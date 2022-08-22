Aug 22, 2022, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Technology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Blockchain Technology Market to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2026
The technology at the heart of bitcoin, blockchain technology is today gaining significant importance. Blockchain is a permanent database that keeps record of every transaction that is executed. The technology has become an integral part of business-to-business and business-to-consumer commerce, products and legal processes. In the banking, financial services and insurance sector, growth is expected to benefit from the growing adoption of blockchain in applications such as digital identities, payments, exchanges and documentation.
Financial institutions have been spearheading innovations in the Blockchain technology space, with the sector already witness to successful implementations of use cases such as Nasdaq`s private market trading platform and Ripple`s cross border payment platform. Blockchain holds significant potential for prescription management, medical data, online shopping and other areas. The technology is likely to help companies in controlling supply chains, achieving traceability of products and maintaining auditable record of goods movement. In the post COVID-19 period, growth in the market will be led by next-generation blockchain innovations and the resulting development of new applications areas.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blockchain Technology estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 43% over the analysis period. Public, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 44.8% CAGR to reach US$21.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026
The Blockchain Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 31.64% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 50.2% through the analysis period.
- Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain Bodes Well for Integration of Emerging Technologies like Blockchain to Enhance Resilience & Reliability
- Accelerated by COVID-19, the Digitalization of Healthcare System Offers Robust Opportunities for Blockchain Deployment
- Rise of Telemedicine During COVID-19 Times Brings Blockchain Into the Spotlight to Protect Telemedicine Programs
- Other Ways in Which Blockchain Can Revolutionize the Healthcare System in the Post COVID-19 Period
- Storming Into the Spotlight Is the Use of Blockchain in Fighting Counterfeiting of Drugs & Managing Clinical Trials
- Rising Incidence of Counterfeiting in the Pharmaceutical Industry Pushes Up the Urgency to Leverage the Security Benefits Promised by Blockchain
- Post COVID-19 Focus on Sustainability to Drive Blockchain Adoption in Environmental Governance
- Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic
- How Blockchain Can Help Address the Sustainability Challenge?
- Inefficiencies of Public Sector & Government Agencies Can Now Finally Be Addressed Using Blockchain
- Blockchain-Enabled E-Voting Could Very Well be the Future of Organizational & National Voting
- A Growing Market for Smart Agriculture to Boost Adoption of Blockchain
- Smart Agriculture Becomes a US$12 Billion Global Market
- Smart Agriculture Opens a Wealth of Opportunity for Blockchain Technology
- Blockchain's Role in Smart Agriculture Demystified
- Growing IoT Ecosystems Systems to Power Blockchain Implementations
- The Missing Link Between Security and IoT is Blockchain
- Smart Contracts Are Among the Most Promising Use Cases of Distributed Ledger Technology
- Financial Services Sector: The Most Lucrative Application Area for Blockchain
- Blockchain to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability & Accessibility of Financial Systems & Processes
- Blockchain Can Help in Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked
- Global Push for Financial Inclusion Amidst the Still High Numbers of Unbanked People to Benefit Deployment of Blockchain to Remedy the Situation
- Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain
- Mind Bending Losses Accruing Due to Online Banking Fraud Pushes Up the Urgency to Explore the Unrivalled Security Benefits Offered by Blockchain: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region
- Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks
- Huge Potential for Blockchain Technology in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Powerful Combination
- How the Travel Industry Is Benefiting from Blockchain & AI Combo
- A Promising Growth Outlook for Blockchain Technology in the Energy Sector
- Blockchain Powered Solutions to Streamline Processes in Logistics, Trucking and Commercial Transportation Industry
