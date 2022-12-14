Global Biostimulants Market Size to Reach USD 9.25 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biostimulants market size reached USD 3.28 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising concerns related to soil degradation, growing market demand for high value crops, and increasing adoption of sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives to promote growth and production of agriculture sector are some key factors driving Biostimulants market revenue growth.

Government across the globe has increased agricultural production of superior goods with little to no pollution due to rising agricultural emissions. Governments all around the world are starting initiatives to inform farmers about the many advantages of bio-based agriculture solutions. In the upcoming years, market growth is expected to be greatly aided by these governmental initiatives. Additionally, a number of regulatory bodies and councils have been established to promote and aid in a positive business environment for the sector.

Drivers:

Demand for single-use Biostimulants has significantly increased over the years owing to rising adoption of sustainable agriculture and environmentally-friendly ways of enhancing plant growth and crop productivity using biostimulants of natural origin. Biostimulants are a class of organic compounds that can increase plant growth and nutrient uptake while lowering the need for chemical fertilizers. The production of biostimulants from waste opens the door to waste recycling and reduction, which helps growers, the food industry, registrations, and distribution companies, as well as consumers.

Many countries are making major strides toward biomass optimization, resource utilization efficiency, and sustainability through research and development of using industrial waste for re-manufacturing, reuse, and recycling. As a result, creating biostimulants from byproducts offers creative ways to avoid accidental trash disposal and leads to environmentally friendly approaches to waste reuse. For instance, the European Commission is recommending a regulation that will simplify organic and waste-based fertilizer manufacturers' access to the EU market.

Multiple national and international projects, including NOSHAN, SUNNIVA, and Bio2Bio, have been started over the years with the goals of examining how by-products from the food and agricultural industries can be valued and also for determining the mode of action of biostimulants derived from organic waste streams. Vermicompost, composted urban waste, sewage sludge, protein hydrolysate, and derivatives of chitin and chitosan are only a few of the waste-derived biostimulants or raw organic materials with biostimulant components that have been demonstrated to be useful in agriculture and horticulture.

Restraints:

There are numerous issues and difficulties facing the biostimulant industry. The creation of biostimulants with highly complex multicomponent and inadequately defined composition, which makes it extremely challenging to identify a primary mechanism of action, and the present categorization and legislative action framework for regulating biostimulants, which is focused primarily on source material and not biological mode of action, are two key issues that still face the industry. As a result, there is a lack of ability to distinguish across products, and there is a risk that the effective demonstration of a specific product within a biostimulant category would misrepresent the efficacy of the category as a whole, which is hindering the growth of biostimulant market.

Growth Projections:

The Biostimulants market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 3.28 Billion in 2021 to USD 9.25 Billion in 2030. Increasing spending in emerging markets is expected to support revenue growth of the market. The use of organic and bio-based compounds in forestry and agriculture presents a big opportunity for farmers to enhance root and shoot growth, greater growth potential, and stress tolerance.

These plant growth enhancers are more widely accepted now that governments and other stakeholders place such a heavy emphasis on organic and sustainable farming practices. Products made from plants and microorganisms speed up plant growth, increase resource efficiency, and make plants more resilient to harsh soil and environmental circumstances. Farmers and growers, as well as governmental organizations, have a stronger acceptance of these items among industry stakeholders. Growing abiotic stress and the demand for high-value crops motivate farmers to use bio-based agriculture products that may boost crop yields.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The Biostimulants industry is undergoing gradual change as a result of onerous regulatory requirements. Biostimulants are used on crops with high market value, such fruits and vegetables. The Global Burden of Disease Study estimates that inadequate fruit and vegetable intake worldwide is responsible for 3.4 million deaths and 1.8 million deaths, respectively. As a result, producing high-quality crops becomes one of modern agriculture's top priorities in order to supply the expanding global demand for fresh produce.

Vegetable agriculture benefit from the application of biostimulants to increase productivity and yield, as well as plant health and stress tolerance. In fact, they have beneficial impacts on plant metabolism under both ideal and unfavorable environmental conditions. Crops are frequently subjected to abiotic stressors throughout their life cycle, which may operate singly or in combination to significantly lower yield and product quality. Biostimulants may be a viable and efficient technique for boosting plant productivity and growth while also enhancing their resilience to abiotic stressors.

In reality, biostimulants have been successfully used to increase crop production and quality, increase tolerance to salinity, water stress, cold, and high temperatures, and improve the efficiency with which crops utilize nutrients and water.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are BASF SE, UPL, Valagro, THE GOWAN GROUP, FMC Corporation, ILSA S.p.A. Via Quinta Strada, Rallis India Limited, Haifa Negev technologies, ADAMA Ltd, EBIC.

On 12 July 2022 , Seipasa, a Spain -based company specializing in the discovery, formulation, and manufacture of natural solutions for agriculture, has launched its line of biostimulants and nutrition products. With the introduction of its Kynetic4, Bryosei, Seipafol Mix, or Talsei goods, among others, Seipasa aims to strengthen its commercial approach in the Ecuador region.

, Seipasa, a -based company specializing in the discovery, formulation, and manufacture of natural solutions for agriculture, has launched its line of biostimulants and nutrition products. With the introduction of its Kynetic4, Bryosei, Seipafol Mix, or Talsei goods, among others, Seipasa aims to strengthen its commercial approach in the region. On February 23, 2022 , The Lipofabrik start-up, which specialized in plant protection and biostimulation products, was acquired by the Elephant Vert group, according to an announcement. The Elephant Vert group and Lipofabrik hope to greatly increase the competitiveness of the new business they are creating by integrating their respective areas of competence.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 3.28 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 12.1 % Size forecast to 2030 USD 9.25 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Active Ingredients, Form, Mode of application, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled BASF SE, UPL, Valagro, THE GOWAN GROUP, FMC Corporation, ILSA S.p.A. Via Quinta Strada, Rallis India Limited, Haifa Negev technologies, ADAMA Ltd, EBIC Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Emergen Research has segmented Biostimulants market on the basis of active ingredients, form, mode of application, and region:

Active Ingredients (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Humic substances



Humic acid



Fulvic acid



Seaweed extracts



Microbial amendments



Amino acids



Other active ingredients (includes vitamins, trace minerals, and polysaccharides)

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Liquid



Dry

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Foliar



Soil Treatment



Seed treatment

