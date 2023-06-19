Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $8.78 Billion by 2030 at an 8.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Test Type, By Stages, By Cancer Type, By End User, Distribution Channel, By Region and forecast till 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2705.7 million in 2022 and is slated to reach USD 8787.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023-2030.



Market Drivers



The majority of bladder cancer-related gene alterations are acquired rather than inherited before birth. Some of these acquired gene alterations are the result of radiation or chemical exposure that causes cancer. Tobacco smoke, for example, contains chemicals that can enter the bloodstream, be filtered by the kidneys, and then end up in urine where they can harm the cells in the bladder. The bladder may be exposed to other substances in the same way.

Gene alterations, however, can occasionally just be arbitrary occurrences within a cell that have no external explanation. Older persons are more likely to develop bladder cancer. Nine out of ten patients with this malignancy are older than 55. People are typically 73 years old when they receive a diagnosis. The market for bladder cancer diagnostics is expanding as a result of the increasing number of bladder cancer cases in the general population and the increased use of bladder cancer diagnostic tools.



Market Restraints



Chemotherapy (often known as 'chemo") involves anti-cancer medications that are typically administered intravenously (IV) or orally. Almost all parts of the body receive these medications after they enter the bloodstream. Many chemotherapy medications can't get past the bladder's defences and into the tumour cells, though. The most popular intravesical immunotherapy for the treatment of early-stage bladder cancer is Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG). Although the BCG germ is linked to the one that causes TB, it typically doesn't cause significant illnesses.

Through the use of a catheter, BCG is injected into the bladder, where it helps 'turn on' the immune cells that then go on the attack against the bladder cancer cells. Chemotherapy medications may have negative effects. These depend on the medication kind, dosage, and length of treatment. The growth of the global bladder cancer diagnostics market is constrained by common side effects such as hair loss, mouth sores, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea, increased risk of infections (due to having too few white blood cells), easy bruising or bleeding (due to having too few blood platelets), and fatigue (due to having too few red blood cells, changes in metabolism, or other factors).

A few chemotherapy medications can potentially have other, less typical side effects. For example, renal damage and hearing loss are possible side effects of cisplatin and carboplatin. In order to avoid the side effects from getting worse, it may occasionally be necessary to lower the dosage of the medication, postpone therapy, or discontinue it altogether. Therefore, the adverse effects of bladder cancer treatments such as medications and therapies may limit the development of the global market for bladder cancer diagnostics.



Recent Developments



Official Stratos Genomics acquisition by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. took place in May 2020. With this acquisition, the business will also work on DNA-based sequencing for diagnostic purposes. This has improved the business's healthcare diagnosing division and increased its ability to generate income.



The Binding Site Group, a market leader in specialised diagnostics, was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in January 2023, according to an announcement made by the company. The segmentation of speciality diagnostics will benefit from the acquisition.



Regional Analysis



Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market is segmented into five regions Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. With the greatest market share, North America is anticipated to dominate the worldwide bladder cancer diagnostics market. This share is due to the presence of significant market players, including Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. The projection period in this region is expected to see market expansion driven by the increased prevalence of bladder cancer and enhanced imaging techniques.



Market Taxonomy

By Test Type

Cystoscopy

Urine Lab Test

Biopsy

Imaging Test

Others

By Stages

Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

Stage IV

By Cancer Type

Transitional Cell Bladder Cancer

Squamous Cell Bladder Cancer

Other Cancer Types

By End User

Hospital

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Independent Dignostic Laboratories

Associated Labs

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook



5 Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Test Type



6 Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Stages



7 Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Cancer Type



8 Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel



9 Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End user



10 Global Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Region



11 North America Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



12 Europe Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



13 Asia Pacific Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



14 Latin America Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



15 Middle East Bladder Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



16 Competitive Analysis



17 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

BD

