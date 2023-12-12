Global Biotechnology Collaboration Agreements Analysis Report 2023: Access Upfront, Milestone, and Royalties Data

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Dec, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collaboration Deals in Biotechnology 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on Collaboration Deals in Biotechnology offers a comprehensive analysis of why and how companies enter collaboration deals in the biotechnology sector. It covers collaboration deals from 2019 to 2023 and provides insights into the payment terms and other specifics of these deals. Understanding the flexibility and details of these deals is crucial for gaining insight into the negotiation process and expectations during such negotiations.

The report includes a detailed listing of collaboration deals announced since 2019, recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. It provides financial terms where available and links to online copies of actual collaboration contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by the companies and their partners.

The deal directory is organized by company A-Z, therapeutic area, and technology type. Each deal title links to an online version of the deal record, including contract documents where possible. The report also includes tables and figures illustrating trends and activities in collaboration dealmaking since 2019.

The initial chapters of the report provide an orientation of collaboration dealmaking and business activities, including an introduction and an overview of trends in collaboration. It also discusses the merits of different types of deals.

Chapter 3 provides insights into the structure of collaboration deals, while chapter 4 reviews the leading collaboration deals since 2019, organized by headline value.

Chapter 5 focuses on the top 25 most active collaboration dealmaker companies, providing easy access to each deal record and, where available, the actual contract document.

Chapter 6 offers a comprehensive and detailed review of collaboration deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology, and industry type. It includes contract documents, offering in-depth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties in collaboration deals within the biotechnology sector.

Key benefits

Collaboration Deals in Biotechnology provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • Understand deal trends since 2019
  • Browse collaboration deals
  • Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
  • Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
  • Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
  • Leading deals by value
  • Most active dealmakers
  • Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
  • Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
  • Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
  • Save hundreds of hours of research time

Collaboration Deals in Biotechnology includes:

  • Trends in collaboration dealmaking in the biotechnology industry
  • Overview of collaboration deal structure
  • Directory of collaboration deal records covering biotechnology and biotechnology
  • The leading collaboration deals by value
  • Most active collaboration dealmakers
  • The leading collaboration partnering resources

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

  • What are the rights granted or optioned?
  • What rights are granted by the agreement?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What subcollaboration and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mejxl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

World Biotechnology Licensing Deals Analysis Report 2023: Gain Access to Upfront, Milestone, and Royalties Data

World Biotechnology Licensing Deals Analysis Report 2023: Gain Access to Upfront, Milestone, and Royalties Data

The "Licensing Deals in Biotechnology 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report on Licensing Deals in...
Global Diagnostics Distribution Deals Analysis Report 2023 with Focus on the Top 25 Most Active Distribution Dealmaker Companies

Global Diagnostics Distribution Deals Analysis Report 2023 with Focus on the Top 25 Most Active Distribution Dealmaker Companies

The "Distribution Deals in Diagnostics 2016 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides access to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.