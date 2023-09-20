Global Blockchain IoT Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030 with Software & Platforms Accounting for $10.2 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain IoT - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Blockchain IoT Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Blockchain IoT estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Delve into the numbers, as we provide you with an independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with percentage CAGR. Uncover the complete picture with comprehensive data analysis for Software & Platform, Services, and Data Sharing/Communication. With our World Blockchain IoT Market Analysis, you can track annual sales trends from 2014 through 2030.

Our 8-year perspective tables break down the value sales percentage by region for the pivotal years 2023 and 2030, offering valuable insights into market trends. Discover the key sectors within Blockchain IoT, such as Hardware, Energy & Utility, Smart City, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Data Security, Smart Contracts, Asset Tracking & Management, and Other Applications.

Software & Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 36.5% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 35.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $372.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.6% CAGR



The Blockchain IoT market in the U.S. is estimated at US$372.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.6% and 29.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR.

