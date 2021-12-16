Global Blockchain Market Report 2021-2026: Rise in Demand for Real-Time Data Analysis, Enhanced Visibility, and Proactive Maintenance

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Market Report 2021 - Global Forecast to 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Blockchain market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2021 to USD 67.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 68.4%

The major driving factors contributing to the high growth rate of blockchain market include increasing venture capital fundings and investment in blockchain technology; extensive use of blockchain solutions in banking and cybersecurity; high adoption of blockchain solutions for payment, smart contracts, and digital identities; and rising government initiatives.

By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on component, the global blockchain market is segmented into platform and services. Platform refers to the standalone platform that cannot be further segmented. Blockchain platform in the market enables customers to set up private, public, and consortium-based blockchain environments and provide them with capabilities to develop their own blockchain applications and solutions.

These platforms enable people, products, applications, and services to interoperate across the blockchain network, cloud providers, and organizations. The services segment includes various services required to deploy, execute, and maintain blockchain platform in an organization, including technology advisory and consulting, development and integration, and support and maintenance.

The platform segment is expected to witness high adoption during the forecast period as the enterprises are expected to realize the various benefits offered by the technology, including reduced value chain cost, increased security, and faster operations enabling them to gain a leading edge over competitors. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the services segment would be dependent on the adoption of blockchain platform in the market during the forecast period. Services including technology advisory and consulting, development and integration, and support and maintenance form a critical component of the blockchain solution deployment enabling organizations to effectively utilize blockchain tools and support their core business operations effectively.

By Organisation size, the SME's to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The blockchain market has been segmented by organization size into SMEs and large enterprises. These organizations are categorized based on the number of employees working with them and on global standards. Enterprises of all sizes across the globe are focusing on the blockchain technology to revolutionize the traditional systems in their infrastructure and enhance the customer experience.

With the growing need to improve business efficiencies and maintain transparency in the business process, SMEs and large enterprises are focusing on leveraging advanced blockchain solutions for various applications, such as smart contracts, payments, compliance management, supply chain management, and loyalty and rewards management.

Organizations with less than 1,000 employees are categorized as SMEs. SMEs face several disadvantages, including high barriers to entry and lower protection from market conditions. The cost of operation is high due to the requirement of several intermediaries for trading across regions, which limits the growth of SMEs with limited resources. The blockchain technology can prove to be an asset in such scenarios, enabling an enterprise to reduce its cost by eliminating these intermediaries.

Another area where SMEs can take advantage of the blockchain technology in their basic day-to-day operations is manual or semi-automatic processes, including invoicing, inventory, and payroll. For instance, smart contracts, a critical capability offered by the blockchain solution can prove to be more economical, helping SMEs streamline their operations cost-effectively and at a faster rate.

Premium Insights

The Increase in Venture-Capital Fundings and Government Initiatives to Drive the Growth of the Blockchain Market

Platforms to be the Larger Market in 2021

Technology Advisory and Consulting Services to Account for a Larger Share in 2021

Application Providers to Account for a Larger Market During the Forecast Period

Hybrid Segment to be Larger During the Forecast Period

Large Enterprises to Witness Higher Use of Blockchain During the Forecast Period

of Blockchain During the Forecast Period Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance to Lead the Blockchain Market During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Best Market for Investments in the Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Venture Capital Funding and Investments in Blockchain Technology

Growth in Need of Blockchain Technology in Retail and Supply Chain Management for Transparency and Security in Transactions

Simplification of Processes Along with Transparency, Security, and Immutability

Lower Operational Costs

Restraints

Uncertain Regulatory and Compliance Environment

High Costs of Implementing Blockchain Technology

Opportunities

Rise in Government Initiatives to Boost Demand for Blockchain Platform and Services

Amalgamation of Blockchain, Iot, and Ai

Extensive Use of Blockchain Solutions in Banking and Cybersecurity

High Adoption of Blockchain Solutions for Payments, Smart Contracts, and Digital Identities

Rise in Demand for Real-Time Data Analysis, Enhanced Visibility, and Proactive Maintenance

Potential of Blockchain Technology in Novel Industries

Challenges

Security, Privacy, and Control of Blockchain Transactions

Limited Availability of Technical Skillsets to Implement Blockchain Technology

Opposition from Incumbents

Blockchain Regulations

Steps Involved in the Implementation of Blockchain Technology

Comparison Between Centralized/Permissioned Versus Decentralized/Permissionless Blockchain

Types of Blockchain Technology

Private Blockchain

Public Blockchain

Permissioned/Hybrid Blockchain

Value Chain Analysis

Component/Hardware Suppliers

Planning and Design

Infrastructure and Deployment

Solution and Service Providers

System Integrators

Sales and Distribution Channels

End-users

Technology Analysis

Blockchain and Internet of Things

Blockchain and Cloud

Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain and Supply Chain

Big Data Analytics

Use Cases

Smart Dubai Initiative Uses Blockchain Technology for Smart Transformation

Id2020 Partnership

Blockchain Project for Supply Chain and Inventory Management

Adoption of Blockchain Technology Esolutions in the Estonian Government

The Use of Blockchain for Smart Contracts

IBM Tied Up with Walmart (Us) to Track Pork in China and Mangoes in the Us for Ensuring Food Safety

and Mangoes in the Us for Ensuring Food Safety Blockchain for Know Your Customer Compliance in Retail

Blockchain Technology for Automated Customer Services

Blockchain Project for Supply Chain and Inventory Management

Use Case 1: to Reduce the Wastage of Food by Improving Food Safety and Traceability, and to Help Its Online and Offline Consumers Across the Globe, by Ibm

Use Case 2: Oracle to Leverage Innovative Technologies Such as Blockchain, Ai, and IoT to Transform Supply Chain Operations in the Shipping Industry

Use Case 3: Blockchain Helps Rcs Global Trace Responsibly Produced Raw Materials by Ibm

Use Case 4: Carrefour Sa Joined Ibm's Blockchain-Based Food Trust Network

Use Case 5: The Virgin Diamond Used Netobjex's Digital Twin Platform

Use Case 6: Curry & Company Teamed Up with Intel's Integrated Blockchain-Based IoT Solution to Track Perishable Goods

Use Case 7: Bumble Bee Seafoods Collaborated with Sap to Trace the Fish Supply Chain in an Indonesian Village

Use Case 8: Group of Banks Leveraged Ibm's Blockchain Platform for Ease in Making Global Payments

Use Case 9: Saudi Customs Used Blockchain Technology for Pilot Shipment

Use Case 10: Icici Bank and Emirates Nbd Partnered with Edgeverve Finacle to Pilot the First Blockchain-Based Network

Use Case 11: Arab Jordan Investment Bank (Ajib) Leverages the Oracle Blockchain Platform for Cross-Border Money Transfers

Blockchain Associations and Consortiums

Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Hyperledger Consortium

Global Blockchain Business Council

Blockchain Collaborative Consortium

R3Cev Blockchain Consortium

Continuous Linked Settlement Group

Global Payments Steering Group

Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium

Cu Ledger

Wall Street Blockchain Alliance

Companies Mentioned

IBM

Amazon Web Services

Sap

Intel

Oracle

Huawei

Accenture

Wipro

Bitfury

Chain

Blockcypher

Guardtime

Cegeka

Symbiont

Bigchaindb

Applied Blockchain

Auxesis Group

Spinsys

Infosys

Ntt Data

Factom

R3

Consensys

Leewayhertz

Start-Up Profiles

Recordskeeper

Stratis

Blockchain Foundry

Blockpoint

Dragonchain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvzd08

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

