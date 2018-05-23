Global Biotechnology Instrumentation Markets 2015-2018 & 2022 with Profiles of 131 Companies

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Biotechnology Instrumentation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biotechnology Instrumentation in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- DNA Sequencing Systems
- DNA Synthesizers
- Electrophoresis Systems
- Immunoassay Systems
- Laboratory Automation
- Liquid Chromatography Systems
- Mass Spectrometry
- MicroArrays
- Protein/Peptide Synthesizers
The report profiles 131 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Bruker Corporation (USA)
- GE HealthCare (UK)
- Gilson, Inc. (USA)
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (USA)
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)
- Illumina, Inc. (USA)
- Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
- Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
- Shimadzu Corp. (Japan)
- Siemens Healthineers (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- Waters Corp. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Biotechnology Tools
Driven by Advancements
Global Market Analysis
Factors Sustaining Market Growth
Factors Restraining Growth
Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities
2. ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT
DNA Sequencing
Future Diagnostic Applications of DNA Sequencing
Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Drive the Momentum
Select Commercial NGS Technologies
Liquid Chromatography
Growth in New Application Markets
HPLC Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth
Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography
MS Systems with UHPLC
Advancements in HPLC Columns
Electrophoresis Systems
Capillary Gel Electrophoresis
Gains Prominence
Product Innovations Sustain Sales
Immunoassay Instruments
Growth Opportunities and Areas
Automated Multiplexing Platforms Present Growth Opportunities
Radioimmunoassay Systems Lose Ground
Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Demand
Mass Spectrometry
Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth
A Review for Select MS Technologies
Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market
Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers
High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth
Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized Medicine
Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems
A Major Challenge
Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass Spectrometers
Microarrays
Protein Biochips
Set for Robust Expansion
Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering
Advancements in Biochip Technology
Biochip Technology Boosts Personalized Medicine
Biochip Technology Spreads beyond Pharma Industry
Data on Specificity of Effect Drives Use of Microarrays in Cosmetics and Personal Healthcare
Laboratory Automation
Technology Sets the Momentum for Microplate Reader Market
Growing Options in Multimode Microplate Readers
3. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Next Generation DNA Sequencing Market
Illumina Accounts for a Lion's Share
Leading Players in Global Next Generation DNA Sequencing Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Illumina, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Commercially Available Next Generation DNA Sequencing Platforms
Illumina Platform
Ion Torrent
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Pacific Biosystems
Complete Genomics and BGI
Oxford Nanopore Platform
Genia-Roche
BioNano Genomics
GnuBIO, BioRad
Lasergen and Agilent
Direct Genomics Single-Molecule Sequencing
Electrophoresis Devices
A Highly Fragmented Market
Liquid Chromatography Market
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in Global Liquid Chromatography Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Immunoassay Systems
Leading Players in the Global Immunoassay Systems Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Roche, Siemens and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Mass Spectrometry Market
List of Leading Players in the Global Mass Spectrometry Market
Leading Players in the Global Mass Spectrometry Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Agilent, Bruker, PerkinElmer ThermoFisher, Waters and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Laboratory Automation
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Progress in Biotech Industry: 1950s -2000s
End-Use based Classification of Biotechnology
Biotechnology Instrumentation
DNA Sequencers
DNA Sequencing: A Primer
Automated DNA Sequencing
Clinical Potential of DNA Sequencing
DNA Sequencing and Cancer
Potential Future Techniques
The Challenges Ahead
DNA Synthesizers
DNA Synthesis Timeline
DNA Synthesis Industry Categorization
Peptide Synthesizers
Liquid Chromatography Systems
High Performance Liquid Chromatography
Immunoassay Systems
Comparison of Various Immunoassay Technologies
Immunoassay Reagents
Mass Spectrometers
Types of Mass Spectrometers and their Applications
Mass Spectrometry
Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)
Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)
Electrophoresis Systems
Types of Electrophoresis
Conventional/Gel Electrophoresis
Slab Gel Electrophoresis
Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis
Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis
Capillary Electrophoresis
Microarrays
Laboratory Automation
Microplate Readers
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Kaneka Introduces KANEKA KanCapA 3G
Trinity Biotech Unveils Autoimmune Product Line
Agilent Technologies Rolls Out 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry System
Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer
PerkinElmer Launches NexION 2000 ICP-MS and QSight Triple Quadrupole LC/MS/MS Instrument
Roche Introduces cobas HPV on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems
Eurofins Genomics Unveils a Unique DNA Synthesis Service in the US
Agilent Technologies Releases a New Research-Grade Triple Quadrupole LC/MS System
Thermo Fisher Scientific Displays Thermo Scientific ISQ EC Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer
Agilent Technologies Introduces Agilent InfinityLab LC Analytical and Purification Solutions
Roche Rolls Out Elecsys AMH Plus Immunoassay
Launch Diagnostics Introduces VIrClia Monotest System
Agilent Technologies Launches Agilent Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS
Thermo Fisher Unveils Thermo Scientific ISQ EC Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer
Nu Instruments Introduces SAPPHIRE
Evosep Introduces Evosep One
Showa Denko to Unveil Shodex HPLC Columns
Metrohm Showcases Eco IC
SeqLL Announces the Launch of Early Access Program for New tSMS Benchtop System
Advion Rolls Out TIDES EXPRESS
Bio-Rad Laboratories Releases Clarity Max Western ECL Substrate
ChromaCon Introduces Contichrom HPLC
Gen9 Unveils BioFab DNA Synthesis Platform
QIAGEN Rolls Out Targeted RNA Panels for Next-generation Sequencing
iGenomX Develops New Library Construction Technology for DNA Sequencing
Fujirebio Europe Unveils Lumipulse G Mesothelin Assay
Gyros Rolls Out Gyrolab Affinity Software Module
Agilent Launches Infinitylab
Festo Introduces Automation Enabling Technology
CombiMatrix Releases SNP Microarray Testing
Thermo Fisher Scientific Develops Acclaim AmG C18 HPLC Column
Alkemist Labs to Launch Next Generation Sequencing DNA Testing
FireflySci to Introduce HPLC Flow Cell Line
Waters Unveils New ACQUITY Arc System
Dovetail Genomics Announces Commercial Launch of DNA Sequencing-Assembly Service
Quanterix Unveils Next Generation Simoa 2.0
Siemens to Introduce Next Generation Chemistry and Immunoassay Systems
Siemens Canada Rolls Out ADVIA Chemistry XPT System and ADVIA Centaur XPT
Gyros Unveils Gyrolab Xplore
EIDIA Rolls Out HISCL KL-6
Waters Unveils ACQUITY Arc System
Agilent Unveils Agilent 6470 Triple Quadrupole LC/MS
Shimadzu Launches Prominence-I and Nexera-I
Tecan to Unveil Fluent
Agilent Announces Updates for SurePrint
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
PerkinElmer Snaps Up Tulip Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific Takes Over Linkage Biosciences
Transasia Bio-Medicals Acquires Calbiotech Group of Companies
Merck Acquires Natrix Separations
Takara Bio USA Holdings Acquires WaferGen Bio-systems
The Research Institute for Chromatography and Anacura Forms anaRIC biologics Joint Venture
IBM Watson Health and Illumina Enters into Partnership
Royal Philips Inks Collaboration Agreement with Illumina
Hitachi High Technologies America Partners with ZS Genetics
Congenica Partners with Edico Genome
QIAGEN Forms Joint Venture with Maccura Biotechnology
Shimadzu and Phytronix Sign Agreement
Quintara Biosciences Enters into Partnership with Twist Bioscience
Shimadzu Collaborate with The Systems Biology Institute and Osaka University
SYGNIS to Acquire C.B.S. Scientific
Danaher Takes Over Phenomenex
Sekisui Diagnostics Announces Strategic Partnership with Qualigen
Sebia and Abingdon Health Ink Global Distribution Agreement
Integrated DNA Technologies Takes Over ValueGene
Gyros Inks Agreement to Merge with Protein Technologies
Sophia Genetics Partners with Multiplicom
Diasorin Takes Over Molecular Diagnostic and Immunodiagnostic Business of Focus Diagnostics
Ampersand Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of Protein Technologies
VWR Takes Over Hichrom
LS Scientific Enters into a Partnership with Hitachi
Innovation Network Corporation of Japan to Invest in Quantum Biosystems
Quantum Biosystems Receives Funding for Next-Gen DNA Sequencer
Singulex Partners with The Dutch Technology Foundation
Instrumentation Laboratory Enters into an Agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific
Beckman Coulter and COPAN Amends Distribution Agreement
Biomrieux Enters into a Partnership with COPAN
VolitionRx Acquires Three Tecan EVO200 Automated Liquid Handling Systems
Rentschler Adds AKTAProcess
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 131 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 144)
- The United States (90)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (42)
- France (1)
- Germany (13)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (16)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
