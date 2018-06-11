Global Biotechnology Instrumentation Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biotechnology Instrumentation in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/90668



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 131 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Abbott Laboratories

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Beckman Coulter, Inc.

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

- Bruker Corporation

- GE HealthCare



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/90668



BIOTECHNOLOGY INSTRUMENTATION MCP-3504 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

A. DNA Sequencing Systems

B. DNA Synthesizers

C. Electrophoresis Systems

D. Immunoassay Systems

E. Laboratory Automation

F. Liquid Chromatography Systems

G. Mass Spectrometry

H. MicroArrays





I. Protein/Peptide Synthesizers



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Biotechnology Tools - Driven by Advancements

Global Market Analysis

Factors Sustaining Market Growth

Factors Restraining Growth

Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2016-2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT

DNA Sequencing

Future Diagnostic Applications of DNA Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Drive the Momentum

Select Commercial NGS Technologies

Liquid Chromatography

Growth in New Application Markets

Table 2: Global Chromatography Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques for Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography, Supercritical Fluid Chromatography, Thin Layer Chromatography, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

HPLC Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 3: Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Industry for Academia, Agriculture, Chemical, Clinical, CROs, Government, Pharma & Biotech, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth

Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography

MS Systems with UHPLC

Advancements in HPLC Columns

Electrophoresis Systems

Capillary Gel Electrophoresis - Gains Prominence

Table 4: Global Capillary Electrophoresis Equipment Market by Application Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceutical, Bioscience, Chemical, Food/Beverages and Other Application Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Innovations Sustain Sales

Immunoassay Instruments

Growth Opportunities and Areas

Table 5: Global Laboratory Based Immunoassay Market by Clinical Area (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Cardiac Markers, Hepatitis & Retroviruses, Bone and Mineral, Autoimmunity, Allergy, GI Stool Testing, Drug Monitoring and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automated Multiplexing Platforms Present Growth Opportunities

Radioimmunoassay Systems Lose Ground

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Demand

Mass Spectrometry

Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth

A Review for Select MS Technologies

Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market

Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers

High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth

Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized Medicine

Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major Challenge

Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass Spectrometers

Microarrays

Table 6: Global Microarrays Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for Academic/Government, Pharma, and Industrial Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion

Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering

Advancements in Biochip Technology

Biochip Technology Boosts Personalized Medicine

Biochip Technology Spreads beyond Pharma Industry

Data on Specificity of Effect Drives Use of Microarrays in Cosmetics and Personal Healthcare

Laboratory Automation

Technology Sets the Momentum for Microplate Reader Market

Growing Options in Multimode Microplate Readers



3. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Next Generation DNA Sequencing Market

Illumina Accounts for a Lion's Share

Table 7: Leading Players in Global Next Generation DNA Sequencing Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Illumina, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Commercially Available Next Generation DNA Sequencing Platforms

Illumina Platform

Ion Torrent - Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosystems

Complete Genomics and BGI

Oxford Nanopore Platform

Genia-Roche

BioNano Genomics

GnuBIO, BioRad

Lasergen and Agilent

Direct Genomics Single-Molecule Sequencing

Electrophoresis Devices

A Highly Fragmented Market

Liquid Chromatography Market

Competitive Scenario

Table 8: Leading Players in Global Liquid Chromatography Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Immunoassay Systems

Table 9: Leading Players in the Global Immunoassay Systems Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Roche, Siemens and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mass Spectrometry Market

List of Leading Players in the Global Mass Spectrometry Market

Table 10: Leading Players in the Global Mass Spectrometry Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Agilent, Bruker, PerkinElmer ThermoFisher, Waters and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Laboratory Automation



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Progress in Biotech Industry: 1950s -2000s

End-Use based Classification of Biotechnology

Biotechnology Instrumentation

DNA Sequencers

DNA Sequencing: A Primer

Automated DNA Sequencing

Clinical Potential of DNA Sequencing

DNA Sequencing and Cancer

Potential Future Techniques

The Challenges Ahead

DNA Synthesizers

DNA Synthesis Timeline

DNA Synthesis Industry Categorization

Peptide Synthesizers

Liquid Chromatography Systems

High Performance Liquid Chromatography

Immunoassay Systems

Comparison of Various Immunoassay Technologies

Immunoassay Reagents

Mass Spectrometers

Types of Mass Spectrometers and their Applications

Mass Spectrometry

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)

Electrophoresis Systems

Types of Electrophoresis

Conventional/Gel Electrophoresis

Slab Gel Electrophoresis

Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis

Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrophoresis

Microarrays

Laboratory Automation

Microplate Readers



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Kaneka Introduces KANEKA KanCapA™ 3G

Trinity Biotech Unveils Autoimmune Product Line

Agilent Technologies Rolls Out 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry System

Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer

PerkinElmer Launches NexION® 2000 ICP-MS and QSight™ Triple Quadrupole LC/MS/MS Instrument

Roche Introduces cobas® HPV on the cobas® 6800/8800 Systems

Eurofins Genomics Unveils a Unique DNA Synthesis Service in the US

Agilent Technologies Releases a New Research-Grade Triple Quadrupole LC/MS System

Thermo Fisher Scientific Displays Thermo Scientific ISQ EC Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer

Agilent Technologies Introduces Agilent InfinityLab LC Analytical and Purification Solutions

Roche Rolls Out Elecsys® AMH Plus Immunoassay

Launch Diagnostics Introduces VIrClia Monotest System

Agilent Technologies Launches Agilent Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS

Thermo Fisher Unveils Thermo Scientific ISQ EC Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer

Nu Instruments Introduces SAPPHIRE

Evosep Introduces Evosep One

Showa Denko to Unveil Shodex™ HPLC Columns

Metrohm Showcases Eco IC

SeqLL Announces the Launch of Early Access Program for New tSMS™ Benchtop System

Advion Rolls Out TIDES EXPRESS

Bio-Rad Laboratories Releases Clarity Max Western ECL Substrate

ChromaCon Introduces Contichrom HPLC

Gen9 Unveils BioFab® DNA Synthesis Platform

QIAGEN Rolls Out Targeted RNA Panels for Next-generation Sequencing

iGenomX Develops New Library Construction Technology for DNA Sequencing

Fujirebio Europe Unveils Lumipulse® G Mesothelin Assay

Gyros Rolls Out Gyrolab™ Affinity Software Module

Agilent Launches Infinitylab

Festo Introduces Automation Enabling Technology

CombiMatrix Releases SNP Microarray Testing

Thermo Fisher Scientific Develops Acclaim AmG C18 HPLC Column

Alkemist Labs to Launch Next Generation Sequencing DNA Testing

FireflySci to Introduce HPLC Flow Cell Line

Waters Unveils New ACQUITY Arc System

Dovetail Genomics Announces Commercial Launch of DNA Sequencing-Assembly Service

Quanterix Unveils Next Generation Simoa 2.0

Siemens to Introduce Next Generation Chemistry and Immunoassay Systems

Siemens Canada Rolls Out ADVIA Chemistry XPT System and ADVIA Centaur XPT

Gyros Unveils Gyrolab Xplore™

EIDIA Rolls Out HISCL KL-6

Waters Unveils ACQUITY Arc System

Agilent Unveils Agilent 6470 Triple Quadrupole LC/MS

Shimadzu Launches Prominence-I and Nexera-I

Tecan to Unveil Fluent™

Agilent Announces Updates for SurePrint



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

PerkinElmer Snaps Up Tulip Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Takes Over Linkage Biosciences

Transasia Bio-Medicals Acquires Calbiotech Group of Companies

Merck Acquires Natrix Separations

Takara Bio USA Holdings Acquires WaferGen Bio-systems

The Research Institute for Chromatography and Anacura Forms anaRIC biologics Joint Venture

IBM Watson Health and Illumina Enters into Partnership

Royal Philips Inks Collaboration Agreement with Illumina

Hitachi High Technologies America Partners with ZS Genetics

Congenica Partners with Edico Genome

QIAGEN Forms Joint Venture with Maccura Biotechnology

Shimadzu and Phytronix Sign Agreement

Quintara Biosciences Enters into Partnership with Twist Bioscience

Shimadzu Collaborate with The Systems Biology Institute and Osaka University

SYGNIS to Acquire C.B.S. Scientific

Danaher Takes Over Phenomenex

Sekisui Diagnostics Announces Strategic Partnership with Qualigen

Sebia and Abingdon Health Ink Global Distribution Agreement

Integrated DNA Technologies Takes Over ValueGene

Gyros Inks Agreement to Merge with Protein Technologies

Sophia Genetics Partners with Multiplicom

Diasorin Takes Over Molecular Diagnostic and Immunodiagnostic Business of Focus Diagnostics

Ampersand Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of Protein Technologies

VWR Takes Over Hichrom

LS Scientific Enters into a Partnership with Hitachi

Innovation Network Corporation of Japan to Invest in Quantum Biosystems

Quantum Biosystems Receives Funding for Next-Gen DNA Sequencer

Singulex Partners with The Dutch Technology Foundation

Instrumentation Laboratory Enters into an Agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific

Beckman Coulter and COPAN Amends Distribution Agreement

Biomérieux Enters into a Partnership with COPAN

VolitionRx Acquires Three Tecan EVO200 Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Rentschler Adds AKTAProcess



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Bruker Corporation (USA)

GE HealthCare (UK)

Gilson, Inc. (USA)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (USA)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)

Illumina, Inc. (USA)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Shimadzu Corp. (Japan)

Siemens Healthineers (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Waters Corp. (USA)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Biotechnology Instrumentation Market by Product Segment

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA Sequencing Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for DNA Sequencing Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for DNA Sequencing Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA Synthesizers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for DNA Synthesizers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for DNA Synthesizers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electrophoresis Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Electrophoresis Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Electrophoresis Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Immunoassay Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Immunoassay Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Immunoassay Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Automation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Laboratory Automation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Automation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Chromatography by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Liquid Chromatography by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Liquid Chromatography by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mass Spectrometry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Mass Spectrometry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Mass Spectrometry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MicroArrays by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for MicroArrays by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for MicroArrays by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Protein/Peptide Synthesizers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Historic Review for Protein/Peptide Synthesizers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Protein/Peptide Synthesizers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Biotechnology Industry - The Way Ahead

Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver

Table 41: US Elderly Population by Age Group for Years 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Incidence of Cancer & Lifestyle Disorders

Microarrays Market Scenario

Rising Demand in Biotechnology and Life Science Research Applications

Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Market for Microarrays

Growth in Protein Electrophoresis Segment to Persist

Ready-Made Gels Grow at the Expense of Hand-Cast Gels

Table 42: US Electrophoresis Supplies (Gels) Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Gel Type by Value Sales for Ready-Made Gels and Hand-Cast Gels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: US Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market by User Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic Research, Medical Institutions/ Hospitals, Industrial Users, Government and Research Organizations (Private) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

HPLC Systems

Technological Innovations Spur Growth in Mass Spectrometers Market

Gene Sequencing - An Expanding Area

Trade Scenario

Table 44: US Market for Chromatographs and Electrophoresis Instruments (2016 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: US Market for Chromatographs and Electrophoresis Instruments (2016 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Innovations/Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: US Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: US 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Biotechnology Industry

Exports-Imports Statistics

Table 49: Canadian Market for Chromatographs and Electrophoresis Instruments (2016 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Canadian Market for Chromatographs and Electrophoresis Instruments (2016 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Canadian Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Biotechnology Industry

Elderly Population Boosts the Biotechnology Instrumentation Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Japanese Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Factors Driving the HPLC Systems Market

Opportunity Indicator for the Microarrays Market: European Personalized Medicine Market Exhibits Robust Growth

Automation Supports Growth in Western European IVD Market

Immunochemistry Analyzer Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 63: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: French Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: French 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Biotechnology Industry

Analytical Equipment Market

Product Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: German Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: German 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Biotechnology Industry

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Italian Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Biotechnology Industry

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

GE HealthCare - A Major Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: UK Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: UK 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 75: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Spanish Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 78: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Russian Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Sweden

Switzerland

Product Launches/Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Lonza Group AG - A Leading Swiss Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Increased Healthcare Spending Boosts the Biotechnology Instrumentation Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Asia Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Biotech Industry in China

Foreign Companies Command Virtual Monopoly in DNA Sequencing Market

Favorable Personalized Medicine Market Boosts Demand for Microarrays

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 90: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Chinese Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Indian Biotech Industry Overview

Liquid Chromatography Market

High Pressure Liquid Chromatography Market

Table 93: Indian HPLC Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales of Integrated Systems, Modular Systems and Fast LCs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Investments in Pharmacogenomics Research Drives Microarrays Market

Electrophoresis Market Overview

Competitive Landscape

Immunoassays Market - An Overview

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Indian Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Australia

Indonesia

B.Market Analytics

Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 100: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Latin American Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Latin American Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 106: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Brazilian Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 109: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/ Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 112: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Instrumentation by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for DNA Sequencing Systems, DNA Synthesizers, Electrophoresis Systems, Immunoassay Systems, Laboratory Automation, Liquid Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometry, MicroArrays, and Protein/Peptide Synthesizers Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes correspondingc Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 131 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 144) The United States (90) Canada (1) Japan (7) Europe (42) - France (1) - Germany (13) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (2) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/90668



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biotechnology-instrumentation-industry-300664225.html