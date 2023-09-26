Global Bleeding Disorders Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach $25.97 Billion by 2032 with a 6.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bleeding Disorders Market By Disease Type, By Treatment Type, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bleeding disorders market, valued at $13.78 billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth and is estimated to reach $25.97 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.

This growth is driven by rapid advancements in bleeding disorder treatments, an increasing number of patients with hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and other bleeding disorders, and government initiatives to support hemophilia management.

Understanding Bleeding Disorders

Bleeding disorders encompass a group of conditions characterized by abnormal bleeding due to deficiencies or dysfunction in certain clotting factors in the blood.

These conditions result in impaired or absent clot formation, leading to abnormal or excessive bleeding. Hemophilia, a well-known bleeding disorder, predominantly affects males and can lead to life-threatening bleeding episodes. Another common bleeding disorder is Von Willebrand disease, affecting both males and females and causing prolonged bleeding following injury or surgery.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the bleeding disorders market, including:

Rapid advancements in bleeding disorder treatment.

An increasing number of patients with hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and other bleeding disorders.

Favorable government initiatives to support hemophilia management.

Rising awareness programs for bleeding disorder treatment.

Increased clinical trials for antihemophilic drugs.

A growing target population.

Improved diagnosis rates.

Surge in the use of prophylactic treatment for hemophilia.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the bleeding disorders market is on an upward trajectory, challenges include the high cost of hemophilia treatment and serious adverse effects associated with plasma-derived products. However, the market also presents opportunities, such as increased healthcare expenditure and unmet medical demands for improved hemophilia treatment options in developing countries.

Market Segmentation

The bleeding disorders market is segmented based on disease type, treatment type, distribution channel, and region:

Disease Type : Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Von Willebrand Disease, and Others.

: Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Von Willebrand Disease, and Others. Treatment Type : Factor Replacement Therapy (Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates and Plasma-Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates) and Drug Therapy (Desmopressin, Antifibrinolytics, Fibrin Sealant).

: Factor Replacement Therapy (Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates and Plasma-Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates) and Drug Therapy (Desmopressin, Antifibrinolytics, Fibrin Sealant). Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.

: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. Region: North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico ), Europe ( Germany , France , the UK, Italy , Spain , Switzerland , rest of Europe ), Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia , rest of Asia-Pacific ), and LAMEA ( Brazil , South Africa , UAE, Argentina , rest of LAMEA).

Key Market Insights

Hemophilia A is the highest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Factor replacement therapy is the highest revenue contributor to the market.

Hospital pharmacies are estimated to be the fastest-growing distribution channel.

North America holds a major share of the bleeding disorders market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

Key Market Players

Leading companies in the bleeding disorders market include Medexus Pharma, Inc., Bayer AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CSL Limited, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Prevalence of Hemophilia

Technological Advancements in the Treatment of Hemophilia

Favorable Government Initiatives for Hemophilia Management

Restraints

High Cost of Bleeding Disorders Treatments

Opportunities

Rise in Awareness About Bleeding Disorders in Developing Countries

