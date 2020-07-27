Global Bitumen Industry

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bitumen estimated at US$87.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Paving Grade Bitumen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$71.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oxidized Bitumen segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900593/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Bitumen market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.



Cutback Bitumen Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR



In the global Cutback Bitumen segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bouygues SA

BP PLC

Chevron Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Company LP

NuStar Energy LP

Nynas AB

Petroleos Mexicanos

Shell International B.V.

Valero Energy Corporation



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900593/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bitumen Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bitumen Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Bitumen Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Bitumen Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Paving Grade Bitumen (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Paving Grade Bitumen (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Paving Grade Bitumen (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Oxidized Bitumen (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Oxidized Bitumen (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Oxidized Bitumen (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cutback Bitumen (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Cutback Bitumen (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Cutback Bitumen (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Bitumen Emulsion (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Bitumen Emulsion (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Bitumen Emulsion (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) (Product Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) (Product Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 18: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) (Product Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Roadways (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Roadways (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Roadways (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Waterproofing (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Waterproofing (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Waterproofing (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Adhesives (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Adhesives (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Adhesives (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Insulation (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Insulation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Insulation (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bitumen Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Bitumen Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Bitumen Market in the United States by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Bitumen Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Bitumen Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: Bitumen Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Bitumen Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Bitumen Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Bitumen Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Bitumen Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Bitumen Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Bitumen Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Bitumen: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Bitumen Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Bitumen Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bitumen

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Bitumen Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Bitumen Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Bitumen Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Bitumen Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Bitumen Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Bitumen in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Bitumen Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bitumen Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Bitumen Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Bitumen Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Bitumen Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Bitumen Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 65: Bitumen Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Bitumen Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: Bitumen Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Bitumen Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Bitumen Market in France by Product Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: French Bitumen Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Bitumen Market Share Analysis by Product Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Bitumen Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Bitumen Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Bitumen Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Bitumen Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: German Bitumen Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: German Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Bitumen Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: German Bitumen Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Bitumen Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italian Bitumen Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Bitumen Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Bitumen Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Italian Demand for Bitumen in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Bitumen Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Bitumen: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Bitumen Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Bitumen Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bitumen in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Bitumen Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Bitumen Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Bitumen Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spanish Bitumen Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Bitumen Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Spanish Bitumen Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Bitumen Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 99: Spanish Bitumen Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Bitumen Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Bitumen Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Russian Bitumen Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Bitumen Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Bitumen Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Bitumen Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 107: Bitumen Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Bitumen Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Bitumen Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Bitumen Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Bitumen Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 113: Bitumen Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Bitumen Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Bitumen Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Bitumen Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Bitumen Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Bitumen Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Bitumen Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Bitumen Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Bitumen Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Bitumen Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Bitumen Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Bitumen Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Bitumen Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 127: Indian Bitumen Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Indian Bitumen Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Bitumen Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Indian Bitumen Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Bitumen Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 132: Indian Bitumen Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Bitumen Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Bitumen Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Bitumen Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Bitumen Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Bitumen Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Bitumen Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bitumen: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Bitumen Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bitumen Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Bitumen in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bitumen Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Bitumen Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Bitumen Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 146: Bitumen Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Bitumen Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Bitumen Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Bitumen Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Bitumen Marketby Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Demand for Bitumen in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Bitumen Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Bitumen Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 155: Bitumen Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Argentinean Bitumen Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Bitumen Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Bitumen Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 160: Bitumen Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Bitumen Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Bitumen Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Bitumen Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Bitumen Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Bitumen Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 166: Bitumen Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Bitumen Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Bitumen Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Bitumen Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Bitumen Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Bitumen Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Bitumen Market in Rest of Latin America by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Bitumen Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Latin America Bitumen Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Bitumen Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 177: Bitumen Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Bitumen Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 179: Bitumen Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Bitumen Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: The Middle East Bitumen Historic Marketby Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: Bitumen Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Bitumen Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Bitumen Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 186: The Middle East Bitumen Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Market for Bitumen: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Bitumen Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Iranian Bitumen Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bitumen

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Iranian Bitumen Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Bitumen Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Bitumen Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 194: Bitumen Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Israeli Bitumen Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 197: Bitumen Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Bitumen Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Bitumen Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Bitumen Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Bitumen Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Bitumen in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Bitumen Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Bitumen Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Bitumen Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Bitumen Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Bitumen Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Bitumen Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Bitumen Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Bitumen Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Bitumen Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Middle East Bitumen Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Bitumen Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Bitumen Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Bitumen Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 217: African Bitumen Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Bitumen Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: African Bitumen Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: African Bitumen Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Bitumen Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 222: Bitumen Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900593/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

