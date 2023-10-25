Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Surpasses $14 Billion in 2022, Expected to Reach $20.3 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bleeding disorders treatment market has reached a significant milestone, achieving a market size of US$ 14.2 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, industry analysts expect continued growth, with the market projected to reach US$ 20.3 billion by 2028, displaying a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Bleeding disorders encompass a range of conditions including hemophilia A and B, Von Willebrand disease, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), and deficiencies of vitamin K and clotting factors II, V, VII, X, and XII. These conditions disrupt the blood clotting process and can result in excessive and prolonged bleeding following injuries. Symptoms may include heavy menstrual bleeding, easy bruising, frequent nosebleeds, excessive bleeding from minor cuts, and joint bleeding.

Diagnosis typically involves blood tests, including complete blood count (CBC), platelet aggregation tests, and bleeding time assessments. Treatment options include medications such as adrenochrome monosemicarbazone, retinal hemorrhage, epistaxis, aminocaproic acid, aprotinin, and iron supplements. Additionally, bleeding disorders treatment may involve blood transfusions, replacement therapy, and injections of clotting factors and plasma.

Key Market Trends:

The global bleeding disorders treatment market is witnessing growth driven by several factors. Increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders, particularly among the aging population, who are more susceptible to these conditions, is a primary driver. The growing adoption of health insurance policies that offer financial assistance for bleeding disorders treatment and reduce healthcare expenses is positively influencing the market. Government agencies in many countries are actively raising awareness about blood and plasma donation and organizing blood donation camps. Increased awareness about the availability of effective treatment options is also contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, research and development (R&D) efforts and substantial advancements in healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic technologies are expected to provide a favorable outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of key trends within each sub-segment of the global bleeding disorders treatment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented based on type, drug class, distribution channel, and end-user.

Breakdown by Type:

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Willebrand Disease

Others

Breakdown by Drug Class:

Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Factor for Von Willebrand Disease

Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Factor VIII

Factor for Von Willebrand Disease

Factor IX

Desmopressin

Antifibrinolytics

Fibrin Sealants

Others

Breakdown by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Breakdown by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Breakdown by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has been thoroughly examined, with profiles of key players including AbbVie Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, CSL Behring (CSL Limited), Grifols S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk A/S, Octapharma AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Wellona Pharma.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the current size of the global bleeding disorders treatment market? What is the expected growth rate for the global bleeding disorders treatment market during 2023-2028? What are the key drivers of the global bleeding disorders treatment market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bleeding disorders treatment market? How is the global bleeding disorders treatment market segmented by type? How is the market segmented by drug class? How is the market segmented by distribution channel? How is the market segmented by end-user? Which regions play a significant role in the global bleeding disorders treatment market? Who are the key players/companies in the global bleeding disorders treatment market?

