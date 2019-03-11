Global Bioreactors Market to Hit $2.2 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. bioreactors market was valued at over USD 230.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming years due to increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies focusing on new drug development processes and growing number of strategic collaborations with academic institutions and venture capital firms.

The worldwide Bioreactors industry is projected to achieve 17%+ CAGR to surpass USD 2.2 billion by 2025 owing to technological advances in bioprocessing technology and equipment industry.

The Bioreactors Market is projected to surpass USD 2.2 billion by 2025; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising chronic disease prevalence and growing research in the field of biopharmaceuticals will drive the global market size. Increased focus of biopharmaceutical companies to develop effective treatment options for the most orphan diseases should fuel industry growth.

Personalized medicines are changing the way many diseases are identified, classified, and treated. Increasing number of personalized medicines targeting a specific population will further boost the industry expansion. A new manufacturing technology has evolved to provide more personalized drug products such as 3D bioprinting.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/141

Technological advances in manufacturing technology should improve flexibility, quality and scalability of operations with low capital and energy requirements. Innovative methods and analytical tools should improve process robustness, accelerate scale-up to industrial production and drive efficient use of resources.

Biopharmaceutical products are individualized products with highly specific manufacturing requirements. Advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies have enabled development of effective drug delivery systems and drug device combination products. Increased collaboration in biopharmaceutical industry through partnerships with medical device manufacturers, diagnostic developers, academic institutions should propel business growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 186 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, "Bioreactors Market By Cell (Mammalian Cells, Bacterial Cells, Yeast Cells), By Molecule (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Stem Cells, Gene Therapy), By Technology (Wave-Induced Motion SUB, Stirred SUB, Single-Use Bubble Column), By End-Use (R&D Organizations, Biopharma Manufacturers, CMOs), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, Denmark, China, Japan, India Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, UAE), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/bioreactor-market

Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing outsourcing should drive the industry growth due to rising demand for biopharmaceuticals along with innovative drug products entering the clinical trials. Large number of outsourcing services such as analytical, formulation, cell line development and small- or large-scale production related services should stimulate the business growth over the forecast years.

Mammalian cells attributed for significant revenue share with its market size estimated to exceed USD 1.7 billion by 2025. It is widely used owing to its preference to product complex therapeutic proteins and enhanced compatibility for posttranslational modifications.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) held more than 35.0% revenue share in 2018 owing to increasing use in medical therapeutics attributed to its long half-life, high specificity, predictable pharmacokinetics, low toxicity, and high dose demand. The mAb therapeutics segment should flourish over the forecast years due to promising industry pipeline.

Single-use bubble column bioreactors should witness over 18.0% CAGR over the forecast years. It is extensively used for cell line development, process development, and clinical trial manufacturing wherein they enhance the overall speed and effectiveness of media and cell line development. Wide industrial application, effective design and efficient hydrodynamic and operational characteristics should gain the considerable business share.

UK bioreactors market will witness over 17.0% CAGR, owing to high healthcare spending and presence of large number of industry participants in this region. Increasing government initiatives to promote economic growth and improved quality of life should also drive industry growth.

Asia Pacific bioreactor market will experience significant growth due to a trend shift from traditional methods to new production methods of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and cell culturing by using advanced bioreactors. High demand for single-use bioreactors with continue to stimulate regional industry growth.

Some of the key industry players operating in bioreactors market include Eppendorf, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Sartorius, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Industry participants are engaged in strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions coupled with new product launches in order to achieve competitive edge in the market place.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/141

Browse Related Reports:

Gene Editing Market By Application (Cell Line Engineering, Animal Genetic Engineering, Plant Genetic Engineering), By Technology (CRISPR/Cas9, Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs), TALENS), By End-User (Biotech and Pharma Companies, Contract Research Organization (CRO), Research Institutes) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/gene-editing-market

Cell Line Development Market By Products (Reagents & Media, Equipment {Incubator, Centrifuge, Bioreactor, Storage Equipment, Microscope}, Accessories & Consumables), By Source (Mammalian, Non-Mammalian {Insects, Amphibians}), By Cell Line (Recombinant, Hybridomas, Continuous Cell Line, Primary Cell Line), By Application (Bioproduction, Drug Discovery, Toxicity Testing, Tissue Engineering, Research) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/cell-line-development-market-report

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://page125.org/

Connect with us: Facebook | Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter

Related Links

Bioreactors Market size

Read Our Exclusive Blog

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com

