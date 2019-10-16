Global Blockchain in Genomics Market to 2029: Advancing Precision Medicine with Blockchain-Powered Artificial Intelligence
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain in Genomics Market: Focus on Business Models, Services, Applications, End Users, 11 Countries Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blockchain in genomic market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 66.42% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The global blockchain in genomics market generated a revenue of $15.7 million in 2018, in terms of value. The market for blockchain in the genomic data landscape will reach $5.00 billion by the next decade
Since only about 1% of the global population has undergone genome sequencing, blockchain will serve to be one of the biggest technological breakthroughs with the ongoing initiatives for sequencing the global population. It is expected that genomic blockchain will become the gold standard for genomic science in the long term, enabling the management and exchange of genomic data for health, science, and business purposes, and further allowing precision medicine to reach its true potential.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global blockchain in genomics market?
- What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global blockchain in genomics market?
- How is each segment of the global blockchain in genomics market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?
- What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the key regulatory implications in the global blockchain in genomics market?
- Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global blockchain in genomics market?
- What are the major business models that are existing in the global blockchain in genomics market? Which business model is expected to dominate in 2029?
- What are the key applications in the global blockchain in genomics market? What are the dynamics considered for their growth?
- What are the major services that are provided in the global blockchain in genomics market? Which is the current dominant service?
- Who are the primary end-users of the global blockchain in genomics market? Which is the fastest-growing end-use segment in the global blockchain in genomics market?
Companies Mentioned in the Report:
- Digital DNAtix Ltd.
- ENCRYPGEN INCORPORATED
- Genobank.io Inc.
- Genomes.io
- Longenesis
- LunaDNA, LLC
- Nebula Genomics, Inc.
- Shivom Ventures Limited
- SimplyVital Health, Inc.
- WuXi Nextcode Genomics, Inc.
- Zenome.io Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Scope and Methodology
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Global Blockchain in Genomics Market: Research Methodology
1.2.1 Primary Data Sources
1.2.2 Secondary Data Sources
2 Market Overview
2.1 Blockchain in Genomics: Decentralizing Data
2.2 Market Definition and Considerations
2.3 Genome Data Sharing on Blockchain
2.4 Classification of Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
2.5 Market Footprint
2.6 Future Potential
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Overview
3.2 Impact Analysis
3.3 Market Drivers
3.3.1 Global Surge in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing
3.3.2 Lowering Costs and Increasing Advancement in Sequencing Technologies
3.3.3 Escalating Importance of Bio-Cybersecurity
3.3.4 Nation-Wide Initiatives for Enforcement of Genetic Data Safety
3.4 Market Restraints
3.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Understanding Observed Globally
3.4.2 Massive Carbon Footprint from Energy-Hungry Consensus Mechanisms
3.4.3 Enormous Costs to Maintain Sensitive Genomic Data
3.5 Market Opportunities
3.5.1 Increasing Number of Companies Challenging Patient Data Control Norms
3.5.2 Emergence of Blockchain Consortia
3.5.3 Advancing Precision Medicine with Blockchain-Powered Artificial Intelligence
4 Competitive Landscape
4.1 Key Strategies and Developments
4.1.1 Synergistic Activities
4.1.2 Product Launches and Enhancements
4.1.3 Business Expansion and Funding Activities
4.1.4 Acquisitions, Approvals, and Others
4.2 Growth Share Analysis, 2018-2029
4.2.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Application), 2018-2029
4.2.2 Growth Share Analysis (by End User), 2018-2029
4.2.3 Growth Share Analysis (by Country), 2018-2029
5 Regulatory Framework
5.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996
5.2 European Union General Data Protection Regulation
6 Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Business Model), $Million, 2018-2029
6.1 Overview
6.2 B2B Business Model
6.3 B2C Business Model
6.4 C2B Business Model
7 Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Service), $Million, 2018-2029
7.1 Overview
7.2 Utility Tokens
7.3 Blockchain Platforms
8 Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Application), $Million, 2018-2029
8.1 Overview
8.2 Data Sharing and Monetization
8.3 Data Storage and Security
8.4 Automated Health Insurance
9 Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by End User), $Million, 2018-2029
9.1 Overview
9.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
9.3 Hospitals and Healthcare Providers
9.4 Research Institutes
9.5 Data Owners
9.6 Other End Users
10 Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Region)
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 U.K.
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest-of-Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Singapore
10.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest-of-the-World
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Overview
11.2 Digital DNAtix Ltd.
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Role of Digital DNAtix Ltd. in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
11.2.3 SWOT Analysis
11.3 ENCRYPGEN INCORPORATED
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Role of ENCRYPGEN INCORPORATED in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
11.3.3 SWOT Analysis
11.4 Genobank.io Inc.
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Role of Genobank.io Inc. in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
11.4.3 SWOT Analysis
11.5 Genomes.io
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Role of Genomes.io in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
11.5.3 SWOT Analysis
11.6 Longenesis
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Role of Longenesis in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
11.6.3 SWOT Analysis
11.7 LunaDNA, LLC
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Role of LunaDNA, LLC in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
11.7.3 Financials
11.7.4 SWOT Analysis
11.8 Nebula Genomics, Inc.
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Role of Nebula Genomics, Inc. in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
11.8.3 SWOT Analysis
11.9 Shivom Ventures Limited
11.9.1 Company Overview
11.9.2 Role of Shivom Ventures Limited in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
11.9.3 SWOT Analysis
11.10 SimplyVital Health, Inc.
11.10.1 Company Overview
11.10.2 Role of SimplyVital Health, Inc. in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
11.10.3 SWOT Analysis
11.11 WuXi Nextcode Genomics, Inc.
11.11.1 Company Overview
11.11.2 Role of WuXi Nextcode Genomics, Inc. in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
11.11.3 SWOT Analysis
11.12 Zenome.io Ltd
11.12.1 Company Overview
11.12.2 Role of Zenome.io Ltd in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
11.12.3 SWOT Analysis
List of Tables
Table 3.1: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers
Table 3.2: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints
List of Figures
Figure 1: Data Storage on Blockchain
Figure 2: Impact of Market Drivers and Market Restraints on the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
Figure 3: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market Snapshot
Figure 4: Dominating Segments of the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018 and 2029
Figure 5: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Business Model), 2018 and 2029
Figure 6: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Service), 2018 and 2029
Figure 7: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Application), 2018 and 2029
Figure 8: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by End User), 2018 and 2029
Figure 9: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Region), 2018 and 2029
Figure 1.1: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market Segmentation
Figure 1.2: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market Research Methodology
Figure 1.3: Primary Research
Figure 1.4: Secondary Research
Figure 1.5: Data Triangulation
Figure 1.6: Bottom-up Approach (Segment-wise Analysis)
Figure 1.7: Top-down Approach (Segment-wise Analysis)
Figure 1.8: Assumptions and Limitations
Figure 1.9: Considered Factors for Data Prediction and Modelling
Figure 2.1: Predominant Model of Genome Data Sharing
Figure 2.2: Disruptive Model of Genome Data Sharing
Figure 2.3: Classification of Global Blockchain in Genomics Market
Figure 2.4: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 3.1: Number of People Tested by Consumer Genetics Companies (as of 2019)
Figure 3.2: Decreasing Cost and Increasing Output (TB) of Genome Sequencing (2009-2025)
Figure 4.1: Share of Key Developments and Strategies, January 2016 - September 2019
Figure 4.2: Synergistic Activities Share (by Company), January 2016 - September 2019
Figure 4.3: Product Launches and Enhancements Share (by Company), January 2016 - September 2019
Figure 4.4: Business Expansion and Funding Activities Share (by Company), January 2016 - September 2019
Figure 4.5: Growth-Share Matrix for Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Application), 2018-2029
Figure 4.6: Growth-Share Matrix for Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by End User), 2018-2029
Figure 4.7: Growth-Share Matrix for Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Country), 2018-2029
Figure 6.1: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Business Model)
Figure 6.2: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Business Model), 2018 and 2029
Figure 6.3: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by B2B Business Model), 2018-2029
Figure 6.4: Blockchain in Genomics Market (by B2C Business Model), 2018-2029
Figure 6.5: Blockchain in Genomics Market (by C2B Business Model), 2018-2029
Figure 7.1: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Service)
Figure 7.2: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Service), 2018 and 2029
Figure 7.3: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (Utility Tokens), 2018-2029
Figure 7.4: Blockchain in Genomics Market (Blockchain Platforms), 2018-2029
Figure 7.5: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Blockchain Platform Service), 2018 and 2029
Figure 8.1: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Application)
Figure 8.2: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Application), 2018 and 2029
Figure 8.3: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (Data Sharing and Monetization), 2018-2029
Figure 8.4: Blockchain in Genomics Market (Data Storage and Security), 2018-2029
Figure 8.5: Blockchain in Genomics Market (Automated Health Insurance), 2018-2029
Figure 9.1: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by End User)
Figure 9.2: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by End User), 2018 and 2029
Figure 9.3: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies), 2018-2029
Figure 9.4: Blockchain in Genomics Market (Hospitals and Healthcare Providers), 2018-2029
Figure 9.5: Blockchain in Genomics Market (Research Institutes), 2018-2029
Figure 9.6: Blockchain in Genomics Market (Data Owners), 2018-2029
Figure 9.7: Blockchain in Genomics Market (Other End Users), 2018-2029
Figure 10.1: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Region), 2018 and 2029
Figure 10.2: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market (by Region), 2018 and 2029
Figure 10.3: Global Blockchain in Genomics Market Share (by Region), 2018 and 2029
Figure 10.4: North America Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.5: North America: Market Dynamics
Figure 10.6: U.S. Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.7: Canada Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.8: Europe Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.9: Europe: Market Dynamics
Figure 10.10: U.K. Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.11: Germany Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.12: France Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.13: Italy Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.14: Spain Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.15: Rest-of-Europe Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.16: Asia-Pacific Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.17: Asia-Pacific: Market Dynamics
Figure 10.18: China Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.19: Japan Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.20: India Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.21: Singapore Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.22: Rest-of-Asia-Pacific Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 10.23: Rest-of-the-World Blockchain in Genomics Market, 2018-2029
Figure 11.1: Total Number of Companies Profiled (by Region)
Figure 11.2: Digital DNAtix Ltd.: Overall Product Portfolio
Figure 11.3: Agilent Technologies, Inc.: SWOT Analysis
Figure 11.4: ENCRYPGEN INCORPORATED: Product Portfolio
Figure 11.5: ENCRYPGEN INCORPORATED: SWOT Analysis
Figure 11.6: Genobank.io Inc.: Overall Product Portfolio
Figure 11.7: Genobank.io Inc.: SWOT Analysis
Figure 11.8: Genomes.io: Overall Product Portfolio
Figure 11.9: Genomes.io: SWOT Analysis
Figure 11.10: Longenesis: Overall Product Portfolio
Figure 11.11: Longenesis: SWOT Analysis
Figure 11.12: LunaDNA, LLC: Overall Product Portfolio
Figure 11.13: LunaDNA, LLC: SWOT Analysis
Figure 11.14: Nebula Genomics, Inc.: Overall Product Portfolio
Figure 11.15: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: SWOT Analysis
Figure 11.16: Shivom Ventures Limited: Overall Product Portfolio
Figure 11.17: Shivom Ventures Limited: SWOT Analysis
Figure 11.18: SimplyVital Health, Inc.: Overall Product Portfolio
Figure 11.19: SimplyVital Health, Inc.: SWOT Analysis
Figure 11.20: WuXi Nextcode Genomics, Inc.: Overall Product Portfolio
Figure 11.21: WuXi Nextcode Genomics, Inc.: SWOT Analysis
Figure 11.22: Zenome.io Ltd: Overall Product Portfolio
Figure 11.23: Zenome.io Ltd: SWOT Analysis
