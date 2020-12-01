Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Industry
Global Bioremediation Technology and Services Market to Reach $62.7 Billion by 2027
Dec 01, 2020, 11:00 ET
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bioremediation Technology and Services estimated at US$39.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Soil Remediation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wastewater Remediation segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Bioremediation Technology and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Oilfield Remediation Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR
In the global Oilfield Remediation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Altogen Labs
- Aquatech International LLC
- Drylet LLC
- InSitu Remediation Services Limited
- Ivey International Inc.
- PROBIOSPHERE
- Regesis
- RT Environmental Services, Inc.
- Sarva Bio Remed LLC
- Sevenson Environmental Services Inc.
- Soilutions Ltd.
- Sumas Remediation Services Inc.
- Xylem, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bioremediation Technology & Services Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bioremediation Technology and Services Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Bioremediation Technology and Services Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Soil Remediation (Services) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Soil Remediation (Services) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Soil Remediation (Services) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Wastewater Remediation (Services) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Wastewater Remediation (Services) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Wastewater Remediation (Services) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Oilfield Remediation (Services) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Oilfield Remediation (Services) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Oilfield Remediation (Services) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Services (Services) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Services (Services) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Services (Services) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Phytoremediation (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Phytoremediation (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Phytoremediation (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Biostimulation (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Biostimulation (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Biostimulation (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Bioaugmentation (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Bioaugmentation (Technology) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Bioaugmentation (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Bioreactors (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Bioreactors (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Bioreactors (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Fungal Remediation (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Fungal Remediation (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Fungal Remediation (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Land-Based Treatments (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Land-Based Treatments (Technology) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 33: Land-Based Treatments (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bioremediation Technology & Services Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Services:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in the
United States by Services: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 36: United States Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in US$
Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: United States Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 39: United States Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Services: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Bioremediation Technology and Services
Historic Market Review by Services in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Services for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market
Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Bioremediation Technology and
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Services for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Share Analysis by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Bioremediation Technology and Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Services for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Bioremediation Technology and Services Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Bioremediation Technology and Services Market
by Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 55: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 56: Chinese Bioremediation Technology and Services
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 57: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bioremediation Technology & Services Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 59: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Services:
2020-2027
Table 62: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Services: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: European Bioremediation Technology and Services
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
France by Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French Bioremediation Technology and Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Bioremediation Technology and Services Market
Share Analysis by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: French Bioremediation Technology and Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 71: French Bioremediation Technology and Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 72: French Bioremediation Technology and Services Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Bioremediation Technology and Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Bioremediation Technology and Services Market
Share Breakdown by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: German Bioremediation Technology and Services Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: German Bioremediation Technology and Services Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Bioremediation Technology and Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Services for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Bioremediation Technology and Services Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Bioremediation Technology and Services Market
by Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 82: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 83: Italian Bioremediation Technology and Services
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 84: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Bioremediation Technology
and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Services for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Share Analysis by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in the
United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Services:
2020-2027
Table 92: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Services: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Bioremediation Technology and Services
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 96: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in Rest
of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for
2012, 2020, and 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
Asia-Pacific by Services: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Bioremediation Technology and Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Share Analysis by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Bioremediation Technology and Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Bioremediation Technology and Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Services: 2020
to 2027
Table 104: Rest of World Bioremediation Technology and Services
Historic Market Review by Services in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 105: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Services
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market
Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 107: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in
Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of World Bioremediation Technology and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
