customers. Our line of enviro-friendly and patented products reduce liability and operational costs and are powerful and safe. To find more about Global BioProtect's products, please visit bioprotect.bio.

Reduce cost. Reduce liability. Keep your employees and customers safe.

SOURCE Global BioProtect LLC

Related Links

https://bioprotect.bio/

