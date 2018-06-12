Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



• Global Biosimilars and Follow-on Biologics Market forecasts from 2018-2028

• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilars, our investigation shows forecasts to 2028 for 8 individual therapeutic submarkets:

• Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)

• Fusion proteins

• Insulin

• Erythropoietin (EPO)

• Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF)

• Interferons

• Growth hormones

• Fertility hormones

• This report also shows revenue to 2028 for 12 individual submarkets within the above segments:

• Rituximab, infliximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab and bevacizumab

• Human insulin, insulin analogues, insulin glargine and insulin lispro

• Interferon alfa and interferon beta

• Etanercept

• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for 12 national markets:

• US

• Japan

• Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain

• China, India, South Korea, Russia and Brazil

• Our study provides a SWOT analysis of the biosimilars and follow-on biologics market.

• Our study discusses pressures, opportunities and other events affecting the biosimilars industry and market, including these influences:

• Strategies for developing biosimilars - needs, demand, challenges and opportunities

• Guidelines from regulators (FDA, EMA and others)

• Patent challenges and data exclusivity for biopharmaceuticals

• Needs and opportunities in developing biosimilar mAbs, including rising incidence of cancers and increasing demand for lower-cost biologicals

• Developments in technology and operations for biosimilar drug production.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongaim.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2212/Global-Biosimilars-and-Follow-On-Biologics-Market-2018-2028

Companies Listed

Allergan

Allozyne

Alteogen

Alvogen

Amarey Novamedical

Amega Biotech

Amgen

Apotex

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Avesthagen

Baxter

Bayer

Beijing Four Rings

Beijing SL Pharmaceutical

Biocad

Bioceuticals

Biogen

BioGenomics

Biolab

Bionovis

BioPartners

Biosidus

Bioton

BioXpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cambridge Antibody Technology

CCL Pharmaceuticals

CCM Duopharma

Celltrion

Centocor Ortho Biotech

Chong Kun Dang

Chugai

CinnaGen.

Coherus BioSciences

Compass Biotechnologies

Cristália

CT Arzneimittel

Cyplasin

Daiichi Sankyo

Dong-A Pharmaceutical

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Egis Pharmaceuticals

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Elpen Pharmaceutical

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

EMS

Epirus

Eurofarma

Express Scripts

FibroGen

Finox Biotech

Fuji Pharma

Gan & Lee

Genetech

Genexine

Gennova

GenSci

Genzyme

Geropharm

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering Co.

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Hanwha Chemical

Haselmeier

Health Canada

Helius Biotech

Hexal

Hindustan Antibiotic

Hospira

Hualida Biotech

Hypermarcas

IGES Institute

Intas Biopharmaceuticals

inVentiv Health

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Kabi

Kemwell Biopharma

Kissea

Koçak Farma

Kwizda Pharma

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Landsteiner Scientific

LG Life Sciences

Libbs

LKM SA

Lonza

Mabion

Marvel Life Sciences

MEDICE Arzneimittel Pütter

Merck (MSD)

Merck KGaA

Merck Serono

Minapharm

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Mochida Pharmaceutical

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Mycenax Biotech

Mylan

Nichi-Iko

Nippion Kayaku

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Nuron Biotech

Oncobiologics

Ortho Pharmaceutical

Orygen

PanGen Biotech

Pfenex

Pfizer

Pharmapark

Pharmstandard

PRA International

Pro Generika

PROBIOMED

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Quintiles

Ranbaxy Laboratories

RAND Corporation

Ratiopharm

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Reliance GeneMedix

Reliance Life Sciences (RLS)

Rentschler Biotechnologie

Roche

Samsung Bioepis

Samsung BioLogics

Sandoz

Sanofi

SciGen

Shandong Kexing Pharma

Shanghai Celgen Biopharmaceutical

Shanghai CP Guojian

Shanghai Fosun

Shantha Biotechnics

Shinogi

Sicor Biotech

Sothema Laboratories

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

STADA Arzneimittel

Stragen Pharma

Strides Arcolab

Syngene International

Synthon Biopharmaceuticals

Takeda

Teva

Tianjin Hualida Biotechnology

Tonghua Dongbao

TSH Biopharm Corp

União Química

USV Biologics

Virchow Biotech

Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals

Wockhardt

Xiamen Amoytop Biotech

Zenotech

Zhejian Huahai Pharmaceutical

Zuventus

Zydus Biovation

Zydus Cadila

SOURCE Visiongain