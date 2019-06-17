Global Biotechnology Instrumentation Market to 2022 - Innovations & Introductions / Recent Industry Activity / Focus on Key Players

DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biotechnology Instrumentation: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biotechnology Instrumentation in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

DNA Sequencing Systems

DNA Synthesizers

Electrophoresis Systems

Immunoassay Systems

Laboratory Automation

Liquid Chromatography Systems

Mass Spectrometry

MicroArrays

Protein/Peptide Synthesizers

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Biotechnology Tools

Driven by Advancements

Global Market Analysis

Factors Sustaining Market Growth

Factors Restraining Growth

Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities



2. ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT

DNA Sequencing

Future Diagnostic Applications of DNA Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Drive the Momentum

Select Commercial NGS Technologies

Liquid Chromatography

Growth in New Application Markets

HPLC Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth

Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography

MS Systems with UHPLC

Advancements in HPLC Columns

Electrophoresis Systems

Capillary Gel Electrophoresis

Gains Prominence

Product Innovations Sustain Sales

Immunoassay Instruments

Growth Opportunities and Areas

Automated Multiplexing Platforms Present Growth Opportunities

Radioimmunoassay Systems Lose Ground

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Demand

Mass Spectrometry

Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth

A Review for Select MS Technologies

Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market

Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers

High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth

Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized Medicine

Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems

A Major Challenge

Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass Spectrometers

Microarrays

Protein Biochips

Set for Robust Expansion

Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering

Advancements in Biochip Technology

Biochip Technology Boosts Personalized Medicine

Biochip Technology Spreads beyond Pharma Industry

Data on Specificity of Effect Drives Use of Microarrays in Cosmetics and Personal Healthcare

Laboratory Automation

Technology Sets the Momentum for Microplate Reader Market

Growing Options in Multimode Microplate Readers



3. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Next Generation DNA Sequencing Market

Illumina Accounts for a Lion's Share

Leading Players in Global Next Generation DNA Sequencing Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Illumina, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Others

Key Commercially Available Next Generation DNA Sequencing Platforms

Illumina Platform

Ion Torrent

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosystems

Complete Genomics and BGI

Oxford Nanopore Platform

Genia-Roche

BioNano Genomics

GnuBIO, BioRad

Lasergen and Agilent

Direct Genomics Single-Molecule Sequencing

Electrophoresis Devices

A Highly Fragmented Market

Liquid Chromatography Market

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in Global Liquid Chromatography Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters, and Others

Immunoassay Systems

Leading Players in the Global Immunoassay Systems Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Roche, Siemens and Others

Mass Spectrometry Market

List of Leading Players in the Global Mass Spectrometry Market

Leading Players in the Global Mass Spectrometry Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Agilent, Bruker, PerkinElmer ThermoFisher, Waters and Others

Laboratory Automation



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Progress in Biotech Industry: 1950s -2000s

End-Use based Classification of Biotechnology

Biotechnology Instrumentation

DNA Sequencers

DNA Sequencing: A Primer

Automated DNA Sequencing

Clinical Potential of DNA Sequencing

DNA Sequencing and Cancer

Potential Future Techniques

The Challenges Ahead

DNA Synthesizers

DNA Synthesis Timeline

DNA Synthesis Industry Categorization

Peptide Synthesizers

Liquid Chromatography Systems

High Performance Liquid Chromatography

Immunoassay Systems

Comparison of Various Immunoassay Technologies

Immunoassay Reagents

Mass Spectrometers

Types of Mass Spectrometers and their Applications

Mass Spectrometry

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)

Electrophoresis Systems

Types of Electrophoresis

Conventional/Gel Electrophoresis

Slab Gel Electrophoresis

Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis

Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrophoresis

Microarrays

Laboratory Automation

Microplate Readers



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Kaneka Introduces KANEKA KanCapA 3G

Trinity Biotech Unveils Autoimmune Product Line

Agilent Technologies Rolls Out 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry System

Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer

PerkinElmer Launches NexION 2000 ICP-MS and QSight Triple Quadrupole LC/MS/MS Instrument

Roche Introduces cobas HPV on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems

Eurofins Genomics Unveils a Unique DNA Synthesis Service in the US

Agilent Technologies Releases a New Research-Grade Triple Quadrupole LC/MS System

Thermo Fisher Scientific Displays Thermo Scientific ISQ EC Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer

Agilent Technologies Introduces Agilent InfinityLab LC Analytical and Purification Solutions

Roche Rolls Out Elecsys AMH Plus Immunoassay

Launch Diagnostics Introduces VIrClia Monotest System

Agilent Technologies Launches Agilent Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS

Thermo Fisher Unveils Thermo Scientific ISQ EC Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer

Nu Instruments Introduces SAPPHIRE

Evosep Introduces Evosep One

Showa Denko to Unveil Shodex HPLC Columns

Metrohm Showcases Eco IC

SeqLL Announces the Launch of Early Access Program for New tSMS Benchtop System

Advion Rolls Out TIDES EXPRESS

Bio-Rad Laboratories Releases Clarity Max Western ECL Substrate

ChromaCon Introduces Contichrom HPLC

Gen9 Unveils BioFab DNA Synthesis Platform

QIAGEN Rolls Out Targeted RNA Panels for Next-generation Sequencing

iGenomX Develops New Library Construction Technology for DNA Sequencing

Fujirebio Europe Unveils Lumipulse G Mesothelin Assay

Gyros Rolls Out Gyrolab Affinity Software Module

Agilent Launches Infinitylab

Festo Introduces Automation Enabling Technology

CombiMatrix Releases SNP Microarray Testing

Thermo Fisher Scientific Develops Acclaim AmG C18 HPLC Column

Alkemist Labs to Launch Next Generation Sequencing DNA Testing

FireflySci to Introduce HPLC Flow Cell Line

Waters Unveils New ACQUITY Arc System

Dovetail Genomics Announces Commercial Launch of DNA Sequencing-Assembly Service

Quanterix Unveils Next Generation Simoa 2.0

Siemens to Introduce Next Generation Chemistry and Immunoassay Systems

Siemens Canada Rolls Out ADVIA Chemistry XPT System and ADVIA Centaur XPT

Gyros Unveils Gyrolab Xplore

EIDIA Rolls Out HISCL KL-6

Waters Unveils ACQUITY Arc System

Agilent Unveils Agilent 6470 Triple Quadrupole LC/MS

Shimadzu Launches Prominence-I and Nexera-I

Tecan to Unveil Fluent

Agilent Announces Updates for SurePrint



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

PerkinElmer Snaps Up Tulip Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Takes Over Linkage Biosciences

Transasia Bio-Medicals Acquires Calbiotech Group of Companies

Merck Acquires Natrix Separations

Takara Bio USA Holdings Acquires WaferGen Bio-systems

The Research Institute for Chromatography and Anacura Forms anaRIC biologics Joint Venture

IBM Watson Health and Illumina Enters into Partnership

Royal Philips Inks Collaboration Agreement with Illumina

Hitachi High Technologies America Partners with ZS Genetics

Congenica Partners with Edico Genome

QIAGEN Forms Joint Venture with Maccura Biotechnology

Shimadzu and Phytronix Sign Agreement

Quintara Biosciences Enters into Partnership with Twist Bioscience

Shimadzu Collaborate with The Systems Biology Institute and Osaka University

SYGNIS to Acquire C.B.S. Scientific

Danaher Takes Over Phenomenex

Sekisui Diagnostics Announces Strategic Partnership with Qualigen

Sebia and Abingdon Health Ink Global Distribution Agreement

Integrated DNA Technologies Takes Over ValueGene

Gyros Inks Agreement to Merge with Protein Technologies

Sophia Genetics Partners with Multiplicom

Diasorin Takes Over Molecular Diagnostic and Immunodiagnostic Business of Focus Diagnostics

Ampersand Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of Protein Technologies

VWR Takes Over Hichrom

LS Scientific Enters into a Partnership with Hitachi

Innovation Network Corporation of Japan to Invest in Quantum Biosystems

Quantum Biosystems Receives Funding for Next-Gen DNA Sequencer

Singulex Partners with The Dutch Technology Foundation

Instrumentation Laboratory Enters into an Agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific

Beckman Coulter and COPAN Amends Distribution Agreement

Biomrieux Enters into a Partnership with COPAN

VolitionRx Acquires Three Tecan EVO200 Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Rentschler Adds AKTAProcess



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



