Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F: Focus on Infliximab, Rituximab, Abciximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, & Bevacizumab

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022: By Type, By Application, By Compound" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $4.51 billion in 2021 to $5.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The market is expected to reach $10.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.1%.



Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.

Major players in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market are Pfizer, Novartis, Allergan, Coherus BioSciences, Biocon, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, BioXpress Therapeutics and Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited.



The biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, which are used to treat patients with chronic diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and autoimmune disease.

Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are highly similar to actual monoclonal antibodies in terms of pharmaceutical quality, safety, and efficacy, and are used to boost immunity by identifying and neutralizing foreign bodies. The market consists of revenue generated by the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies companies by the sales of these products.



The main types of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are synthetic chemicals, biopharmaceuticals and others. Any pharmaceutical drug product made in, derived from, or semi-synthesized from biological sources is known as a biopharmaceutical, sometimes known as a biologic medical product, or biologic. The different compounds include infliximab, rituximab, abciximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab, bevacizumab and is used in various applications such as chronic and autoimmune diseases, oncology, others.



The prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. Biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are used to treat chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. In cancer treatment, biosimilars of monoclonal antibodies such as trastuzumab, bevacizumab, and rituximab are used.

Moreover, the incidence of cancer is increasing year by year. According to the American cancer society (ACS), in 2020, about 1.8 million new cancer cases are expected in the United States. Therefore, the prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer is expected to drive the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.



Stringent regulations imposed on approvals of biosimilars is anticipated to hinder the growth of the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. The governments of different regions impose different rules regarding the production and use of biosimilars. Further, issues such as patent infringement or agreement issues restrict the manufacturers of biosimilars from commercializing the government-approved biosimilars.

The US Food and Drug Administration requires a double regulatory approval for biosimilars, restricting the use of biosimilars as an interchangeable drug to biologics, whereas, in Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves biosimilars as interchangeable products for biologics. The strict government policies for approval of these drugs negatively impact manufacturers in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.

The focus areas for many companies in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market has shifted to mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities. Large prime manufactures are forming joint ventures or buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities, or to gain access to new markets.

For instance, Aurobindo Pharma Limited acquired four cell culture-derived biosimilar products from TL Biopharmaceutical AG of Switzerland. As part of the agreement, TL will supply all the developmental data for four molecules and Aurobindo and/or its affiliates will develop, commercialize and market these products globally. Out of the four biosimilars acquired, three of them are monoclonal antibodies in oncology.

In another instance, in May 2020, AbbVie, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, announced its decision to acquire Allergan for an amount of $63 million. This transaction expands and diversifies AbbVie's revenue base and supports in maintaining its leadership positions in biosimilar monoclonal antibodies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Characteristics



3. Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies



5. Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Synthetic Chemicals

Biopharmaceuticals

Others

6.2. Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Chronic & Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology

Others

6.3. Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation By Compound, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Infliximab

Rituximab

Abciximab

Trastuzumab

Adalimumab

Bevacizumab

7. Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Pfizer

Novartis

Allergan

Coherus BioSciences

Biocon

Amgen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Celltrion

BioXpress Therapeutics

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd.

BIOCAD

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

3SBio

Reliance Life Sciences

Hisun Pharma

Celgen Biopharma

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Cadila Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alh1r1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets