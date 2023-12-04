Global Biosimilars Market Report 2023-2028: Reimbursement and Payer Landscape Influence Biosimilar Adoption

04 Dec, 2023, 11:15 ET
The "Growth Opportunities in Global Biosimilars Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents overall market and segment-wise revenue forecasts for the global biosimilars market. It highlights key growth opportunities for biosimilar market participants based on the trends, evolution of business models, and strategic imperatives for various stakeholders. It identifies the greatest revenue-generating therapeutic areas and product types.
Biosimilar acceptance and use are increasing as patients and healthcare providers improve their understanding and awareness of therapeutic agents driven by biosimilar manufacturers and regulators. As the availability of information and practical data supporting the safety and effectiveness of biosimilars increases, both patients and healthcare professionals are developing a greater level of confidence in these medications.
It is imperative for pharmaceutical companies to delicately navigate the intricate balance between safeguarding their biologic products and cultivating an environment conducive to the presence of biosimilars, which inevitably contribute to a thriving competitive milieu.
The elements affecting regional biosimilar uptake and biosimilar market entrance have been clearly stated. In addition, this report covers complicated factors, including reimbursement and payer landscape, biosimilar price trends, and biosimilar sales trends that will affect biosimilar penetration. The study discusses regional biosimilar discrepancies as well as industry issues, including physician adoption and patent litigations.
This report identifies key growth opportunities to increase biosimilar uptake and innovations and compete for newer therapy areas, such as neurology and oncology.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Biosimilars Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Regional Competitors in the Biosimilars Market
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Growth Environment - Biosimilars Market
- Highlights - Biosimilars Regional Dynamics
- Growth Opportunities - Biosimilars Market
- Strategies to Boost Biosimilars Development and Adoption
- Biopharma Taking Lead to Boost Adoption of Biosimilars - Sandoz
- North America Competitive Benchmarking - Key Countries
- Market Snapshot - US Biosimilar Market
- Biosimilars Approved in the US
- The US Healthcare Financial and Distribution Pathways
- Business Model Transformation due to the Next Wave of Biosimilars
- Evolving Roles of PBM Formularies to Boost Biosimilar Accessibility
- Evolving US Biosimilar Regulatory Landscape
- US Insulin Biosimilar Market Set for Major Reset in Response to IRA
- Dual Pricing Strategy in the US
- US Oncology
- US Oncology Supportive Care
- US Immunology and Ophthalmology
- Europe Competitive Benchmarking - Key Countries
- Market Snapshot - Europe Biosimilars Market
- Biosimilars Approved in Europe
- Swift and Rapid Adoption of Biosimilar - Denmark Success Story
- Incentives Driving Adoption of Biosimilars
- APAC and MEA Competitive Benchmarking - Key Countries
- Market Snapshot - Key APAC and MEA Biosimilar Market
- Intensifying Focus of Asian Biopharma and CDMO on the Global Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Biosimilars Industry
- Key Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions and Considerations - Biosimilars Market
- Revenue Forecast - Global Biosimilars Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Global Biosimilars Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Therapeutic Area
- New and Upcoming Key Biologics Patent Expiration
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Oncology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Musculoskeletal and Immunology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Endocrinology and Ophthalmology
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue share
- Revenue Share Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: RWE Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Neurology Biosimilars
- Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on the Middle East and Africa
- Growth Opportunity 4: Leveraging AI, PD, and Omics Biomarkers
- Growth Opportunity 5: Alternative Formulation Methodology for mAb Biosimilars
