Global Black Phosphorus Market 2023 - 2032: Increasing Demand from Energy Storage Segments Bolsters Sector

The global black phosphorus market size is expected to reach USD 469.61 million by 2032.



The market for black phosphorus is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to its unique physiochemical and structural properties. This material has gained substantial interest from various industries, particularly in photoelectric, electrochemical, and biological research, owing to its excellent thermal conductivity, optical properties, and mechanical strength. Moreover, the increasing demand for energy storage devices and batteries, particularly in the electric vehicle industry, is expected to drive up demand for black phosphorus.



With its high energy storage capacity, low resistance, and excellent stability, black phosphorus has shown significant potential in lithium-ion batteries. This, coupled with its promising applications in optoelectronics, which can be used as a semiconductor material, is expected to fuel the market growth of black phosphorus in the forecast period.



In May 2021, Merck, a science and technology company, entered into a partnership with Topco Scientific to increase the use of greener and more sustainable materials in the electrical industry. The partnership provides access to experts from both companies and the transfer of knowledge and expertise to scientists and scholars at Universitas Indonesia through mentoring and workshop series. This collaboration is expected to increase the demand for black phosphorus.



Furthermore, it has emerged as a highly versatile and sought-after material in the consumer electronics market. This trend is mainly attributed to its exceptional properties and unique features. For instance, black phosphorus's customizable bandgap and high carrier mobility make it an ideal material for numerous short-range infrared communication devices such as TV remotes, air conditioner remotes, set-top boxes, and smartphones. Another factor driving the growth of black phosphorus in the market is its ability to enable broadband photodetection in both visible and infrared spectrums.



As a result, the material has witnessed an increasing demand from various end-use industries, including telecommunications, electronics, and energy storage. Additionally, black phosphorus has the potential for diverse applications in optical electronics, sensing, and biomedicine fields. Researchers are exploring and developing these potential applications of black phosphorus, indicating a promising future for the material in the coming years.



Black Phosphorus Market Report Highlights

The crystal form segment of the market is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period due to its flexible nature that enables manufacturers to adjust its structure as needed.

The electronic devices segment held the largest share owing to the rise in the use of infrared components such as phototransistors, LEDs, and photodiodes which emphasize its attribute of layered semiconductors.

The sensor segment is projected to witness the highest demand over the forecasted period due to the crucial role of the gas sensor in critical industries for monitoring and detecting combustible and flammable gas emissions.

North America dominates the global market, with many end-users and manufacturers of optoelectronic devices fueling the market growth.

Black Phosphorus Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

High demand for gas sensors in critical industries

Increasing demand from energy storage segments

Restraints and Challenges

High cost production

