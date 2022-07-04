Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Application of Blockchain Technology in Untapped Medical Fields Presents Opportunities

Jul 04, 2022, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blockchain technology in the healthcare market is being developed due to the growing incidence of data breaches. The development of unproductive healthcare database systems has tended to increase the demand for blockchain solutions in healthcare.
Healthcare is on the verge of undergoing a major transformation in its digital environment. Current security and interoperability features are not fully supported by the system. Medical data must be portable and interoperable between systems to be utilized to its fullest extent. In light of the growing number of wearable devices and numerous new IoT devices that are interconnected while utilizing their data flows, improved security is needed and made readily available to healthcare professionals.
These challenges may be mitigated with the help of blockchain technology and its interoperability, integrity, and security, not to mention the portability of user-owned data. Blockchain allows users to access all
their health data with frictionless connections, smart contracts, and authorization. Transaction layers give instant access to standardized, anonymous, non-patient identifiable information. Transparency and automation can also help you save money. As a result, the adoption of blockchain in healthcare will increase revenue generation.
Report Scope:
In this report, the market has been segmented based on deployment mode, end user, application, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global blockchain technologies in the healthcare market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022-2027. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of blockchain solution providers.
The report covers the market for blockchain about the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for blockchain in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.
The scope of the study includes the blockchain development platform and associated services as well as services associated with the platform. However, cryptocurrency wallets and mobile applications developed in the blockchain platform, predeveloped blockchain applications, and physical services have been excluded from the study.
Report Includes
- An up-to-date review of the global markets for blockchain technology in healthcare industry
- Analyses of global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Evaluation and forecast the market size for blockchain technology in healthcare, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by deployment mode, application, end-user, and geographic region
- Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape this market over the next few years (2022 to 2027)
- Description of blockchain technology applications in clinical trials, drug traceability, electronic health records (EHRs), precision medicine, and others including genomics research
- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Updated information on the key mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, and other development strategies within the market for blockchain technology in healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Evolution of Blockchain Technology
- Origin of Blockchain
- Development of Blockchain
- Market Trends
- Rising Application of Blockchain in Healthcare Claims and Billing
- Funding, Investment, and Pilot Projects Acting as a Catalysts of Growth
- Increasing Application of Blockchain Technology in Untapped Medical Fields
- Trends in Blockchain in the Healthcare Industry
- Blockchain for Enhanced Collaboration and Interoperability
- Decentralized Credentials Exchange
- Tracking Prescription Drugs
- Smart Contracts in Healthcare
- Market Overview
- Growing Adoption of Blockchain Technology
- Healthcare
- Technical Applications
- Advantages of Blockchain in Healthcare
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Blockchain Application Areas
- Drug Discovery and Pharmaceutical Research
- Clinical Trials
- Medical Fraud Detection
- Billing Claims Management
- Healthcare Data Management
- Future of Blockchain in Healthcare
- Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Investments/Funding of Blockchain in the Healthcare Industry
- Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
- Introduction
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Introduction
- Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Insurance Providers
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Supply Chain Management
- Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability
- Claims Adjustment and Billing Management
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Top Companies
- Strategic Analysis
- Key Collaborations and Partnerships
- Key Product Launches and Developments
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Accumulate
- Augusta Hitech Soft Solutions
- Bitfury Holding B.V.
- Blockpharma
- Burstiq Llc
- Chronicled
- Consensys
- Consilx
- Coral Health
- Dentacoin B.V.
- Doc.Ai Inc.
- Farmatrust
- Gainfy
- Gem Health
- Guardtime
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjldgc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article