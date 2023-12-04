Global Biosimilars Market Report 2023-2028: Reimbursement and Payer Landscape Influence Biosimilar Adoption

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Biosimilars Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents overall market and segment-wise revenue forecasts for the global biosimilars market. It highlights key growth opportunities for biosimilar market participants based on the trends, evolution of business models, and strategic imperatives for various stakeholders. It identifies the greatest revenue-generating therapeutic areas and product types.

Biosimilar acceptance and use are increasing as patients and healthcare providers improve their understanding and awareness of therapeutic agents driven by biosimilar manufacturers and regulators. As the availability of information and practical data supporting the safety and effectiveness of biosimilars increases, both patients and healthcare professionals are developing a greater level of confidence in these medications.

It is imperative for pharmaceutical companies to delicately navigate the intricate balance between safeguarding their biologic products and cultivating an environment conducive to the presence of biosimilars, which inevitably contribute to a thriving competitive milieu.

The elements affecting regional biosimilar uptake and biosimilar market entrance have been clearly stated. In addition, this report covers complicated factors, including reimbursement and payer landscape, biosimilar price trends, and biosimilar sales trends that will affect biosimilar penetration. The study discusses regional biosimilar discrepancies as well as industry issues, including physician adoption and patent litigations.

This report identifies key growth opportunities to increase biosimilar uptake and innovations and compete for newer therapy areas, such as neurology and oncology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Biosimilars Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Regional Competitors in the Biosimilars Market

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Environment - Biosimilars Market

Highlights - Biosimilars Regional Dynamics

Growth Opportunities - Biosimilars Market

Strategies to Boost Biosimilars Development and Adoption

Biopharma Taking Lead to Boost Adoption of Biosimilars - Sandoz

North America Competitive Benchmarking - Key Countries

Market Snapshot - US Biosimilar Market

Biosimilars Approved in the US

The US Healthcare Financial and Distribution Pathways

Business Model Transformation due to the Next Wave of Biosimilars

Evolving Roles of PBM Formularies to Boost Biosimilar Accessibility

Evolving US Biosimilar Regulatory Landscape

US Insulin Biosimilar Market Set for Major Reset in Response to IRA

Dual Pricing Strategy in the US

US Oncology

US Oncology Supportive Care

US Immunology and Ophthalmology

Europe Competitive Benchmarking - Key Countries

Market Snapshot - Europe Biosimilars Market

Biosimilars Approved in Europe

Swift and Rapid Adoption of Biosimilar - Denmark Success Story

Incentives Driving Adoption of Biosimilars

APAC and MEA Competitive Benchmarking - Key Countries

Market Snapshot - Key APAC and MEA Biosimilar Market

Intensifying Focus of Asian Biopharma and CDMO on the Global Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Biosimilars Industry

Key Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions and Considerations - Biosimilars Market

Revenue Forecast - Global Biosimilars Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Global Biosimilars Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Therapeutic Area

New and Upcoming Key Biologics Patent Expiration

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Oncology

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Musculoskeletal and Immunology

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Endocrinology and Ophthalmology

Competitive Environment

Revenue share

Revenue Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: RWE Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Neurology Biosimilars

Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on the Middle East and Africa

and Growth Opportunity 4: Leveraging AI, PD, and Omics Biomarkers

Growth Opportunity 5: Alternative Formulation Methodology for mAb Biosimilars

