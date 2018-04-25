Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market 2018-2025: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 70.2%, to Reach $5.6 Billion

The global blockchain in the healthcare market is expected grow at a CAGR of 63.85% from 2018 to 2025, to reach a value of $5.61 billion by 2025.



The uptake of the technology could save the healthcare industry up to $100 billion per year by 2025 in data breach related costs, IT costs, operations costs, support function and personnel costs, counterfeit related frauds and insurance frauds. One of the biggest beneficiaries of the technology will be the pharmaceutical companies that lose approximately $200 billion to counterfeit drugs each year.



By enabling complete visibility and transparency throughout the drug supply chain, blockchain will enable tracking of drugs to their point of origin and thus help eliminate falsified medication. Health insurance which has been subject to growing number of frauds, especially those conducted by the providers, is also expected to witness up to $10 billion reduction in costs annually.



The use of blockchain for healthcare data exchange will contribute the largest market share throughout the forecast period, reaching a value of $1.89 billion by 2025, owing to the use of blockchain to solve the most widespread problem in healthcare information systems related to interoperability and non-standardization that has created data silos in the industry.

The market for blockchain in health insurance is expected to witness the fastest growth rate across applications, with a CAGR of 70.2%. This growth can be attributed to the use of blockchain to reduce IT and operational costs in insurance process and to reduce healthcare related frauds that cost the healthcare market billions of dollars each year.



However, shift to blockchain based solutions will require significant investments and efforts including seamless integration with the current infrastructure, and blockchain providers may experience resistance from healthcare players for changing from legacy systems and processes to blockchain. Industry alignment is necessary for bringing in standardization and promoting interoperability between different networks which are being developed by different enterprises that run on different consensus protocol. Moreover, the current absence of regulation needs to be resolved to address questions about how blockchains will be managed and run.

