Global Biotech Seeds Market (2020 to 2030) - by Breeding Type, Trait Type, by Crop Type and Region

Global biotech seeds market will reach $78.02 billion by 2030, growing by 8.1% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising population, the burgeoning demand for food, the growing technological advancements such as the adoption of hybridization and genetically modified seeds.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global biotech seeds market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global biotech seeds market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Breeding Type, Trait Type, Crop Type, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Breeding Type

3.1 Market Overview by Breeding Type

3.2 Transgenic Seeds

3.3 Gene-edited Seeds

3.4 RNAi-based Seeds



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Trait Type

4.1 Market Overview by Trait Type

4.2 Stacked Traits

4.3 Herbicide-tolerant Traits

4.4 Insect-resistant Traits

4.5 Desirable Traits

4.6 Virus-resistant Traits



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Crop Type

5.1 Market Overview by Crop Type

5.2 Soybean

5.3 Maize

5.4 Cotton

5.5 Canola

5.6 Alfalfa

5.7 Sugar Beet

5.8 Papaya

5.9 Potato

5.10 Squash

5.11 Other Crops



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 U.K.

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Advanta Seeds

Bayer AG

Corteva Agriscience

DLF Seeds A/S

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.

KWS SAAT SE

Limagrain

Monsanto

S&W Seed Co.

Sakata Seed Corporation

Syngenta AG

