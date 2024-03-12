Global Bispecific Antibody Market Clinical Trials Insight Report to 2029: 12 Bispecific Antibodies Generated Revenue of Over US$ 8.5 Billion in 2023

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bispecific Antibody Market, Drugs Sales, Patent, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bispecific antibodies represent an exciting new therapeutic approach that has been gaining momentum since the last decade. These meticulously designed molecules offer a unique mechanism of action that harnesses the immune system to target malignant and other diseased cells and tissues with precision, offering a targeted approach that minimizes the risk of adverse effects. In the last three years, the market of bispecific antibodies has experienced a rapid surge in research and development, and commercial activities, setting the market for a speedy growth in the coming years.

Bispecific antibodies are engineered proteins intended to simultaneously bind two different antigens, typically found on distinct cell types. Their dual targeting ability provides multiple ways to exploit the immune systems against diseases. For cancer, common approaches include redirecting T cells or natural killer cells to attack malignant cells. They can also crosslink immune cells with tumor cells to enhance the immune response. Additionally, they can block two different signaling pathways or recruit immune cells to the tumor microenvironment.

For indications apart from cancer, bispecific antibodies enable dual targeting of different disease mediators or cell types. This provides opportunities to neutralize or clear pathogenic proteins, cytokines or cells involved in inflammation, autoimmunity and other diseases. However, depending on the indications, the mechanism by which bispecific antibodies work can change.

The versatility of bispecific antibodies offers several advantages over their predecessors, traditional monoclonal antibodies, including enhanced specificity, potency and flexibility in targeting multiple pathways at the same time. This become especially relevant in cancer treatment, where monoclonal antibodies are utilized heavily to interfere with different cancer-associated pathways. By directly redirecting immune cells to tumors, bispecific antibodies can overcome tumor immune evasion mechanisms, leading to improved efficacy and potentially lower toxicity compared to conventional chemotherapy.

The US FDA approved Blinatumomab (commercially known as Blincyto) in 2014, marking a key milestone in the field of bispecific antibodies and fundamentally changing how relapsed or refractory precursor B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia is treated. Following this success, multiple new bispecific antibodies have arisen in clinical development, covering a wide range of medical disorders, with a focus on cancer. Nonetheless, in addition to cancer, there has been an increase in the number of bispecific candidates designed to address emerging indications such as viral and bacterial infections, as well as autoimmune diseases. This diversification highlights the growing range of therapeutic applications for this class of medicines.

Currently, there are over 800 bispecific candidates in active clinical development. Phase 3 trials are underway across a spectrum of solid cancers like triple negative breast cancer, small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer among others, in addition to hematological cancers, including myeloma and leukemia. Further, a few other phase 3 candidates are also being investigated in indications beyond cancer, like hemophilia A and diabetic macular edema, displaying the diversity in indications.

The heightened attention on the development of this novel therapeutic class has been greatly supported by the increasing global value of the bispecific antibodies market. At present, 12 bispecific antibodies have received approvals in different markets around the globe, which together, generated revenue of over US$ 8.5 billion in the year 2023. This was an increase of over 47% as compared to the total sales of 2022, which was approximately over US$ 5.8 billion. A bulk of this value comes from the global sales of Hemlibra, a bispecific antibody indicated for the treatment of Hemophilia A, which is the highest selling member of this drug class.

Since bispecific antibodies were introduced in the market, the US has been a major contributor to the overall sales of these drugs. In 2023, the US market alone generated a revenue of US$ 5.6 billion, with the international market contributing US$ 2.8 billion to the total sales. This was an increase of 34% compared to the sales recorded in 2022, showing the growing interest of patients and physicians in novel therapeutics, such as bispecific antibodies.

Therefore, bispecific antibodies have demonstrated enough clinical success to validate their potential as a major new drug class. Their unique ability to tap into multiple disease pathways is unlocking new therapeutic possibilities beyond monoclonal antibodies. While oncology has led the way, expansion into other disease areas is accelerating. With continued innovation in molecular designs and engineering, bispecific antibodies represent an exciting versatile approach to transform treatment across a wide range of unmet medical needs, which researchers are slowly progressing to.

Companies Profiled:

ABL Bio

Abzyme Therapeutics

Affimed Therapeutics

Akeso Biopharma

Alligator Bioscience

Amgen

Antibody Therapeutics

APITBIO

Aptevo Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

BioAtla

Biosion

Biotheus

BJ Bioscience

EpimAb Biotherapeutics

FutureGen Biopharmaceutical

Genentech

Genmab

Gensun Biopharma

Harbour BioMed

I-MAB Biopharma

IGM Biosciences

ImmuneOnco Biopharma

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Innovent Biologics

Invenra

Janssen Research & Development

Kenjockety Biotechnology

LaNova Medicines Limited

Light Chain Bioscience

Linton Pharm

Lyvgen Biopharma

MacroGenics

Merus

NovaRock Biotherapeutics

Pfizer

Phanes Therapeutics

Prestige BioPharma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Revitope

Roche

Virtuoso Therapeutics

Xencor

Y-Biologics

Zhejiang Shimai Pharmaceutical

Zymeworks

