Global Bioremediation Technology and Services Market Report 2022-2028: Demand in Mining, Petroleum, Farming & Nuclear Power Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioremediation Technology and Services Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK



A report by the publisher states that the global bioremediation technology and services market highlights a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



The factors that contribute to the market's growth include increasing research and development activities and the use of bioremediation in various industrial applications such as mining, petroleum, farms, nuclear waste, etc. However, the long duration of the process and its dependence on environmental factors can impede the market's growth. The process starts with isolating the polluted site conditions, identifying the resident microbes, analyzing the catabolic activities, and then developing the field plan. The slow recovery time of the process is a major challenge for the market.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global bioremediation technology and services market is studied across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Globally, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The rapidly increasing population, urbanization, industrialization, and increased oil and gas consumption have resulted in a high number of contaminated sites throughout the region. As a result, there is an increasing need for bioremediation technology and services.



The market has grown due to increased public awareness of the negative effects of these polluted areas and government regulatory compliance to protect the environment. Government initiatives, as well as the participation of public-private partnerships for bioremediation-related activities, are projected to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The established players in the global bioremediation technology and services market include Verde Environmental Group, RT Environmental Services Inc, Sevenson Environmental Services Inc, InSitu Remediation Services Ltd, Aquatech International, Altogen Labs, Xylem Inc, Carus Corporation LLC, Probiosphere Inc, Soilutions Ltd, Regenesis Remediation Solutions, Sumas Environmental Services, Sarva Bio Remed LLC, Ivey International Inc, and Drylet Inc.



Founded in 1994, Regenesis Remediation Solutions is a global leader in the research and development of technology and service-based solutions. These solutions include bioremediation, bioaugmentation, sorption, immobilization, in situ chemical oxidation, etc., for soil and groundwater remediation at contaminated sites. The company's end-users include engineering, construction and environmental consulting firms worldwide.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Bioremediation Technology and Services Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

3. Global Bioremediation Technology and Services Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. in Situ Bioremediation

3.2. Ex Situ Bioremediation



4. Global Bioremediation Technology and Services Market Outlook - by Technology

4.1. Phytoremediation

4.2. Biostimulation

4.3. Bioaugmentation

4.4. Bioreactors

4.5. Fungal Remediation

4.6. Land-Based Treatments



5. Global Bioremediation Technology and Services Market Outlook - by Service

5.1. Soil Remediation

5.2. Wastewater Remediation

5.3. Oilfield Remediation

5.4. Other Services



6. Global Bioremediation Technology and Services Market - Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Research Methodology & Scope



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Altogen Labs

Drylet Inc

Probiosphere Inc

Regenesis Remediation Solutions

Xylem Inc

Insitu Remediation Services Ltd

Rt Environmental Services Inc

Sarva Bio Remed LLC

Sevenson Environmental Services Inc

Sumas Environmental Services

Verde Environmental Group

Soilutions Ltd

Aquatech International

Ivey International Inc

Carus Corporation LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tjg4t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets