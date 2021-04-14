Global Biostimulants Market Report 2020-2026 - Consumer Inclination towards Transparent Agricultural Practices / Growing Adoption of Organic Farming / Rising Agricultural Sustainability
Apr 14, 2021, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biostimulants Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biostimulants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% during 2020-2026.
Biostimulants blend plant hormones, microorganisms, trace elements, seaweed extracts, and enzymes applied to plants' areal components and roots to enhance crop yield.
It performs various vital roles, such as enhancement of nutrient intake, plant metabolism, water retention capacity, and chlorophyll production. It provides natural growth hormones and nutrition enrichment to support sustainable agricultural practices, including improving soil fertility and creating a natural ecosystem for the soil flora and fauna.
The global biostimulants market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report.
The report presents a clear picture of the global biostimulants market by segmenting the market based on product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end user, and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Consumer Inclination towards Transparent Agricultural Practices
- Growing Adoption of Organic Farming
- Rising Agricultural Sustainability
Market Challenges
- High Research & Developments Costs
- Limited Bioassay Results
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2019
- Historical Period: 2015-2018
- Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Scope of the Report
Product Type Segmentation
- Acid-based
- Humic Acid
- Fulvic Acid
- Amino Acid
- Extract-based
- Seaweed Extract
- Other Plant Extracts
- Others (Microbial Soil Amendments, Chitin & Chitosan and Others)
Crop Type Segmentation
- Cereals and Grains
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Turf and Ornamentals
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Others
Form Segmentation
- Dry
- Liquid
Origin Segmentation
- Natural
- Synthetic
Distribution Channel Segmentation
- Direct
- Indirect
Application Segmentation
- Foliar Treatment
- Soil Treatment
- Seed Treatment
End User Segmentation
- Farmers
- Research Organizations
- Others
Regional Segmentation
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Company Profiles
- Agrinos AS
- Adama LTD.
- BASF SE
- Bayer
- Biolchim SpA.
- Biostadt India Ltd.
- Isagro
- Italpollina SpA
- Koppert B.V.
- Novozymes
- Syngenta
- Valagro SpA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/raetz7
