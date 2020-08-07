Global Biosimilars Markets: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilars Market by Product, by Manufacturing & Indication, by Geography Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes supplement the growing demands of pharmaceutical drugs. However, market growth is limited by manufacturing complexities and resistance from biological manufacturers. Furthermore, the growth of the biosimilars market is hampered with multiple factors including the lack of regulatory guidelines, consumers' brand preferences, the reluctance of physicians to prescribed biosimilars, and the high capital required for research and development.



Based on the parameter of manufacturing, the market of Biosimilars is segmented into two segments:

In-house manufacturing

Contract manufacturing

The in-house manufacturing segment makes up for the larger market share, while the contract manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecasting period.



Based on the product, the biosimilars market monoclonal antibody industry is prominently segmented into trastuzumab, infliximab, rituximab, adalimumab, and other monoclonal antibodies. The infliximab segment accounted for the largest biosimilars market share in 2019. The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases drives market growth.



Based on the indication, the market is segregated on the basis of:

Oncology

Blood Disorder

Offsite Treatment

Infectious Diseases

Chronic Diseases

Autoimmune Disease

Other Diseases

The oncology segment accounts for a major share of the biosimilars market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high incidence of cancer across the globe.



Some of the major players in the domain of Biosimilars are Probiomed, Boehringer Ingelheim, Apotex, Fresenius Kabi, Gedeon Richter, Mabxience, Amega Biotech, Biocad, Coherus Biosciences, Stada Arzneimittel AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Mylan, Samsung Biologics, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Teva Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Sandoz.



By Geography, the market of Biosimilars is further classified into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share. There are two important factors which are the driving forces behind the growth of Biosimilars market giving it CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.



These two factors are:

Lower pricing than competing biologics

Rising incidence of chronic diseases

There are a lot of opportunities in emerging countries and this report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience enriching.

Report Scope



This report would be the foundation for any research on the Biosimilars, vendor capabilities, SWOT of the sensors, and organized framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation.

This piece of the report would be the backbone for exhaustive research and a tool for the upcoming innovations and technologies. This gives an idea about the major competitors in the market, their journey, and the competitive edge which one should have to beat other players in the market.

The report contains qualitative analysis of the Biosimilars market and the opportunities which can be leveraged by the market in the current scenario.

The market report would be delving into deep insights regarding the technological innovations.

