Global Biostimulants Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Organic Farming Fuels the Sector

07 Jun, 2023, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biostimulants Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biostimulants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.9% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Agrinos AS
- Adama LTD.
- BASF SE
- Bayer
- Biolchim SpA.
- Biostadt India Ltd.
- Isagro
- Italpollina SpA
- Koppert B.V.
- Novozymes
- Syngenta
- Valagro SpA
This report on global biostimulants market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global biostimulants market by segmenting the market based on product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the biostimulants market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Adoption of Organic Farming
- Growing Consumer Inclination towards Transparent Agricultural Practices
- Increasing Agricultural Sustainability
Challenges
- High Research & Developments Costs
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Acid-based
- Humic Acid
- Fulvic Acid
- Amino Acid
- Extract-based
- Seaweed Extract
- Other Plant Extracts
- Others
by Crop Type
- Cereals and Grains
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Turf and Ornamentals
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Others
by Form
- Dry
- Liquid
by Origin
- Natural
- Synthetic
by Distribution
- Direct
- Indirect
by Application
- Foliar Treatment
- Soil Treatment
- Seed Treatment
by End-User
- Farmers
- Research Organizations
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m25fss
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article