Global Biotechnology Instrumentation Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biotechnology Instrumentation in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 131 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- GE HealthCare
BIOTECHNOLOGY INSTRUMENTATION MCP-3504 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
A. DNA Sequencing Systems
B. DNA Synthesizers
C. Electrophoresis Systems
D. Immunoassay Systems
E. Laboratory Automation
F. Liquid Chromatography Systems
G. Mass Spectrometry
H. MicroArrays
I. Protein/Peptide Synthesizers
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Biotechnology Tools - Driven by Advancements
Global Market Analysis
Factors Sustaining Market Growth
Factors Restraining Growth
Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities
Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2016-2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT
DNA Sequencing
Future Diagnostic Applications of DNA Sequencing
Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Drive the Momentum
Select Commercial NGS Technologies
Liquid Chromatography
Growth in New Application Markets
Table 2: Global Chromatography Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques for Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography, Supercritical Fluid Chromatography, Thin Layer Chromatography, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
HPLC Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 3: Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Industry for Academia, Agriculture, Chemical, Clinical, CROs, Government, Pharma & Biotech, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth
Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography
MS Systems with UHPLC
Advancements in HPLC Columns
Electrophoresis Systems
Capillary Gel Electrophoresis - Gains Prominence
Table 4: Global Capillary Electrophoresis Equipment Market by Application Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceutical, Bioscience, Chemical, Food/Beverages and Other Application Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Innovations Sustain Sales
Immunoassay Instruments
Growth Opportunities and Areas
Table 5: Global Laboratory Based Immunoassay Market by Clinical Area (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Cardiac Markers, Hepatitis & Retroviruses, Bone and Mineral, Autoimmunity, Allergy, GI Stool Testing, Drug Monitoring and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Automated Multiplexing Platforms Present Growth Opportunities
Radioimmunoassay Systems Lose Ground
Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Demand
Mass Spectrometry
Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth
A Review for Select MS Technologies
Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market
Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers
High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth
Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized Medicine
Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major Challenge
Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass Spectrometers
Microarrays
Table 6: Global Microarrays Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for Academic/Government, Pharma, and Industrial Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion
Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering
Advancements in Biochip Technology
Biochip Technology Boosts Personalized Medicine
Biochip Technology Spreads beyond Pharma Industry
Data on Specificity of Effect Drives Use of Microarrays in Cosmetics and Personal Healthcare
Laboratory Automation
Technology Sets the Momentum for Microplate Reader Market
Growing Options in Multimode Microplate Readers
3. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Next Generation DNA Sequencing Market
Illumina Accounts for a Lion's Share
Table 7: Leading Players in Global Next Generation DNA Sequencing Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Illumina, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Commercially Available Next Generation DNA Sequencing Platforms
Illumina Platform
Ion Torrent - Thermo Fisher Scientific
Pacific Biosystems
Complete Genomics and BGI
Oxford Nanopore Platform
Genia-Roche
BioNano Genomics
GnuBIO, BioRad
Lasergen and Agilent
Direct Genomics Single-Molecule Sequencing
Electrophoresis Devices
A Highly Fragmented Market
Liquid Chromatography Market
Competitive Scenario
Table 8: Leading Players in Global Liquid Chromatography Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Immunoassay Systems
Table 9: Leading Players in the Global Immunoassay Systems Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Roche, Siemens and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Mass Spectrometry Market
List of Leading Players in the Global Mass Spectrometry Market
Table 10: Leading Players in the Global Mass Spectrometry Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Agilent, Bruker, PerkinElmer ThermoFisher, Waters and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Laboratory Automation
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Progress in Biotech Industry: 1950s -2000s
End-Use based Classification of Biotechnology
Biotechnology Instrumentation
DNA Sequencers
DNA Sequencing: A Primer
Automated DNA Sequencing
Clinical Potential of DNA Sequencing
DNA Sequencing and Cancer
Potential Future Techniques
The Challenges Ahead
DNA Synthesizers
DNA Synthesis Timeline
DNA Synthesis Industry Categorization
Peptide Synthesizers
Liquid Chromatography Systems
High Performance Liquid Chromatography
Immunoassay Systems
Comparison of Various Immunoassay Technologies
Immunoassay Reagents
Mass Spectrometers
Types of Mass Spectrometers and their Applications
Mass Spectrometry
Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)
Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)
Electrophoresis Systems
Types of Electrophoresis
Conventional/Gel Electrophoresis
Slab Gel Electrophoresis
Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis
Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis
Capillary Electrophoresis
Microarrays
Laboratory Automation
Microplate Readers
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Kaneka Introduces KANEKA KanCapA™ 3G
Trinity Biotech Unveils Autoimmune Product Line
Agilent Technologies Rolls Out 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry System
Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer
PerkinElmer Launches NexION® 2000 ICP-MS and QSight™ Triple Quadrupole LC/MS/MS Instrument
Roche Introduces cobas® HPV on the cobas® 6800/8800 Systems
Eurofins Genomics Unveils a Unique DNA Synthesis Service in the US
Agilent Technologies Releases a New Research-Grade Triple Quadrupole LC/MS System
Thermo Fisher Scientific Displays Thermo Scientific ISQ EC Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer
Agilent Technologies Introduces Agilent InfinityLab LC Analytical and Purification Solutions
Roche Rolls Out Elecsys® AMH Plus Immunoassay
Launch Diagnostics Introduces VIrClia Monotest System
Agilent Technologies Launches Agilent Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS
Thermo Fisher Unveils Thermo Scientific ISQ EC Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer
Nu Instruments Introduces SAPPHIRE
Evosep Introduces Evosep One
Showa Denko to Unveil Shodex™ HPLC Columns
Metrohm Showcases Eco IC
SeqLL Announces the Launch of Early Access Program for New tSMS™ Benchtop System
Advion Rolls Out TIDES EXPRESS
Bio-Rad Laboratories Releases Clarity Max Western ECL Substrate
ChromaCon Introduces Contichrom HPLC
Gen9 Unveils BioFab® DNA Synthesis Platform
QIAGEN Rolls Out Targeted RNA Panels for Next-generation Sequencing
iGenomX Develops New Library Construction Technology for DNA Sequencing
Fujirebio Europe Unveils Lumipulse® G Mesothelin Assay
Gyros Rolls Out Gyrolab™ Affinity Software Module
Agilent Launches Infinitylab
Festo Introduces Automation Enabling Technology
CombiMatrix Releases SNP Microarray Testing
Thermo Fisher Scientific Develops Acclaim AmG C18 HPLC Column
Alkemist Labs to Launch Next Generation Sequencing DNA Testing
FireflySci to Introduce HPLC Flow Cell Line
Waters Unveils New ACQUITY Arc System
Dovetail Genomics Announces Commercial Launch of DNA Sequencing-Assembly Service
Quanterix Unveils Next Generation Simoa 2.0
Siemens to Introduce Next Generation Chemistry and Immunoassay Systems
Siemens Canada Rolls Out ADVIA Chemistry XPT System and ADVIA Centaur XPT
Gyros Unveils Gyrolab Xplore™
EIDIA Rolls Out HISCL KL-6
Waters Unveils ACQUITY Arc System
Agilent Unveils Agilent 6470 Triple Quadrupole LC/MS
Shimadzu Launches Prominence-I and Nexera-I
Tecan to Unveil Fluent™
Agilent Announces Updates for SurePrint
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
PerkinElmer Snaps Up Tulip Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific Takes Over Linkage Biosciences
Transasia Bio-Medicals Acquires Calbiotech Group of Companies
Merck Acquires Natrix Separations
Takara Bio USA Holdings Acquires WaferGen Bio-systems
The Research Institute for Chromatography and Anacura Forms anaRIC biologics Joint Venture
IBM Watson Health and Illumina Enters into Partnership
Royal Philips Inks Collaboration Agreement with Illumina
Hitachi High Technologies America Partners with ZS Genetics
Congenica Partners with Edico Genome
QIAGEN Forms Joint Venture with Maccura Biotechnology
Shimadzu and Phytronix Sign Agreement
Quintara Biosciences Enters into Partnership with Twist Bioscience
Shimadzu Collaborate with The Systems Biology Institute and Osaka University
SYGNIS to Acquire C.B.S. Scientific
Danaher Takes Over Phenomenex
Sekisui Diagnostics Announces Strategic Partnership with Qualigen
Sebia and Abingdon Health Ink Global Distribution Agreement
Integrated DNA Technologies Takes Over ValueGene
Gyros Inks Agreement to Merge with Protein Technologies
Sophia Genetics Partners with Multiplicom
Diasorin Takes Over Molecular Diagnostic and Immunodiagnostic Business of Focus Diagnostics
Ampersand Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of Protein Technologies
VWR Takes Over Hichrom
LS Scientific Enters into a Partnership with Hitachi
Innovation Network Corporation of Japan to Invest in Quantum Biosystems
Quantum Biosystems Receives Funding for Next-Gen DNA Sequencer
Singulex Partners with The Dutch Technology Foundation
Instrumentation Laboratory Enters into an Agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific
Beckman Coulter and COPAN Amends Distribution Agreement
Biomérieux Enters into a Partnership with COPAN
VolitionRx Acquires Three Tecan EVO200 Automated Liquid Handling Systems
Rentschler Adds AKTAProcess
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Bruker Corporation (USA)
GE HealthCare (UK)
Gilson, Inc. (USA)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (USA)
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)
Illumina, Inc. (USA)
Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
Shimadzu Corp. (Japan)
Siemens Healthineers (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Waters Corp. (USA)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Biotechnology Instrumentation Market by Product Segment
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA Sequencing Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for DNA Sequencing Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for DNA Sequencing Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA Synthesizers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for DNA Synthesizers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for DNA Synthesizers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electrophoresis Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Electrophoresis Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Electrophoresis Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Immunoassay Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Immunoassay Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Immunoassay Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Automation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Laboratory Automation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Automation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Chromatography by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Historic Review for Liquid Chromatography by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Liquid Chromatography by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mass Spectrometry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Historic Review for Mass Spectrometry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Mass Spectrometry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MicroArrays by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Historic Review for MicroArrays by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for MicroArrays by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Protein/Peptide Synthesizers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Historic Review for Protein/Peptide Synthesizers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Protein/Peptide Synthesizers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Biotechnology Industry - The Way Ahead
Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver
Table 41: US Elderly Population by Age Group for Years 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Incidence of Cancer & Lifestyle Disorders
Microarrays Market Scenario
Rising Demand in Biotechnology and Life Science Research Applications
Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Market for Microarrays
Growth in Protein Electrophoresis Segment to Persist
Ready-Made Gels Grow at the Expense of Hand-Cast Gels
Table 42: US Electrophoresis Supplies (Gels) Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Gel Type by Value Sales for Ready-Made Gels and Hand-Cast Gels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: US Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market by User Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic Research, Medical Institutions/ Hospitals, Industrial Users, Government and Research Organizations (Private) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
HPLC Systems
Technological Innovations Spur Growth in Mass Spectrometers Market
Gene Sequencing - An Expanding Area
Trade Scenario
Table 44: US Market for Chromatographs and Electrophoresis Instruments (2016 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: US Market for Chromatographs and Electrophoresis Instruments (2016 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Innovations/Introductions
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: US Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: US 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Biotechnology Industry
Exports-Imports Statistics
Table 49: Canadian Market for Chromatographs and Electrophoresis Instruments (2016 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Canadian Market for Chromatographs and Electrophoresis Instruments (2016 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Canadian Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Biotechnology Industry
Elderly Population Boosts the Biotechnology Instrumentation Market
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Japanese Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Factors Driving the HPLC Systems Market
Opportunity Indicator for the Microarrays Market: European Personalized Medicine Market Exhibits Robust Growth
Automation Supports Growth in Western European IVD Market
Immunochemistry Analyzer Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: European Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: European 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: European Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: European 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 63: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: French Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: French 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Biotechnology Industry
Analytical Equipment Market
Product Introductions
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 66: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: German Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: German 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Biotechnology Industry
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Italian Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Biotechnology Industry
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
GE HealthCare - A Major Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: UK Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: UK 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 75: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Spanish Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 78: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Russian Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
Sweden
Switzerland
Product Launches/Introductions
Strategic Corporate Developments
Lonza Group AG - A Leading Swiss Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 81: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Increased Healthcare Spending Boosts the Biotechnology Instrumentation Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Asia Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Asia Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Biotech Industry in China
Foreign Companies Command Virtual Monopoly in DNA Sequencing Market
Favorable Personalized Medicine Market Boosts Demand for Microarrays
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 90: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Chinese Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Indian Biotech Industry Overview
Liquid Chromatography Market
High Pressure Liquid Chromatography Market
Table 93: Indian HPLC Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales of Integrated Systems, Modular Systems and Fast LCs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Investments in Pharmacogenomics Research Drives Microarrays Market
Electrophoresis Market Overview
Competitive Landscape
Immunoassays Market - An Overview
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 94: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Indian Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
Australia
Indonesia
B.Market Analytics
Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 100: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Latin American Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Latin American Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 106: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Brazilian Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 109: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 112: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes correspondingc Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 131 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 144) The United States (90) Canada (1) Japan (7) Europe (42) - France (1) - Germany (13) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (2) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
