Global Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Market Report 2021: As Covid-19 Lingers, Major Online Retail and Payments Players are Opting for Blockchain Technology

The "Global Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Market 2021" reveals continuing interest of online retail and payments major global players in cryptocurrency and blockchain-based technology. The publication indicates also that developing countries are leading the market.

Cryptocurrency is gaining momentum globally, with developing markets setting the trends

The report cites studies showing that by 2030, blockchain technology is expected to be a significant contributor to the global GDP, lifting it up by close to USD 2 trillion. Meanwhile, if the situation as at present, developing countries will be setting the trends in cryptocurrency implementation and development.

Currently, Ukraine and Russia are leading the ranking of cryptocurrency adoption. Some African countries made it to the top ten despite their infrastructure challenges, and such Asian countries as China, Vietnam, India, Thailand, Pakistan, are already among the top 20 countries by cryptocurrency adoption. Middle East is also catching up, despite the fact that many countries in the region still do not allow any activities connected to blockchain.



The health crisis affects retail and service sectors unequally

Globally, businesses and consumers are becoming more open to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, so that for major online retail and payments players there was no choice left, to meet the demand.

As cited in this publication, Visa and Mastercard expand their offerings by incorporating blockchain in different forms, PayPal announced intention to expand its cryptocurrency capabilities, Amazon and Apple are to introduce their digital currency projects, and Square, which was the first public company to allow transactions of Bitcoins via its Cash App, has made serious investments in this area.

All in all, despite these large companies being increasingly active with Blockchain, the market is likely to see many newcomers in the near future.

Report Coverage

This report covers the global blockchain and cryptocurrency market. The report covers the activities of various governments, businesses, banks, and consumers on the market.

The following regions were included: North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia , Middle East , and Africa .

, , , , , and . The report contains relevant information about international comparisons, market trends, blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption rates and usage, consumer preferences, and players. Not all types of information were included for each country, due to varying data availability.

Report Structure

The report starts with an overview of the global regional blockchain and cryptocurrency market and country comparisons in terms of criteria relevant to the market, such as adoption rates. This is followed by the chapter covering banks' activity in the blockchain and cryptocurrency market. The rest of the report is divided into regional chapters.

Global Overview

Total Market Capitalization Of All Cryptocurrencies, in USD billion, January 2020 & December 2020

& Number of blockchain Wallet Users, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016 - 2020

Net Additional Value of blockchain Technology to Global GDP, in USD billion, 2021f & 2025f & 2030f, and Share of blockchain-Based Solutions, in % of Total Global GDP, 2030f

Net Additional Value of blockchain Technology to Global GDP, by Source of Contribution, in USD billion, 2021f & 2025f & 2030f

Breakdown of Supposed Purposes Cryptocurrencies is Mainly Used for, by Respondents Occupational Status, incl. Financial Institutions, Cryptocurrency Industry, Government, and Private Sector, July 2020

Breakdown of Respondents Attitude towards Cryptocurrency as an Effective Tool for Financial Inclusion in 5 Years, by Respondents Occupational Status, July 2020

Breakdown of Cryptocurrency ATM Shares, by Manufacturer, March 2021

Top 10 Cryptocurrency ATM Operators, by Number of Machines Run, and Their Share, in % of Total ATMs, March 2021

Breakdown of Countries' Shares on the P2P Bitcoin Marketplace LocalBicoins, incl. incl. Colombia , Nigeria , Russia , Venezuela , and the UK, in %, December 2020

, , , , and the UK, in %, Cryptocurrency Adoption Index, by Country, June 2020

Market Shares of Top Cryptocurrencies, in %, December 2020

Top Five Cryptocurrencies Stored, Based on Net Number of Token Holders on Binance, and Top Five Longest Held Cryptocurrencies, Based on Average Holding Time on Binance, December 2020

30-Day Average Value of Trading Volume on Major Bitcoin Exchanges, in USD million, January 2020 - February 2021

- Breakdown of Cryptocurrencies, inlc. Altcoins, BTC, and Stablecoins, by Region, in % of All Regional Cryptocurrency Transactions, June 2020

Share of Businesses Who Implemented blockchain Technology into Production, in %, March 2019 & March 2020

& Breakdown of Businesses Who Strongly or Somewhat Agree that Digital Assets Will be an Alternative for Fiat Currencies in the Next 5 - 10 Years, by Selected Countries, in %, March 2020

Top Concerns for an Organization to Hold Bitcoin, in % of Financial Executives, February 2021

Overview of Square's and PayPal's Activity on the Cryptocurrency Market, March 2021

Square's Total Segment Revenue, and Bitcoin Revenue, in USD million, 2019 & 2020

Overview of Amazon's, Apple's, Facebook's, and Walmart's Activity on the Cryptocurrency Market, March 2021

Overview of Visa's and Mastercard's Activity on the Cryptocurrency Market, March 2021

Banks Activity and Trends

Overview of the Banks' Activity on the Cryptocurrency Market and Trends, March 2021

Overview of the Select Central Banks' Activity on the Cryptocurrency Market, 2014 - 2020

Share of Banks that Incorporated blockchain Technology in Some Form, in % of Banks Covered by the Bank of America, February 2021

Breakdown of Banks' Top Use Cases of blockchain, in %, 2019

