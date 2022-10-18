Global Biosensors Market Report 2022: Wide Variety of Medical Applications Bolstering 8.5% Annual Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosensors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for biosensors is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. The need for biosensors is developing as a result of a wide variety of medical applications, an increasing number of people living with diabetes, a high demand for miniature diagnostic devices, and rapid technological advancements.

It is essential for a favorable disease prognosis and patient survival that the disease is diagnosed correctly and at an early stage. In recent years, there has been a meteoric rise in the demand for one-time-use devices that are disposable, user-friendly, and have low production costs and short reaction times. The capacity of these devices to meet these criteria through an interdisciplinary combination of approaches from fields such as chemistry and nanotechnology, as well as medical research, has contributed to their rapid advancement in the realm of medicine.



Nanotechnology-Based Biosensors to Boost the Market Growth

Biosensors that are powered by nanotechnology are fabricated from nanomaterials and have diameters that range from 1 to 100 nanometers. When it comes to sensing the mechanism of biosensing technology, these biosensors are an essential component. The development of nanoelectromechanical systems can be attributed to the integration of devices made of nanomaterials with electrical systems. Several different nanomaterials have been investigated for their potential electrical and mechanical properties as a means of enhancing the biological signaling and transduction system. This improvement requires the transformation of one kind of energy into another. Nanotubes, nanowires, nanorods, nanoparticles, and thin films comprised of crystalline matter are some examples of the types of materials that fall within this category and are used extensively. Applications for these sensors include amperometric devices for the enzymatic detection of glucose, the use of quantum dots as fluorescent agents for the detection of binding, and bio-conjugated nanomaterials for the detection of biomolecular compounds.



Wearable Technology to Present Significant Opportunities

Wearable biosensors are finding an expanding number of applications for the continuous monitoring of vital signs of patients, premature newborns, children, athletes or fitness buffs, and persons who live in rural places that are a significant distance from medical and health care services. Patients may be able to avoid hospitalization or leave the facility earlier thanks to remote monitoring made possible by biosensors that are both wearable and networked.

Wearable biosensors have the potential to reduce the workload of medical staff and liberate hospital space for the provision of care that is more responsive to patients' needs by enabling telemedicine, which is the monitoring and transmission of physiological data from locations outside of the hospital. The use of smart textiles that include sensors in the fabric can make the monitoring of vital signs much easier and more convenient.

When combined with conformal, printed electronics, biosensor patches or tattoos can significantly improve a physician's ability to collect data on a patient over an extended period of time. These sensors are compatible with the growing concept of the quantified self, which entails keeping track of one's biological data in order to improve one's health. In addition, reusable patches can be used to analyze essential biomarkers in sweat, including salt, potassium, and glucose. These biomarkers can be found in a variety of substances.



Market Segmentation Type

Sensor Patch

Embedded Device

Product

Wearable Biosensors

Non-wearable Biosensors

Technology

Electrochemical Biosensors

Optical Biosensors

Piezoelectric Biosensors

Thermal Biosensors

Nanomechanical Biosensors

Application

Medical

Cholesterol

Blood glucose

Blood gas analyzer

Pregnancy testing

Drug discovery

Infectious disease

Food toxicity

Bioreactor

Agriculture

Environment

Others

End-user Outlook

Home healthcare diagnostics

PoC testing

Food industry

Research laboratories

Security and bio-defense

Region Segment (2020 - 2030; US$ Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

UK and European Union

UK

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Biosensors Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Biosensors Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Biosensors Market: By By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Biosensors Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. Biosensors Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Biosensors Market: By End-user Outlook, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. North America Biosensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. UK and European Union Biosensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Asia Pacific Biosensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Latin America Biosensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



13. Middle East and Africa Biosensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



14. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Roche

Medtronic

Bio-Rad Laboratories

DuPont

