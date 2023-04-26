Global Bleaching Agents Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1,072 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.11%

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bleaching Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bleaching agents market size reached US$ 842 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,072 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.11% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

BASF

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Evonik

Solvay

Akzonobel

Hawkins Inc.

Siemer Milling

Peroxychem

Supraveni Chemicals

Spectrum Chemicals

Engrain

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Unilever

The Procter & Gamble Company

The Clorox Company

A bleaching agent is a chemical product that is used industrially or domestically to whiten or remove the color from different materials and products. It is typically used in households to whiten clothes and remove stains or as a disinfectant in laundry detergents and surface cleaners. It is primarily available in the liquid form as a dilute solution of sodium hypochlorite and in the powdered form containing the formulation of calcium hypochlorite.



The extensive application of bleaching agents across industries such as textile and paper is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, in the food and beverage industry, they are used in the preparation of bakery dough for improving its structure and increasing elasticity.

These agents are also used as an additive in flour to decolor the yellowish appearance of the raw mill flour and make it ready for market supply. In addition to this, they are widely used for sanitizing swimming pools and play a crucial role in purifying water to make it suitable for drinking.

As a result, increasing investments in wastewater treatment plants by governments of several countries, along with the introduction of chlorine-free or green bleaching agents with low chemical residue and emissions, are contributing significantly to the market growth. Bleaching agents also find wide utilization in the cosmetic and beauty industry in hair dyes and teeth whitening products, and in the chemical industry as an oxidizing agent.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bleaching agents market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, form and end-user industry.



Breakup by Product Type:

Azodicarbonamide

Hydrogen Peroxide

Ascorbic Acid

Acetone Peroxide

Chlorine Dioxide

Others

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Liquid

Breakup by End-User Industry:

Pulp and Paper

Textile

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Water Treatment

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

