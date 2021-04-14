Global Biostimulants Market Report 2020-2026 - Consumer Inclination towards Transparent Agricultural Practices / Growing Adoption of Organic Farming / Rising Agricultural Sustainability

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biostimulants Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biostimulants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% during 2020-2026.

Biostimulants blend plant hormones, microorganisms, trace elements, seaweed extracts, and enzymes applied to plants' areal components and roots to enhance crop yield.

It performs various vital roles, such as enhancement of nutrient intake, plant metabolism, water retention capacity, and chlorophyll production. It provides natural growth hormones and nutrition enrichment to support sustainable agricultural practices, including improving soil fertility and creating a natural ecosystem for the soil flora and fauna.



The global biostimulants market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report.

The report presents a clear picture of the global biostimulants market by segmenting the market based on product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end user, and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Consumer Inclination towards Transparent Agricultural Practices

Growing Adoption of Organic Farming

Rising Agricultural Sustainability

Market Challenges

High Research & Developments Costs

Limited Bioassay Results

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2019

Historical Period: 2015-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Scope of the Report

Product Type Segmentation

Acid-based

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Amino Acid

Extract-based

Seaweed Extract

Other Plant Extracts

Others (Microbial Soil Amendments, Chitin & Chitosan and Others)

Crop Type Segmentation

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others

Form Segmentation

Dry

Liquid

Origin Segmentation

Natural

Synthetic

Distribution Channel Segmentation

Direct

Indirect

Application Segmentation

Foliar Treatment

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

End User Segmentation

Farmers

Research Organizations

Others

Regional Segmentation

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Company Profiles

Agrinos AS

Adama LTD.

BASF SE

Bayer

Biolchim SpA.

Biostadt India Ltd.

Isagro

Italpollina SpA

Koppert B.V.

Novozymes

Syngenta

Valagro SpA

