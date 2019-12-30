Global Biorefineries Market Overview (Size, Structure, Key Players) with a Focus on the Disposable Hygiene Products Industry - 2019 Research Report

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Can Biorefineries save the Global Disposable Hygiene Products Industry?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Disposable absorbent hygiene products (AHPs), consisting of baby diapers, femcare products (sanitary pads, panty liners, etc.) and adult incontinence (AI) products, are big business.



Forecasts vary, but the combined global value of these markets at retail was around $90 billion in 2018. Consequently, there are very sophisticated embedded networks for the manufacture and supply of AHPs, and there is a lot of vested interest in maintaining business as usual.



It is not always recognized by consumers, however, that despite their undoubted convenience and contribution to healthy living, AHPs are currently all based on petroleum-derived plastics. They are primarily based on polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE) or polyester (PET) that has been converted, in combination with wood pulp, superabsorbent polymers (SAP) and elastics, into nonwoven fabrics by the spunbonding and meltblowing extrusion processes known as spunmelt.

The report includes:

An overview of the market size and structure of global disposable hygiene products market and a description of its key players

Information on bio-derived alternatives for disposable hygiene product that already exist, or are under development

A look at the initiatives taken for recycling of disposable hygiene products in various areas

Evaluation of major developments and market dynamics for disposable absorbent hygiene products (AHPs)

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction

EU Single-Use Plastics Directive

Pending U.S. legislation

EDANA Outlook 2019 Conference

Disposable Wipes Advantages

Obstacles to Bioplastics Development

Chapter 2: The Size and Structure of the AHPs Market

AHP Drivers for Growth

China's Growth in AHP Consumption

Growth in AHP Consumption Emerging AHP Markets Potential

Increasing Demand for AI Products

Chapter 3: The Size and Structure of the Global Spunbond and Meltblown

Nonwovens Market

The Spunbonding Process

Spunbond Technology Development

The Meltblowing Process

Multiple Beams and Composites

Reicofil Technology

Polypropylene

Chapter 4: The Recycling of AHPs

PureCycle

Loop Industries

Embraced Recycling Project

Contarina Success in Italy

Interlinked

Going Beyond Recycling

Italy's End of Waste Decree

Chapter 5: The Bioplastics Market and Key Developments for AHPs

Three Generations of Biorefinery

Adding Complexity

Current Bioplastics Production

Natureworks Ingeo

Kimberly-Clark Ingeo Developments

Fitesa Biopolymer Bicomponent

Total Corbion

NatureWorks Expansion and Methane Development

PHAs

Metabolix and ADM

Danimer Scientific

Novamont Mater-Bi and Origo-Bi

Plastic Bubbles Probe

Drop-In Biopolymers

PET Monomers

Virent BioForming and PlantBottle

PEF

Avantium Technologies

Bio-Polypropylene

Neste Technology

Borealis

Mitusi Bio-PP

Braskem Bio-PE

Braskem Bio-PP

I'm Green Recycled

Lenzing Web Technology

Chapter 6: A Shopping List of Bio-Derived Components

Superabsorbents

Stretch Elastics

Adhesives

Conclusion



Companies Mentioned



Avantium Technologies

Borealis

Braskem

Danimer Scientific

Fitesa

Kimberly-Clark

Lenzing

Mitusi

Natureworks

Neste Technology

Novamont

Total Corbion

Virent

