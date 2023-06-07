Global Biostimulants Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Organic Farming Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biostimulants Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biostimulants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.9% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Agrinos AS

Adama LTD.

BASF SE

Bayer

Biolchim SpA.

Biostadt India Ltd.

Isagro

Italpollina SpA

Koppert B.V.

Novozymes

Syngenta

Valagro SpA

This report on global biostimulants market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global biostimulants market by segmenting the market based on product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the biostimulants market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Organic Farming

Growing Consumer Inclination towards Transparent Agricultural Practices

Increasing Agricultural Sustainability

Challenges

High Research & Developments Costs

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Acid-based

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Amino Acid

Extract-based

Seaweed Extract

Other Plant Extracts

Others

by Crop Type

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others

by Form

Dry

Liquid

by Origin

Natural

Synthetic

by Distribution

Direct

Indirect

by Application

Foliar Treatment

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

by End-User

Farmers

Research Organizations

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

