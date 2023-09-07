Global Bleaching Clay Market Set to Thrive with Steady 5.5% CAGR, Expected to Reach US$2.1 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bleaching Clay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bleaching clay market achieved a significant milestone in 2022, reaching a total value of US$ 1.5 Billion. The market is poised for continued growth, with expectations of reaching US$ 2.1 Billion by 2028. This growth reflects a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Understanding Bleaching Clay:

Bleaching clay, a vital industrial product, is an activated, adsorbent, odorless, tasteless, and non-toxic white or beige powder. Comprising minerals like attapulgite, montmorillonite, and sepiolite clay, it is created through the use of sulfuric acid, hydrated sodium calcium aluminosilicates, fuller's earth, attapulgite clay, bentonite, and hydrochloric acid. Bleaching clay plays a crucial role in removing sludge, phospholipids, sulfonic acid, and traces of metal in oil. It is also extensively employed for the bleaching, decolorizing, and refining of oils and fats, offering advantages such as enhanced adsorbent activity and the removal of contaminants like phosphatides, oxidation products, pigments, metals, and soaps.

Key Market Trends:

  1. Growth in the Food and Beverage Industry: The expanding food and beverage (F&B) sector worldwide is driving market growth. Bleaching clay is a pivotal component in refining oils and fats used in products such as margarine, honey, and shortening oils.
  2. Utilization of Advanced Technologies: The integration of advanced machinery and technologies for sourcing high-quality raw materials and quality monitoring is contributing to market expansion.
  3. Biofuel Production: Increasing environmental awareness has led to the use of bleaching clay in the production of biofuels, aligning with sustainable energy initiatives.
  4. Consumer Spending and Government Initiatives: Rising consumer spending power and government initiatives to boost the production of raw materials essential for bleaching clay formulation are expected to fuel market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market segments, including:

  • Type: Natural, Activated
  • Application: Refining of Vegetable Oils and Fats, Refining of Mineral Oils and Lubricants, Others
  • End User: Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Chemicals, Others
  • Region: North America (United States, Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others), Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape showcases key players in the industry, including AMC (UK) Ltd., Ashapura Group (Minerals Technologies Inc.), Clariant AG, EP Minerals LLC (U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.), HRP Industries, Manek Active Clay Pvt. Ltd., Musim Mas, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Phoenix Chemicals (Pvt.) Limited, Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd., Taiko Group of Companies, and The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd.

Key Questions Answered:

  1. Market Performance: How has the global bleaching clay market performed so far and what is the outlook for the coming years?
  2. Impact of COVID-19: What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bleaching clay market?
  3. Regional Insights: What are the key regional markets for bleaching clay?
  4. Market Segmentation: How is the market segmented by type, application, and end user?
  5. Value Chain Analysis: What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  6. Driving Factors and Challenges: What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  7. Market Structure: What is the structure of the global bleaching clay market, and who are the key players?
  8. Competitive Analysis: What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

149

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$2.1 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.8 %

Regions Covered

Global

More news releases in similar topics

