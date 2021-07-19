Global Blockchain Technology Market Growth Analysis in Application Software Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Analysis of COVID-19- Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Technavio
Jul 19, 2021, 22:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The blockchain technology market is poised to grow by USD 6.25 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 32.39% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes- https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43773
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in FinTech spending.
The blockchain technology market analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies easier access to technology as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain technology market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The blockchain technology market covers the following areas:
Blockchain Technology Market Sizing
Blockchain Technology Market Forecast
Blockchain Technology Market Analysis
More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/blockchain-technology-market-industry-analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Digital Signature Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis ￼￼
Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Want to customize this report? We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase
Speak to an Analyst: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43773
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43773
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article