Global Blockchain in Energy Market Anticipated to Reach $6.29 Billion by 2024

FREMONT, California, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research titled 'Global Blockchain in Energy Market − Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2024', the blockchain in energy market was valued at $ 518.6 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 54.09% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024. The market is expected to reach $6.29 billion by 2024. The market growth is largely attributed to the increasing integration of renewable energy sources, coupled with the increasing demand for decentralized power generation.

Browse more than 50 Data Tables and 132 Figures spread through 219 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Blockchain in Energy Market"

The increasing use of renewable sources of energy for electricity generation leads to unstable power supply and increase in the demand-supply gap. There has been a growing need to maintain the demand for energy with adequate supply, by reducing the overall energy consumption and increasing energy efficiency, sustainably. Distributed ledger technology (DLT) such as blockchain, is a relatively recent technological innovation that has wide-ranging implications for several sectors. The cryptographic technologies underpinning blockchains have been around for a few years, transforming innovative combinations into useful packages. In the power sector, such combination matched with the proliferation of distributed energy resources and grid-interactive devices makes blockchain potential a booming market.

The oil and gas sector has also been suffering from high operational costs and low efficiency rates across the industry. Countries such as the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, and the U.K. are the frontrunners in the blockchain in energy market. Other key countries in the blockchain market for energy have been Estonia and Australia. The introduction of blockchain has resulted in numerous market expansion opportunities for leading companies in these countries.

BIS Research Report: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-energy-market.html

High growth in the market in the coming future is expected to be driven by rising awareness among governments about the need to mitigate power outages while also addressing the issues concerning the environment. The growing awareness in the market concerning the opportunities in renewable energy and battery storage systems has stimulated large-scale investments in the sector over the last decade.

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst at BIS Research, "There have been significant investments in the blockchain in energy industry since last three years. The industry is receiving investment from high-profiled individuals, financial investors, and major energy companies. In 2018, an amount of $466 million was invested in the industry, with 189 companies operating in the blockchain in energy market."

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=775&type=download

Moreover, the growing market of blockchain in energy is further expected to increase the involvement of companies across different segments of the value chain. It was analyzed that several companies preferred development strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures to enhance their presence in the market, as compared to the relatively less adoptive strategies such as business expansions. To cite a recent example, in Sep 2019, Power Ledger launched a new blockchain-based project for energy trading across rural Australia. This project is expected to enable commercial buildings to trade excess solar power between each other. The said project has been launched in collaboration with Innovations Central Midlands WA, BSC Solar, Sonnen and CleanTech Energy.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 70 players in the blockchain in energy ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 25 leading companies, market participants, and developers. The report also profiles 15 leading companies across the supply chain. Key profiles include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BP plc, LO3 Energy, Inc., Power Ledger, E.ON SE, Energy Web Foundation, Grid Plus, Inc. and others.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the global blockchain in energy market size in terms of revenue from 2018-2024, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024?

What are the major driving forces, challenges, and opportunities that are expected to influence the demand for the blockchain in energy market during the forecast period?

Which are the major stakeholders in terms of their contribution and impact in the blockchain in energy ecosystem?

What kind of new strategies are adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the regulatory landscape in different regions for blockchain in energy?

How each segment of the blockchain in energy market performed during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024, on the basis of

type, including public and private



component, including platform hardware and ancillary services



end user, including power and oil and gas



application, including power and oil and gas



region, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World (ROW)

Related Reports:

Global Virtual Power Plant Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024

Global Internet of Energy Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

SOURCE BIS Research