Global Blockchain AI Research Report 2023: Enhancing Data Security and Insights - The Key Role of Blockchain AI in Modern Businesses

The global blockchain ai market grew from $0.39 billion in 2022 to $0.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The blockchain ai market is expected to grow to $1.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.2%.



The main types of technologies used in blockchain AI are computer vision, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP). The blockchain AI is implemented in different verticals such as BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare and life science, manufacturing, media and environment, automotive, and other sectors and is applied in smart contract, payment, data security, logistics and supply chain management, and business process optimization.

This blockchain AI market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Growing investment in Blockchain AI technology by enterprises is considered an emerging trend in the blockchain AI market. Artificial Intelligence refers to a machine that performs intelligent tasks performed by humans. Blockchain is a decentralized network of computers that records and stores data to display a chronological series of events on a transparent and immutable ledger system.

The development of artificial intelligence applied to big data together with the security offered by blockchain technology creates the perfect combination for the management of large databases. Blockchain technology, in particular, has shown immense potential when coupled with machine learning functionality. Most companies that were experimenting with using AI are now going ahead and adopting it in their processes. Therefore, investing in blockchain technology by business enterprises plays a major role in the success of businesses.



North America was the largest region in the blockchain AI market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the blockchain AI market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the blockchain AI market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growing demand for accessing and managing data efficiently contributed to the growth of the blockchain AI market. Currently, most of the work has become digitalized and is mostly stored on the cloud, which is accessed and managed by blockchain AI. Blockchain AI convergence is inevitable because both the technology deal with data and value. Blockchain enables secure storage and sharing of data whereas AI can analyze and generate insights from data to generate value.

For instance, Gainify is a healthcare platform that leverages AI, IoT devices, and blockchain and facilitates different tasks such as streamlining appointment scheduling, digital payments, identity verification, medical records management and others. It also allows the monetization of anonymous clinical data through a crypto payment system. The benefits of the deployment of blockchain AI in the process increased its demand and thereby contributed to the growth.



The blockchain AI market includes revenues earned by entities by providing software tools to store and distribute organizational data in distributed immutable ledger systems using AI models to enhance the data security of organizations. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Blockchain AI Market Characteristics



3. Blockchain AI Market Trends And Strategies



4. Blockchain AI Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Blockchain AI Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Blockchain AI Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Blockchain AI Market



5. Blockchain AI Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Blockchain AI Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Blockchain AI Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Blockchain AI Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Blockchain AI Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Computer Vision

Machine Learning (ML)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Other Technologies

6.2. Global Blockchain AI Market, Segmentation By Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare and Life science

Manufacturing

Media & Environment

Automotive

Other Verticals

6.3. Global Blockchain AI Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Smart Contract

Payment

Data Security

Logistics and supply chain management

Business process optimization

Other Applications

7. Blockchain AI Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Blockchain AI Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Blockchain AI Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



