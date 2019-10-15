Global Bismuth Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bismuth market worldwide is projected to grow by US$79.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Bismuth Oxide, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$114.7 Million by the year 2025, Bismuth Oxide will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bismuth Oxide will reach a market size of US$7.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$22.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 5N Plus Inc.; BASF SE; Geotech International B.V.; Industrias Peñoles S.A.B de C.V.; Orrion Chemicals Bischem (OCB)
IV. COMPETITION
5N PLUS
BASF SE
GEOTECH INTERNATIONAL B.V.
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES S.A.B DE C.V.
ORRION CHEMICALS BISCHEM (OCB)
V. CURATED RESEARCH
