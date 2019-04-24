Global Blockchain IoT Market Outlook to 2024: Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 92.92%, Driven by the Growing Need for IoT Security

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain IoT Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Infrastructure Provider), Application (Smart Contract, Data Security, Data Sharing/Communication, and Asset Tracking & Management), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blockchain IoT market is projected to be valued at USD 3,021 million by 2024 from USD 113.1 million in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 92.92%.

Major factors driving the market growth are increasing adoption of IoT, growing need for IoT security, simplifying business processes and affording transparency and immutability, and increasing focus on operational efficiency. Further, underlying opportunities for the blockchain IoT market include higher adoption of blockchain solutions for smart contracts and digital identity and rising government initiatives.

Major restraints for the market are uncertain regulatory status and higher latency with an increase in the number of nodes. The lack of awareness about blockchain technology and lack of standards pose major challenges to the blockchain IoT market.

IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland), The Linux Foundation (US), R3 (US), Filament (Nevada), and KrypC (India) are a few major players in the blockchain IoT market.

Infrastructure provider segment is expected to hold largest share of blockchain IoT market during forecast period



Infrastructure providers offer commutable infrastructure for developing, deploying, and managing enterprise-grade blockchain applications. These providers help enterprises implement blockchain technology and develop solutions to fulfill the increasing need for customer services.

Blockchain can synchronize data across multiple entities, thereby building trust and encouraging customers to collaborate. Hence, companies are adopting coexistence as an approach to combine their infrastructure with emerging technologies.



Among all applications, data security application is expected to hold largest size of blockchain IoT market from 2018 to 2024



Data security is the major application in the blockchain IoT market; therefore, this application is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Blockchain can help to overcome the problem of managing and securing data of industrial IoT and operational technology (OT) devices.

Using blockchain with IoT stands to benefit applications enormously. Current applications rely on the client-server model to function. The blockchain model would prevent attacks from happening. Since a decentralized database would remove any one point of weakness, attackers would have to target individual nodes on the network instead.



Blockchain IoT market in APAC is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



APAC is expected to be the largest blockchain IoT market during the forecast period. This market is further divided into China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest of APAC. Rest of APAC mainly includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand. China is the largest market among all APAC countries. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing growth in blockchain IoT and blockchain start-ups.

Blockchain adoption in developing countries of APAC helps organizations transform their business processes. Blockchain applications with IoT help create transparent and decentralized business processes. The key financial and shipping and trading hubs such as Hong Kong and Singapore provide huge opportunities for the adoption of blockchain in various industry verticals.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Blockchain IoT Market

4.2 Blockchain IoT Market for Software, By Application

4.3 Blockchain IoT Market for Smart City, By Region

4.4 Blockchain IoT Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.5 Blockchain IoT Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of IoT

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for IoT Security

5.2.1.3 Simplifying Business Processes and Affording Transparency & Immutability

5.2.1.4 Increasing Focus on Operational Efficiency

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Uncertain Regulatory Status

5.2.2.2 Higher Latency With Increase in Number of Nodes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Higher Adoption of Blockchain Solutions for Smart Contracts and Digital Identity

5.2.3.2 Rising Government Initiatives

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Blockchain Technology

5.2.4.2 Lack of Standards



6 Blockchain IoT Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Infrastructure Provider



7 Blockchain IoT Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smart Contracts

7.3 Data Security

7.4 Data Sharing/Communication

7.5 Asset Tracking and Management

7.6 Others



8 Blockchain IoT Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Energy & Utility

8.3 Transportation & Logistics

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Building Management

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Retail

8.8 Wearable and Mobile Devices

8.9 Smart City

8.10 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Blockchain IoT Market

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations & Contracts

10.3.3 Expansion

10.3.4 Blockchain IoT Market (Global) Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.3.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4.3 Innovators

10.3.4.4 Emerging Companies

10.3.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.5.1 Business Strategy Excellence

10.3.5.2 Strength of Product Portfolio



11 Company Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products/Services Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 Other Recent Developments

11.1.5 View

11.1.6 Strength of IBM

11.1.7 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Microsoft

11.3 Intel

11.4 Amazon

11.5 Cisco Systems

11.6 Ethereum Foundation

11.7 The Linux Foundation

11.8 R3

11.9 Filament

11.10 KrypC

11.11 Iotex

11.12 Factom

11.13 Other Companies

11.13.1 Discovery

11.13.2 Iota

11.13.3 Atonomi

11.13.4 Xage Inc.

11.13.5 Ambrosus

11.13.6 Waltonchain



