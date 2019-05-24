Global Biostimulants Market Report 2019: Annual Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2024
May 24, 2019, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biostimulants - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biostimulants in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Acid Based (Humic, Amino, & Fulvic)
- Extract Based
- Others
The Global market is further analzed by the following Crop Types:
- Ornamental & Turf
- Row Crops
- Others
The report profiles 131 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agrinos AS (Norway)
- Arysta LifeScience Corporation (Japan)
- Laboratoires Gomar S.A.S. (France)
- Atlntica Agrcola S.A. (Spain)
- BioAtlantis Ltd. (Ireland)
- Biolchim S.p.A. (Italy)
- Biostadt India Limited (India)
- Ilsa S.p.A (Italy)
- Isagro SpA (Italy)
- ITALPOLLINA S.p.A (Italy)
- Koppert B.V. (The Netherlands)
- Lallemand, Inc. (Canada)
- Leili Group (China)
- Micromix Plant Health Limited (UK)
- Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
- Omex Agrifluids Ltd. (UK)
- Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
- Trade Corporation International S.A. (Spain)
- Valagro Group (Italy)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Acid Based Biostimulants
Humic Acid
Amino Acid
Fulvic Acid
Extract Based Biostimulants
Others
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Biostimulants - 'Organic' Future of the Global Agri Industry
Nascent and Emerging, Biostimulants Market Set to See Further Growth
Multitude of Factors Drive Growth
Select Key Drivers in a Gist
The Road Ahead
Factors Determining Future of Biostimulants
Market Outlook
Analysis by Geographic Region
Analysis by Active Ingredient
Analysis by Crop
3. MARKET DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population - A Way Forward
Growing Food Demand - A Major Market Driver
Growing Applications to Expand Market Value
Rising Need for Sustainable Agriculture Shifts Focus towards Promising Alternatives
Increasing Interest in Organic Food to Aid Market Growth
Beneficial Effects Attract Farmers' Interest
Negative Experiences Make Growers Cautious towards Adoption
Changing Farmer Perception May Bring About the Change
Grower Education and Returns on Investments Critical for Adoption
Growth Hindered by Lack of Thorough Research
Technical Challenges Pose Obstacles
4. KEY TRENDS
Diversity in Nature and Functions Typifies Biostimulants
Formulation Diversity Helps Create Options for Growers
PGPR Biostimulants - The Effective Tool to Stimulate Plant Growth
Research Efforts Provide More Clarity on Benefits and Product Improvements
List of Select Commercialized PGPR Products by Bacterial Species and Targeted Crops
Seaweed Extracts Set to Grow in Hydroponics
Tough Business Environment Challenges Industry Growth
Call for Standardization
A Peek into Definitions of Biostimulants in Different Countries
US
Canada
EU
Germany
Austria
Czech Republic
Poland
Patent Protection - A Key Aspect to Future Growth in the Sector
Consortiums Try to Build Strong Regulatory Framework
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Biostimulants - Definition
Biostimulant - Mode of Action
Advantages offered by Biostimulants
Measuring Benefits of Biostimulants
Types of Biostimulants
Biostimulant Types and their Effects on Plants
Humic Substances
Humic Acids
Fulvic Acids
Solubility of Humin, Humic Acid and Fulvic Acid in Water, Alkali and Acid
Humic Acid Vs Fulvic Acid
Complex Organic Materials
Inorganic Compounds
Seaweed Extracts
Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs) /Plant Growth Hormones
Auxins
Gibberellins
Cytokinins
Derivatives of Chitosan and Chitin
Anti-Transpirants
Free Amino Acids
Biostimulant Application Modes
Biostimulants Usage Segmentation by Crop
Biostimulants in the Turf Industry
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Nascent but Crowded Market
Growing Prospects Compel Manufacturers to Globalize
Startups Venture into Biostimulants Marketplace
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Sherriff Amenity Launches E2 Pro Elicitor Biostimulant with Harpin a
Valagro Launches Opifol and YieldOn in India
Rotam do Brasil Introduces Yoduo Biostimulant in Brazil
AminoA Biostimulants Introduces AminoA FLO
Valagro Launches YieldOn in France
Bioiberica Introduces Terra-Sorb Organic Biostimulant
Trade Corporation Launches New 100% Vegetal Amino Acid-based Biostimulants
Valagro Introduces RETROSAL in Brazil
Jardine Distribution Introduces Tytanit Biostimulant in the Philippines
Valagro Launches YieldON in Turkey
APH Introduces Acadian BioSwitch Technology in India
Arysta Introduces BM Start in the UK
Valagro Launches YieldON in Brazil
Bioiberica Introduces New Biostimulant, Equilibrium
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Sri Biotech Laboratories Changes Name to Valagro BioSciences Ltd.
DE SANGOSSE Acquires Biologicas Canarias and Biotecnologia del Mediterraneo
Platform Specialty Products to Divest Arysta LifeScience
Sipcam Oxon Acquires Sofbey SA
Bayer Acquires Monsanto
Valagro Commences Production Operations in Orangeburg County
Valagro Opens Joint Biostimulant Laboratory with ALSIA
Nutrien to Acquire Agrichem
Plant Impact Signs Commercial Agreement with Albaugh Brazil
TIERRA AGROTECH and IDEN BIOTECHNOLOGY Establish TIDAS AGROTECH PRIVATE LIMITED
Ajinomoto Acquires Majority Stake in Agro2Agri
Valagro and Syngenta Sign Supply Agreement
DuPont Pioneer Enters into Collaboration Agreement with Evogene
Italpollina Obtains Biostimulants Certification from ECOCERT
Arysta LifeScience Takes Over Verios Agro and Veriprod
Valagro Opens New Plant in Brazil
Marrone Bio Announces Commercial Launch of Biostimulants
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analysis by Geographic Region
Analysis by Active Ingredient
Analysis by Crop Type
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Site Specific Biostimulant Programs
Biostimulants still Shrouded in Legal Uncertainty
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Use of Biostimulants by Crop in Europe
European Nations' Pledge to Reduce Conventional Pesticides to Favor Adoption
Current Status of European Regulations on Biostimulants
France
Germany
Ireland
Italy
Spain
The United Kingdom
The Need for a Common Law
Increase in R&D Investment
Biostimulants Gain Recognition
B. Market Analytics
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
China
China: Large Population Offers Significant Opportunities
Fragmented Chinese Organic Fertilizer Market
India
Market Overview
Biostadt - Advancing Biostimulants in India
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
8.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rudimentary Agricultural Practices in Africa - An Opportunity and an Impediment
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
- Total Companies Profiled: 131 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143)
- The United States (27)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (76)
- France (5)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (14)
- Spain (18)
- Rest of Europe (23)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (4)
