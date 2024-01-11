Global Bioresorbable Stents Industry Report 2023-2030: Europe Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific Exhibits Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioresorbable Stents - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bioresorbable Stents Market to Reach $990.5 Million by 2030



The global market for Bioresorbable Stents estimated at US$390.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$990.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report provides comprehensive insights into the design and composition of Bioresorbable Scaffolds, categorizing them into different types, including Metallic Bioresorbable Scaffolds and Polymer Bioresorbable Scaffolds. The degradation periods of select bioabsorbable materials are also discussed, highlighting the challenges faced in this field.

Clinical characteristics of various coronary stents and other treatment options for coronary heart disease, such as Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG), Minimally Invasive Direct Coronary Artery Bypass (MIDCAB), and TransMyocardial Laser Revascularization (TMR), are explored.

Polymer-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.1% CAGR and reach US$729.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Metal-Based segment is estimated at 10.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report delves into the dangers of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) and the available treatment options, including stenting as a viable choice. Bioresorbable Stents are introduced, emphasizing their advantages and challenges. The discontinuation of the 'Absorb' Bioresorbable Stents by Abbott due to adverse events is also discussed.

The global market overview highlights the anticipated growth of Bioresorbable Stents in the future, with Europe dominating and Asia-Pacific exhibiting the fastest growth. The report categorizes stents into metallic and polymer-based categories, discussing their respective advantages and challenges. The availability of alternative treatments is identified as a potential hindrance to market growth.

The market outlook envisions the future of vascular stents with the integration of biosensor technology, emphasizing the potential of Bioresorbable and Integrated Biosensor Technology in redefining the field.

The competition section lists approved Bioresorbable Scaffolds and Bioresorbable Stents in the pipeline. It also mentions Abbott's revival of Bioresorbable Stent clinical trials to evaluate the new Esprit Scaffold.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Polymeric Resorbable Scaffolds Hold a Major Market Share

The Absorb BRS program

Desaminotyrosine Polycarbonate-based BRS

The FANTOM program

Magnesium-based BRS

The Magmaris program

Iron-based BRS

Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth Driver

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in the United States : 2015-2030

: 2015-2030 Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Ageing Demographics and Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Coronary Stenting

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

TABLE 15: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040

The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

Metal Bioresorbable scaffolds Exhibit Improved Performance Compared to Polymer Stents

Metal Stents Vis-a-Vis Other Stents

