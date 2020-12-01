Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bioremediation Technology and Services estimated at US$39.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Soil Remediation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wastewater Remediation segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960816/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Bioremediation Technology and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Oilfield Remediation Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR



In the global Oilfield Remediation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Altogen Labs

Aquatech International LLC

Drylet LLC

InSitu Remediation Services Limited

Ivey International Inc.

PROBIOSPHERE

Regesis

RT Environmental Services, Inc.

Sarva Bio Remed LLC

Sevenson Environmental Services Inc.

Soilutions Ltd.

Sumas Remediation Services Inc.

Xylem, Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960816/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bioremediation Technology & Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bioremediation Technology and Services Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Bioremediation Technology and Services Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Soil Remediation (Services) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Soil Remediation (Services) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Soil Remediation (Services) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Wastewater Remediation (Services) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Wastewater Remediation (Services) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Wastewater Remediation (Services) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Oilfield Remediation (Services) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Oilfield Remediation (Services) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Oilfield Remediation (Services) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Services (Services) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Services (Services) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Services (Services) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Phytoremediation (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Phytoremediation (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Phytoremediation (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Biostimulation (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Biostimulation (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Biostimulation (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Bioaugmentation (Technology) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Bioaugmentation (Technology) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Bioaugmentation (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Bioreactors (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Bioreactors (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Bioreactors (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Fungal Remediation (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Fungal Remediation (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Fungal Remediation (Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Land-Based Treatments (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Land-Based Treatments (Technology) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 33: Land-Based Treatments (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bioremediation Technology & Services Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Services:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in the

United States by Services: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in US$

Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: United States Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 39: United States Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Services: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Bioremediation Technology and Services

Historic Market Review by Services in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Services for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market

Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Bioremediation Technology and

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Services for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Services for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Share Analysis by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Bioremediation Technology and Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Services for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Bioremediation Technology and Services Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Bioremediation Technology and Services Market

by Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 55: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 56: Chinese Bioremediation Technology and Services

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 57: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bioremediation Technology & Services Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 59: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Services:

2020-2027



Table 62: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Services: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: European Bioremediation Technology and Services

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 66: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

France by Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Bioremediation Technology and Services

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Bioremediation Technology and Services Market

Share Analysis by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: French Bioremediation Technology and Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 71: French Bioremediation Technology and Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 72: French Bioremediation Technology and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Services for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Bioremediation Technology and Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Bioremediation Technology and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: German Bioremediation Technology and Services Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: German Bioremediation Technology and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Bioremediation Technology and Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Services for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Bioremediation Technology and Services Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Bioremediation Technology and Services Market

by Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 83: Italian Bioremediation Technology and Services

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 84: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Bioremediation Technology

and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Services for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Services for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Share Analysis by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Services:

2020-2027



Table 92: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Services: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Bioremediation Technology and Services

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 96: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in Rest

of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2012, 2020, and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

Asia-Pacific by Services: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Bioremediation Technology and Services

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Services: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Share Analysis by Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Bioremediation Technology and Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Bioremediation Technology and Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Services: 2020

to 2027



Table 104: Rest of World Bioremediation Technology and Services

Historic Market Review by Services in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 105: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Services

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market

Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 107: Bioremediation Technology and Services Market in

Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of World Bioremediation Technology and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960816/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

