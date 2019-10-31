Global Blockchain in Professional Services Market, 2016-2025 Analysis & Forecast

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain in Professional Services Industry Databook Series (2016-2025) - Blockchain Spending in 15 Countries with 14+ KPIs, Market Size and Forecast Across 7+ Application Segments, Type of Blockchain, and Technology (Applications, Services, Hardware)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Blockchain spend in professional services industry across globe has increased at 130.9% during 2018 to reach US$ 361.2 million. Over the forecast period (2019-2025), spend on blockchain is expected to record a CAGR of 47.9%, increasing from US$ 738.5 million in 2019 to reach US$ 11,435.9 million by 2025.

This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in adoption of blockchain technology in professional services industry across 15 countries. This is a data centric report, consisting of 360 charts and 230 tables, providing detailed understanding of market dynamics through 14 KPIs for each of the 15 countries. This report covers country level market size / spending forecast on blockchain technology (2016-2025) by applications across professional services industry's value chain, type of blockchain, and technology.

This is a bundled offering, comprising 15 country reports / databooks. Countries include: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States.

Report Scope

This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering blockchain specific market opportunities and risks in 15 countries for 10 years (2016-2025). Below is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage.

Countries and Regions Covered

Global

United States

Canada

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Germany

Brazil

Spain

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

India

China

Japan

Australia

Market Size / Spending by Blockchain Application in Professional Services Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)

Identity and Access Management

Regulatory Compliance and Audit

Payment and Settlement

Contract Management

Secure Platform and Application Development

Document Management and Secure Communication

Other

Market Size / Spending by Type of Blockchain in Professional Services Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)

Public

Private

Hybrid

Market Size / Spending by Technology Domain in Professional Services Industry, 2016-2025 (for each country)

Application and Platform

Service

Hardware

Reason to Buy

How big is the opportunity for blockchain technology based products and services in professional services industry?

How much are leading players in professional services industry investing in blockchain based initiatives?

Which application areas are underserved in professional services industry and should be targeted to maximize ROI?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5amxe

