Global Bispecific Antibody Market Report 2021-2024 with Focus on China

The platform of preparation technology of bispecific antibodies is of great value, but the commercialization ability is more important, and the bispecific antibodies based on large targets will win.



At present, there are only 9 small molecules in the global Top 30 drugs. The first batch of antibody drug patents expired, and tumor necrosis factor TNF, Her2 and CD20 target drugs gradually declined. New targets emerge one after another, and immune checkpoint PD-(L)1, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor VEGFR, interleukin IL12/17/23/4R/6R, GLP-1, etc. increase rapidly.

Next, it is expected that other big targets will be squeezed into this list, such as immune checkpoints LAG-3, TIM-3, IDO, OX40, etc., monoclonal antibody derivatives bispecific antibodies, antibody-coupled drugs (chemical drugs and nuclear drugs), etc., and drugs at RNA and DNA levels gradually surfaced.

Because of the characteristics of high response rate, high specificity, low toxicity and moderate cost, although the preparation techniques are various and not yet fully mature, commercialization begins to rush. Compared with the PD-1 monoclonal antibody five years ago, it began to enter the stage of rapid commercialization.



The commercialization direction of bispecific antibodies is clear: breaking the pain points existing in previous treatment schemes one by one, and PK with existing drugs.



Taking the 10 bispecific antibodies closest to commercialization as an example, Faricimab is an ultra-long-acting VEGF/ANGPT2 bispecific antibody developed by Roche, which solves the problem of time interval between each medications of Aflibercept and may have better curative effect.

The EGFR/c-MET bispecific antibody Amivantamab developed by Johnson & Johnson solves the problem of EGFR Exon20ins mutation and EGFR classic mutation and resistance to the third generation TKI; Akeso's AK104 PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody solves the problem that PD-1 has poor curative effect and combined with CTLA-4, the second immune checkpoint, has better curative effect, but it has more toxic and side effects.



Global antibody giants Roche, Johnson & Johnson and Amgen have accelerated the deployment of bispecific antibody products.



Roche mainly relies on Genentech, a wholly-owned company, and Chugai, a Japanese company, to develop bispecific antibodies. At present, 26 antibody drugs are in clinical practice, including 9 bispecific antibodies, of which 3 bispecific antibodies are in stage III or BLA.

Among the 10 antibody drugs in clinical practice of Johnson & Johnson Company, 8 are bispecific antibodies and 1 is in phase III clinical practice. The technical source is mainly from DuoBody platform of partner GenMab Company. Among the 14 antibody drugs in clinical status of Amgen, 9 are bispecific antibodies, and their technical sources mainly come from BiTE platform of Micromet Company acquired in the early stage, and blinatumomab (anti-CD3/CD19 bispecific antibody) has been developed based on this platform.

In addition, in 2015, Amgen obtained the commercialization rights of 6 early biospecific antibody products of Xenocor (based on XmAb platform of Xenocor). China's R&D speed and quantity of bispecific antibodies keep up with those of the United States and Europe, and the technical strength of Chinese enterprises exceeds that of Japan peers.



At present, there are 42 domestic biospecific antibodies entering the clinical stage, of which 18 are in international multi-center clinical practice (accounting for 14% of international multi-center clinical molecules).

The enterprises with higher clinical quantity and progress are Cinda Bio, Kangfang Bio, Baekje Shenzhou, Corning Jerry, Zaiding Medicine, Hengrui Medicine, Youzhiyou and Lingteng Bio. In the past two years, domestic biopharmaceuticals have signed many momentous License-out transactions with overseas Big pharma peers.

These cooperations are not for large pharmaceutical companies looking for alternative solutions, but for making use of Chinese products to make up for their shortcomings in R&D.



