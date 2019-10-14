Global Biotechnology Reagents Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Biotechnology Reagents market worldwide is projected to grow by US$40.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Life Sciences, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$63.9 Billion by the year 2025, Life Sciences will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Life Sciences will reach a market size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Molecular, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; BD Biosciences; bioMérieux SA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Bio-Techne Coporation; Danaher Corporation; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Fitzgerald Industries International; General Electric Company; Hoefer, Inc.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Meridian Bioscience, Inc.; Olympus Corporation; Ortho Clinical Diagnostics; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Quality Biological, Inc.; Siemens Healthineers; Sysmex Corporation; Takara Holdings, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Tosoh Europe N.V.; W. R. Grace & Co.; Waters Corporation







