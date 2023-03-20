Global Biosurfactants Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $8 Billion by 2028 at a 6% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biosurfactants Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product, Application, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Biosurfactants Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach approximately US$ 8 billion by 2028.



The need for cleaning agents and sanitation products is predicted to develop rapidly, which is benefiting the market's growth rate. Biosurfactants are applied in end-user industries like household detergents, industrial cleaners, personal care, food processing, and oilfield chemicals.



Biosurfactants are produced using environmentally friendly, renewable resources. Additionally, biosurfactants can be made from a variety of substances and work excellently in most circumstances. As it is biodegradable by nature, biosurfactants lessen the chances of contaminating soil or subterranean water while being stored, transported, or used. These advantages have led to a rise in the demand for biosurfactants during the past few years and are expected to lead to a higher growth rate in the coming years.



However, biosurfactants are typically more expensive due to the higher cost of the raw ingredients used to produce biosurfactants than synthetic surfactants. Additionally, expensive industrial processors, composters, and difficult procedures are used in the synthesis of biosurfactants. These elements combine to make biosurfactants more expensive than synthetic surfactants. Biosurfactants cost about US$34 per kilogram compared to synthetic surfactants' which cost US$4 per kilogram.



Furthermore, since the start of COVID-19, the consumption of biosurfactant products like disinfectants and hand sanitizers were being in heavy demand. In a way that targets many of the pandemic's most significant pathways for resolution, these biosurfactants have indirectly shown to be effective remedies. Apart from that, there has been a huge increase in demand from manufacturers for cleaning products, as a result, these surfactants are harmless and efficient cleaners.



Scope of the Report



By Product

Rhamnolipids

Methyl Ethyl Sulfonates

Alkyl Polyglucosides

Sorbitan Esters

Sucrose Esters

Others

By Application

Household Detergents

Industrial Cleaners

Personal Care

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemicals

Others

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , Mexico )

( , , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy )

( , UK, , , ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , South Korea , India , Indonesia , Australia )

( , , , , , ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Key Players

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Ecover

Lion Corporation

Croda International PLC

Biotensidon GmbH

AkzoNobel N.V

Saraya Co., Ltd

Jeneil Biotech, Inc

Givaudan SA

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Product: The methyl ethyl sulfonates (MES) segment held the largest share in the Global Biosurfactants Market in 2021

Methyl ester sulfonate, often known as MES, is made from natural fats and oils and has great detergency, biodegradability, and better resistance to calcium hardness. It has minimal harmful effects and is environmentally friendly. Due to its high absorbency, superior detergent qualities, solubilization, and dispersibility, it is less expensive than comparable goods

Rhamnolipids is the fastest growing market. It is primarily generated by the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Rhamnose sugars (mono rhamnolipid or di-rhamnolipid) are joined to one or more beta-hydroxy fatty acid chains to form Rhamnolipids.



By Application: The household detergents application segment held the largest market share in the global Biosurfactants market in 2021.



Biosurfactants are being increasingly demanded due to their decreased toxicity, as environmental concerns about synthetic detergent surfactants grow. Additionally, Biosurfactants have better foaming qualities than synthetic surfactants, which makes them the preferred choice for usage in detergents.



Furthermore, the biosurfactant market in the cosmetic and personal care industries is projected to expand as a result of the rising demand for personal care products around the world. Aside from other reasons, biosurfactants are employed in the production of personal care products because of their low toxicity, versatility, high biodegradability, and environmental compatibility.



By Geography: Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2021 within the total Global Biosurfactants Market in 2021.



The market for Biosurfactants in the region is rising significantly as a result of the presence of the major consuming nations, including Germany, the UK, France, and Italy.



The population of Germany has grown throughout time since 2017, and there is a high level of knowledge regarding personal cleanliness. As a result, soap and detergent use has increased. Over the projected period, this is expected to lead to an increase in the use of surfactants.



Recent Developments Related to Major and Emerging Companies

In June 2022 , Solvay launched two glycolipid biosurfactants namely, Mirasoft SL L60 and Mirasoft SL A60 which have contributed to the development of a sustainable beauty care market. The products hold applications in various beauty care markets like face washes, creams, shampoos, conditioners, and more as these are produced from sugar and rapeseed oil with a low carbon footprint

, Solvay launched two glycolipid biosurfactants namely, Mirasoft SL L60 and Mirasoft SL A60 which have contributed to the development of a sustainable beauty care market. The products hold applications in various beauty care markets like face washes, creams, shampoos, conditioners, and more as these are produced from sugar and rapeseed oil with a low carbon footprint In June 2022 , Evonik inaugurated the construction of its manufacturing facility for sustainable rhamnolipid biosurfactants in Slovakia . Along with that Evonik and Unilever have held a hand in a strategic partnership for rhamnolipids' supply for its application in home care products. By the end of 2023, work at the Evonik site is expected to be finished. The new factory will use the biotechnology platform of Evonik's life sciences division, Nutrition & Care, to address the rapidly expanding market need for biobased, biodegradable surfactants

Conclusion



The global Biosurfactants market is forecasted to continue a gradual growth that is witnessed since 2017, during the forecast period also. One of the main trends driving market expansion is the increasing demand for cleaning agents and sanitation products. The market is highly competitive with around 500 participants concentrating on expansion strategies through product innovations as well as acquisitions and mergers.



